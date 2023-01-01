The Indiana Pacers play their first road game of 2023 tonight as they will take on the 76ers in Philadelphia. Both teams are undefeated since the calendar changed years. The Pacers are hot and have won four straight games and seven of their last 10. The 76ers are hotter, they are 8-2 in their last 10 games and have just two losses since December 9. The two teams sit in the top-six of the Eastern Conference.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO