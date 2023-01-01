ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
purplePTSD.com

Which Greg Joseph Stands Up?

What a difference a week makes, right? On Christmas Eve Greg Joseph lined up for a franchise-record 61-yard field goal and banged it through the uprights to walk off the New York Giants. On New Year’s Day he took the field multiple times against the Green Bay Packers and looked like the guy who was previously begging to be cut. So, going into the playoffs, which Greg Joseph will stand up?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

NFC North Round-Up: It All Comes Down to Week 18

In Week 17, the NFC North saw each team playing against division rivals this week, and each of the games ended in blowouts for the home teams. Now, Week 18 sets up a potential “win and you’re in” situation for each of Detroit and Green Bay. In this week’s NFC North Round-Up, we examine the implications of this past weekend heading into the final week of the regular season.
purplePTSD.com

2023 NFL Draft Rankings: Defense (FULL)

If you need something to take your mind off the debacle that happened in Green Bay on New Year’s Day, we have just the thing for you. Over the course of the past few weeks, we’ve been going through this 2023 NFL Draft Rankings series where we examine some of the top prospects at each position. The series has officially come to an end, and now, this is the full list of prospects from the defensive side of the ball.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Brian O’Neill Suffered a Partially Torn Achilles in Week 17

Minnesota Vikings right tackle Brian O’Neill was placed on IR on Tuesday after suffering what had previously been described as a “significant” calf injury by head coach Kevin O’Connell. Well, more details have come out regarding his injury, and on Wednesday, it was announced that O’Neill suffered a partially torn Achilles.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Justin Fields Won’t Play in Week 18 vs. Vikings

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields won’t play in Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings after suffering a hip sprain in Week 17’s loss to the Detroit Lions. The team announced the decision on Wednesday, and in his place, Nathan Peterman will take snaps under center for Chicago. Fields,...
CHICAGO, IL
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Injury Updates on Their Offensive Line Are Not Promising

The Minnesota Vikings certainly went through the ringer against the Green Bay Packers, and while no one reason can be fully at blame for their performance, losing both RT Brian O’Neill and C Austin Schlottmann during the game were not insignificant. This is especially so moving forward into the playoffs. On Monday, all eyes turned towards O’Neill’s MRI, and the Vikings injury updates on their offensive linemen are not promising heading into Week 18.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Defensive Lineman Set to Return to Practice

The Minnesota Vikings got some bad news regarding their offensive line early in the week, but their defensive side is slowly getting healthier. On Wednesday, the team announced that Vikings defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard would be designated to return from IR, opening his 21-day practice window. He will also practice during Wednesday’s session.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Analytics Predict a Vikings Regression, but when Will It Come?

In the week leading up to the Green Bay Packers Super Bowl, err Week 17 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, much was made regarding the underlying numbers for Kevin O’Connell’s squad. Despite being a 12 win team, there is no denying they’ve taken less than a traditional route to get there. More Vikings regression hit at Lambeau Field, and more may be coming, but when?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Rumor Wrangle: K.J. Osborn The Analyst, Harbaugh’s NFL Interest, & The Hybrid Approach

Vikings rumors aren’t as abundant as they will be in a few weeks, but there is still plenty of intrigue surrounding the purple and gold. As a result, I’m returning to the “Vikings Rumor Wrangle,” a series I’ve leaned on previously to keep readers informed on what’s being whispered about in Vikings Land. In this iteration, we’ve got some chatter about K.J. Osborn, Jim Harbaugh, and the Week 18 plan for the starters.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Favored by 5.5 Points over Bears in Week 18

After the Minnesota Vikings opened the week as just 1.5-point favorites over the Chicago Bears on Monday, that point spread has only ballooned ever since. About 48 hours later, we now find ourselves in a spot with the Vikings favored by 5.5 points over their division rivals. This movement in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

