ComicBook
The Witcher Art Shows Liam Hemsworth as Geralt
Following Season 3, Henry Cavill will no longer be playing Geralt of Rivia, the show's monster-slaying protagonist. Rather, the iconic character will be portrayed by Liam Hemsworth. Cavill is not only the best part of the show, but he's loved by fans who not only appreciate his talent but his commitment to the role. As you may know, Cavill is a big of the fan series. And as you would expect, this love of the series and character shows every time he's on the screen. We currently don't know if Hemsworth is familiar with the series. Where Cavill's admiration for the game series and the source material for it, the books, is well documented, there's no such insight into what Hemsworth thinks of the series, which likely means he's not very familiar with it. Of course, being a fan of the source material isn't required in acting. In fact, being familiar with it isn't even required. It would certainly help Hemsworth fill the big shoes Cavill is leaving behind though.
ComicBook
Spy x Family May Have Competition Thanks to the New Anime Buddy Daddies
Looking at last year's anime releases, it would put things lightly to say Spy x Family was popular. The series was the biggest show to drop in Japan, and it dominated year-end streaming lists from Netflix to Amazon. It is no surprise the anime has already confirmed new projects are in the works, but in the meantime, another anime may fill the gap the Forger clan left in our hearts.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Hypes Up Inosuke for Season 3
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now hard at work at returning for the third season of the anime later this Spring, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up Inosuke Hashibira's return to the franchise! The first two season of the anime was such a massive success that it ended up being a surprise that its debut feature film went on to be even more successful than that. The second season then took it to the next level with an even bigger response for the Entertainment District arc, and now the anime's hoping to follow all of that up with the third season.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Tracks Down Rengoku's Twin IRL
Demon Slayer is gearing up for another busy year. With season two in the bank, all eyes are on the future as season three sits on the horizon. The comeback will bring two new Hashira center stage as the Swordsmith Village arc gets underway. But right now, it seems a familiar Hashira is drawing buzz all thanks to a cosplay online.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Goes Global With Deku's World Heroes' Fit
For the most part, Deku hasn't changed his look overall in fighting for the fate of Hero Society in My Hero Academia's history, with the current wielder of One For All making some slight changes to his heroic outfit based on technological advancements and design decisions. In the latest movie for the Shonen franchise, Midoriya sported a brand new look along with his fellow young heroes, Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki, as the trio attempted to take down a cult that saw Quirks as a blight. Now, one cosplayer has brought back a perfect rendition of Izuku's aesthetic.
Gangsta Boo, Memphis Rap Legend, Dead At 43
It's unclear the cause of death for the rapper, who was born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell.
Essence
Rapper Gangsta Boo Dead At 43
The Memphis-born Three 6 Mafia member was a pioneer of female rap. Gangsta Boo, known for being a member of the Memphis-bred rap group Three 6 Mafia, has died at the age of 43. According to Fox 13, Gangsta Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was found dead at her home at...
hotnewhiphop.com
Gangsta Boo’s Death Leaves Hip-Hop In Mourning: Drake, GloRilla, And More Pay Respects
The Three 6 Mafia member was undeniably influential within the industry. The excitement of a new year beginning is still wearing off, though the mood became sombre once the hip-hop community heard about the death of Gangsta Boo. She passed on Sunday (January 1), and it’s chiefly suspected that an overdose was her ultimate cause of death.
TLC's Chilli and Matthew Lawrence Are Dating: 'She Is Glowing,' Says Singer's Rep
"I've never seen her this in love," Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas' rep, Christal Jordan, tells PEOPLE of her relationship with Matthew Lawrence Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and Matthew Lawrence are diggin' on each other. The TLC singer, 51, and Brotherly Love actor, 42, are dating, Chilli's rep, Christal Jordan, confirms to PEOPLE. The two became involved romantically just ahead of Thanksgiving, after they were previously photographed on a beach in Hawaii in August. Jordan further confirms that Chilli and Matthew spent Thanksgiving and Christmas in Atlanta, where the actor met Chilli's family. "I've been with Chilli since...
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Has a Free Surprise for Marvel Fans
Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.
ComicBook
Evil Dead Rise Trailer Teaser Released by Bruce Campbell
After years of waiting and anticipation building, which includes the release of photos, the first footage from Evil Dead Rise has been released by none other than longtime franchise star Bruce Campbell, who also confirmed that a full-length trailer is right around the corner. The trailer teaser itself doesn't offer much insight into the experience, as it primarily consists of highlights from previous films and Campbell reminding audiences that he doesn't star in this new film, but the brief glimpses at the new sequel offer plenty to be excited about. Evil Dead Rise lands in theaters on April 21st.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Janeway Brings up Bashir, Chakotay, and the Temporal Prime Directive in New Log
Star Trek has revealed a new log record by Vice Adm. Janeway following the events of Star Trek: Prodigy's first season finale, "Supernova, Part 2." The log makes mention of Dr. Julian Bashir from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Janeway's former first officer Chakotay, and the Temporal Prime Directive. (SPOILERS for the episode follow). Janeway (voiced by Kate Mulgrew) records the log about a week after the Protostar crew arrives on Earth. In the season finale, Janeway is seen fighting for their place in Starfleet, eventually getting Starfleet to agree to have her oversee their training as non-commissioned warrant officers:
ComicBook
Fan-Favorite Yellowstone Star Makes Surprising Return in Midseason Finale
Yellowstone stunned fans with its midseason finale with the reappearance of a fan-favorite character, as watchers have been waiting eight episodes for the return of Jimmy Hurdstram. The former meth-head turned Dutton loyalist turned ladies man left toward the end of Season 4 of Yellowstone, joining the real-life 6666 Ranch after John Dutton lost faith in his ability as a cowboy. The show felt Jimmy's absence all season, providing comic relief and a different view at the lifestyle on the Yellowstone that felt unique to the series. And now that he's back, we get a glimpse of what's to come in the Sixes' own spinoff series in the works, 6666.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Tells Soulja Boy He Did ‘Everything First’ In Motivational New Year Message
Diddy has taken a playful jab at Soulja Boy‘s claim of having pioneered almost everything, while sending a very positive New Year’s message to his followers. The Bad Boy mogul shared the cheerful video on Friday (December 30), from a similar seafaring site as the one from which he appeared as Black Santa last weekend. The clip saw Diddy alongside his son, Justin Combs — who was celebrating his 29th birthday — French Montana, and other friends of the family.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jhene Aiko Shares A Glimpse Of Newborn Son Noah On Social Media
Noah is the second child of the “Chilombo” singer and the first for Big Sean. Nearly two months after giving birth to her and Big Sean’s son Noah, Jhene Aiko is offering her internet fans a small glimpse of the adorable newborn. Posting to her Instagram Story and 16 million followers, the “Sativa” singer” cradles him in her arms with the caption “two months.”
ComicBook
Christian Bale's The Pale Blue Eye Clip Released
Christian Bale's new film, The Pale Blue Eye, debuts on Netflix on Friday, January 6th and now the streamer has released a new clip from the film. Shared via IGN online, the clip features Bale's detective Augustus Landor's introduction to a young Edgar Allen Poe as Landor investigates murders at West Point military academy in 1830. The meeting that happens in the clip is important as Poe will end up being very important to cracking the case. You can check out the clip for yourself below.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Prodigy Creators Look Back at the Show's Earliest Episodes and Tease How Season 2 Will Be Different
Star Trek: Prodigy recently wrapped its first season on Paramount+ with the finale episode "Supernova, Part 2," but now the show's first 10 episodes have arrived on Blu-ray and DVD. Making up the first half of Prodigy's first season, these episodes saw the ragtag Protostar crew -- Dal, Gwyn, Rok-Tak, Jankom Pog, Zero, and Murf -- first come together to escape the prison planet Tars Lamora and begin their journey toward Federation space under the tutelage of Hologram Janeway, concluding with the 10th episodes that reveal that the flesh-and-blood Vice Adm. Janeway in hot pursuit with the Dauntless. And, of course, they had some wild adventures along the way, from discovering how to turn the ship to their first contact mission and learning how to use the holodeck.
ComicBook
Mushoku Tensei Studio Announces New Anime, Onimai
There are a lot of movers and shakers when it comes to anime production companies that have been releasing steady streams of television series and movies in the past. With anime producers such as MAPPA, BONES, Wit, Ghibli, and too many others to count, a new contender has entered the ring in Studio Bind. First setting up shop in 2018, the studio might be best known for their work on the fan-favorite series, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, recently announcing its second anime series in Onimai: I'm Now Your Sister.
ComicBook
Batman Director Tim Burton Reveals He Had a Major Issue Working With Jack Nicholson
While Jack Nicholson was already one of Hollywood's top stars when Batman first debuted in 1989, Tim Burton was just getting his career started in the industry. Charged with leading a big-screen reimagining of the Caped Crusader, that production wasn't without its own issues—including the lack of communication between Burton and Nicholson while filming the project.
