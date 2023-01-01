Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Which Greg Joseph Stands Up?
What a difference a week makes, right? On Christmas Eve Greg Joseph lined up for a franchise-record 61-yard field goal and banged it through the uprights to walk off the New York Giants. On New Year’s Day he took the field multiple times against the Green Bay Packers and looked like the guy who was previously begging to be cut. So, going into the playoffs, which Greg Joseph will stand up?
NFC North Round-Up: It All Comes Down to Week 18
In Week 17, the NFC North saw each team playing against division rivals this week, and each of the games ended in blowouts for the home teams. Now, Week 18 sets up a potential “win and you’re in” situation for each of Detroit and Green Bay. In this week’s NFC North Round-Up, we examine the implications of this past weekend heading into the final week of the regular season.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Week 18 Odds Sway Further Towards Vikings with Nathan Peterman Set to Start for Bears
The Minnesota Vikings watched as their hopes for the number one seed were dashed on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Vikings starters are set to go on Sunday as they are playing for the 2 seed, and Soldier Field has previously given the Vikings fits. No problem though, enter Nathan Peterman.
2023 NFL Draft Rankings: Defense (FULL)
If you need something to take your mind off the debacle that happened in Green Bay on New Year’s Day, we have just the thing for you. Over the course of the past few weeks, we’ve been going through this 2023 NFL Draft Rankings series where we examine some of the top prospects at each position. The series has officially come to an end, and now, this is the full list of prospects from the defensive side of the ball.
Brian O’Neill Suffered a Partially Torn Achilles in Week 17
Minnesota Vikings right tackle Brian O’Neill was placed on IR on Tuesday after suffering what had previously been described as a “significant” calf injury by head coach Kevin O’Connell. Well, more details have come out regarding his injury, and on Wednesday, it was announced that O’Neill suffered a partially torn Achilles.
Justin Fields Won’t Play in Week 18 vs. Vikings
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields won’t play in Week 18 against the Minnesota Vikings after suffering a hip sprain in Week 17’s loss to the Detroit Lions. The team announced the decision on Wednesday, and in his place, Nathan Peterman will take snaps under center for Chicago. Fields,...
Damar Hamlin incident continues to bring out best in humanity
Donations continue to pour into Hamlin's GoFundMe online fundraiser. (The original goal of the fundraiser was $2,500.) ESPN's Mike Reiss noted Patriots owner Robert Kraft made a $18,003 donation, and New England QB Mac Jones also donated. Other donors shown on the GoFundMe page include owner Jim Irsay and the...
A Look at all 4 Potential Wild Card Opponents for the Vikings
Heading into the final week of the regular season, the Minnesota Vikings still do not have a set matchup for the Wild Card round of the playoffs. With multiple options on the table, here’s a look at all 4 potential Wild Card opponents for the Vikings in a couple weeks.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
The Vikings Get that Pre-Postseason Wake Up Call in Lambeau
The Vikings were “lambasted at Lambeau” on Sunday, and it didn’t look a whole lot better the next day, as the sadness-fueled hangover finally subsided on Monday afternoon. In fact, it looked a little worse. The Vikings special teams dug a hole for the Purple, and the...
Vikings Injury Updates on Their Offensive Line Are Not Promising
The Minnesota Vikings certainly went through the ringer against the Green Bay Packers, and while no one reason can be fully at blame for their performance, losing both RT Brian O’Neill and C Austin Schlottmann during the game were not insignificant. This is especially so moving forward into the playoffs. On Monday, all eyes turned towards O’Neill’s MRI, and the Vikings injury updates on their offensive linemen are not promising heading into Week 18.
Vikings Defensive Lineman Set to Return to Practice
The Minnesota Vikings got some bad news regarding their offensive line early in the week, but their defensive side is slowly getting healthier. On Wednesday, the team announced that Vikings defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard would be designated to return from IR, opening his 21-day practice window. He will also practice during Wednesday’s session.
Brian O’Neill Heads to the IR, Vikings Sign Two Offensive Linemen
We knew the injury to Austin Schlottmann was going to end his season. There was some hope, though, that perhaps Brian O’Neill could return for the playoffs. Unfortunately, that doesn’t look like it’ll be the case, so the Vikings have decided to sign two offensive linemen. The...
Analytics Predict a Vikings Regression, but when Will It Come?
In the week leading up to the Green Bay Packers Super Bowl, err Week 17 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, much was made regarding the underlying numbers for Kevin O’Connell’s squad. Despite being a 12 win team, there is no denying they’ve taken less than a traditional route to get there. More Vikings regression hit at Lambeau Field, and more may be coming, but when?
Vikings’ Organization, Players Offer Support for Damar Hamlin
As we’ve discussed before, there are things in life that are far more important than football. The health of Damar Hamlin – a 24-year-old safety for the Buffalo Bills – is one of those things. By now, you’ve likely heard the news that he collapsed in last...
Vikings Rumor Wrangle: K.J. Osborn The Analyst, Harbaugh’s NFL Interest, & The Hybrid Approach
Vikings rumors aren’t as abundant as they will be in a few weeks, but there is still plenty of intrigue surrounding the purple and gold. As a result, I’m returning to the “Vikings Rumor Wrangle,” a series I’ve leaned on previously to keep readers informed on what’s being whispered about in Vikings Land. In this iteration, we’ve got some chatter about K.J. Osborn, Jim Harbaugh, and the Week 18 plan for the starters.
Vikings Favored by 5.5 Points over Bears in Week 18
After the Minnesota Vikings opened the week as just 1.5-point favorites over the Chicago Bears on Monday, that point spread has only ballooned ever since. About 48 hours later, we now find ourselves in a spot with the Vikings favored by 5.5 points over their division rivals. This movement in...
