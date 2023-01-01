Read full article on original website
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers travel to Philadelphia to take on surging 76ers
The Indiana Pacers play their first road game of 2023 tonight as they will take on the 76ers in Philadelphia. Both teams are undefeated since the calendar changed years. The Pacers are hot and have won four straight games and seven of their last 10. The 76ers are hotter, they are 8-2 in their last 10 games and have just two losses since December 9. The two teams sit in the top-six of the Eastern Conference.
Lakers Injury Report: Lebron James, Lonnie Walker IV Won’t Play Wednesday Against Heat
The Lakers will be down some starters on Wednesday when they take on the Heat at the Crypto.com Arena. Superstar LeBron James won't play, as he's dealing with a non-COVID illness. Lonnie Walker IV joins him on the injury report, as he'll be missing his third straight game due to left knee soreness. Anthony Davis, of course, still remains out indefinitely with a foot injury.
Lakers News: Lamar Odom Claims Near-Fatal OD Caused By Homicidal Brothel Proprietor
Former Los Angeles Lakers great Lamar Odom had a notoriously bumpy start to his post-NBA life, and now he's going on the record about all the unsavory details, to the best of his recollection. In a TMZ video clip from a recent special interview (viewable on Hulu) with Odom that...
Spoelstra, Haslem share Heat memories of LeBron James: ‘LeBron was dialed into everything’
It has been nearly nine full years since LeBron James left the Miami Heat in 2014 free agency after spending four seasons with the organization, but the memories from that time are still vivid for those who coached him and played with him during that time.
Here are Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Tuesday’s Celtics-Thunder Showdown
The Boston Celtics are looking to get back in the win column Tuesday night. Boston has won four of its last five games but enters Tuesday's clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder after falling to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum led the way for the Celtics and combined for 55 points, but Boston was unable to overcome Denver and two-time reigning Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic.
1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers Remain College Basketball’s Most Recent Undefeated Champs
No. 21 New Mexico entered the new year with a 14-0 record, but their undefeated streak came to an end on Tuesday night. Coach Richard Pitino and the Lobos were the last remaining undefeated team during the 2022-23 season, but they suffered a 71-67 loss at Fresno State. The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers were also undefeated to start 2023, but they lost 65-64 at home to Rutgers on Monday.
Raptors could set NBA trade market if struggles continue
The Toronto Raptors are looking for the very same second-half success they saw a season ago. Nick Nurse’s squad posted a 21-20 record in its first 41 games of the 2021-22 campaign, only to go 27-14 the rest of the way. Unfortunately, things are not looking as positive right...
Shannon Sharpe Says Lakers Are Dangerous If LeBron Plays At This Level When Anthony Davis Returns
At 16-21, the Los Angeles Lakers are now an afterthought to make the NBA playoffs. When Anthony Davis returns and if LeBron James keeps playing at this pace, the Lakers could be back in the postseason. At least that's how Fox Sports 1 analyst Shannon Sharpe feels. The Lakers, who...
Thunder Gameday: Taking on the No. 1 Overall Pick in Orlando
The Oklahoma City Thunder are in Orlando tonight to take on the rebuilding Magic. Orlando has lost three-straight, but will have a good chance to win tonight at home. The Thunder will be on the second night of a back-to-back following a matchup with the Boston Celtics on Tuesday. On the flip side, the Magic will be playing on the first night of one.
Are the Nets the Second Best Team in the East?
Rohan Nadkarni and Chris Herring dive into Brooklyn's hot streak and if the team has surpassed the Bucks as the second best team in the Eastern Conference after the Celtics. The following transcript is an excerpt from The Crossover NBA podcast. Listen to the full episode on podcast players everywhere or on SI.com.
Xavier Johnson’s Timetable to Return Unclear, But Mike Woodson Not Counting Him Out
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — When Indiana resumes play on Thursday at Iowa after an extended break, the Hoosiers will be without fifth-year point guard Xavier Johnson. Johnson recently underwent foot surgery for an injury he suffered at Kansas on Dec. 17. Only time will tell when Johnson returns, but Indiana coach Mike Woodson is not counting him out, saying he's a tough competitor. Woodson said Johnson's return relies on how his foot responds to therapy and rehab.
Frequent LeBron James Critic Skip Bayless Gives Tasteless Take on Bills Safety Damar Hamlin
View the original article to see embedded media. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was transported to the hospital Monday night after suffering a serious injury against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin grabbed his chest and fainted on the field after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. He was given CPR but had to be put on oxygen in the ambulance.
Bills’ Demar Hamlin Left Field Alive Because of Two Previous Tragedies
FRISCO, Texas – As I drove through the darkness of the Texas night, the light of from a text coming through to my cell phone filled the cabin, lighting up both my face and my daughter's. Seeing a stoplight up ahead, I waited to check it, figuring my wife...
