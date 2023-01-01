Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Snap counts, PFF grades: Jameson Williams flashes elite speed with larger role
DETROIT -- Jameson Williams saw more looks and opportunities as expected in Week 17. Williams played a career-high 18 snaps, while those three targets were the most of his young career. And while the speedy Lions rookie receiver didn’t secure any of those looks, he left his mark on Detroit’s 41-10 win over the Bears with a 40-yard run that set up a touchdown two snaps later.
Look: Michigan Star Says 1 Big Ten Team Is 'Scumbags'
There's no love lost between Hunter Dickinson and the Wisconsin men's basketball program. In an appearance on "The RoundBall Podcast" on Monday, the Michigan star aired out his feelings on one of the Wolverines' rivals. "Wisconsin, I mean they’re just… they’re just… they’re scumbags. It is what it is. I'm...
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears Start Time Announced
The NFL has released the Week 18 schedule after start times were originally TBD.
Detroit Lions, Red Wings players make list of events that stopped games like Damar Hamlin’s injury
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was critically injured Monday night in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin fell moments after being involved in the tackling of Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, then fell backward, about two seconds later. His arms hit the ground at his sides.
Michigan edge rusher hits transfer portal; strength coach to Purdue
The post-playoff exodus continues at Michigan, where a second edge rusher has signaled plans to transfer today. Defensive end Taylor Upshaw entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday, a team spokesman confirmed to MLive on Tuesday. Upshaw, who appeared in 36 games over five seasons, is a graduate student with a year of eligibility remaining.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Bears-Vikings Week 18 kickoff date & time has been set
The NFL has set all of the start dates and times for the final week of the 2022 regular season, including the Bears' match-up with the Vikings at Soldier Field.
Updated Lions 2023 Draft Order after Dismantling Bears
The Lions improved their draft order after defeating the Bears.
Detroit Lions knew they had something in James Houston. Just not this fast.
ALLEN PARK -- James Houston has eight sacks through his first six games, a new NFL record. And now, the Detroit Lions say the breakout rookie pass rusher is getting more comfortable with the scheme. And that’s got to be a scary thought for opposing offensive lines.
What they’re saying nationally after Bills’ Damar Hamlin critically injured in game against Bengals
—- “Bills Mafia is with you, @HamlinIsland.” — Buffalo Bills on Twitter. “Please pray for our brother.” — Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Twitter. “My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family. I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love.” — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who was tackled by Hamlin on the play during which the Bills safety was injured.
Wolverine Confidential: Jim Harbaugh’s future; how successful was Michigan’s season?
Heading into 2022, Michigan was predicted to finish second in the Big Ten East while many experts projected the team to finish between nine and 11 wins. But the Wolverines proved 2021′s success wasn’t a fluke, winning their first 13 games this season while boasting a top-seven scoring offense and defense.
Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh has interest from second NFL team, reports say
A second NFL team is reportedly interested in discussing their head-coaching vacancy with Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, according to Tuesday afternoon reports out of Charlotte, North Carolina. Panthers owner David Tepper personally contacted Harbaugh this week about the job, according to beat writers Joe Person of The Athletic and David...
Chicago Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan Calls Out NBA Officiating
Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan voiced his displeasure with the NBA officiating crew from last night's loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Damar Hamlin’s teammates, coaches will ‘guide’ NFL’s decision on whether to play Patriots game
NFL executive Vice President Troy Vincent said the league hasn't ruled out postponing the game. The NFL is planning to proceed with its Week 18 schedule following the on-field collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin earlier this week. However, in a tragic and uncertain situation like this, things can change.
Chuck Hughes: The Lions player who died on the field vs Bears in 1971
CHICAGO – It’s a moment that brought shock and sadness to players and fans in the National Football League on Monday night. Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle in the first quarter against the Bengals after he suffered cardiac arrest. With emotional players on both sides of the field, he was taken […]
Damar Hamlin incident continues to bring out best in humanity
Donations continue to pour into Hamlin's GoFundMe online fundraiser. (The original goal of the fundraiser was $2,500.) ESPN's Mike Reiss noted Patriots owner Robert Kraft made a $18,003 donation, and New England QB Mac Jones also donated. Other donors shown on the GoFundMe page include owner Jim Irsay and the...
Lions RB D’Andre Swift, rushing attack finds pulse in 41-10 beatdown of Bears
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions and their once-elite rushing attack returned to form after weeks of talking about taking a closer look at the problem. The Lions ran 39 times for 265 yards and two touchdowns in their 41-10 blowout win over the Chicago Bears in Week 17. And it wasn’t just one person breaking out, with the one-two punch of D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams reigning supreme. Williams ran 22 times for 144 yards and one touchdown, his 15th of the year. He’s now one off of Barry Sanders’ single-season franchise record of 16 rushing touchdowns. And Swift was versatile, explosive and durable against these Bears. Swift ran 11 times for 78 yards and one score, catching all four of his targets for 39 yards and one touchdown.
Dan Campbell Has Brutally Honest Admission On Packers Game
One of the bigger Week 18 matchups features the Green Bay Packers hosting the Detroit Lions. There are playoff implications on the line for both teams, with the Packers needing just a win to clinch a spot, while the Lions need to win, plus have the Seattle Seahawks lose to the Los Angeles Rams.
