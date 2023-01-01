Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KKTV
No serious injuries reported after semi crashes into guard rail in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation was underway Tuesday night after a semi crashed into a guard rail in Colorado Springs. Police are reporting they received the call at about 6:15 p.m. for the crash near Airport Road and Murray Road. The intersection is between S. Academy Boulevard and Powers Boulevard. As of 6:50 p.m., no serious injuries were reported.
KKTV
1 dead in crash south of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol has confirmed that one person has died following a crash along S. Academy just east of I-25. According to CSP, the crash was called in at 9:55 Monday night. Last time this article was updated, CSP was reporting that a 1991 Ford pickup was involved, and that one party was pronounced dead on scene. An investigation is underway. As of Tuesday afternoon, no one was facing charges in the incident.
KKTV
Hit-and-run crash involving a stolen vehicle under investigation in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A hit-and-run crash involving a stolen vehicle was under investigation on Wednesday in Colorado Springs. KKTV 11 News first learned about the incident at about 10:45 a.m. due to police activity in the area of N. Academy Boulevard and Union Boulevard. Last time 11 News checked in with police, they could only say a suspect was located and taken into custody.
KKTV
Suspect still on the run after fleeing El Paso County deputies, hitting SUV, sending three people to hospital
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect is still on the run after a messy crash in southern Colorado. Just before midnight Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the area of Powers and Platte. A truck reportedly fled from El Paso County deputies, driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Powers.
Right lane closed on southbound I-25 between Exit 122 and Exit 119 due to vehicle fire
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The right lane on southbound I-25 is closed between Exit 122 and Exit 119 due to a vehicle fire, according to Colorado Department of Transportation. The fire was reported at 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Drivers should expect delays in the area. #I25 southbound: Right lane closed due to a The post Right lane closed on southbound I-25 between Exit 122 and Exit 119 due to vehicle fire appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Five people out of their homes after RV fire spread to home near Calhan
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Five people are out of their homes after an RV fire spread to a home. Firefighters responded to Palomino Drive, near Highway 24 and North Ellicot Highway near Calhan early Wednesday morning to a fire. Firefighters say three people were in an RV when a fire started, that spread to a home with two people inside.
19-year-old bicyclist killed in hit and run crash in Colorado
Investigators from Colorado State Patrol (CSP) need help identifying a suspect involved in a hit and run crash that killed a 19-year-old bicyclist near Colorado Springs over the weekend. The accident occurred sometime between 10 PM on December 31 and sunrise the next morning, according to a news release. Officials...
Man taken into custody after vehicle fire near Monument Valley Parking Lot
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was taken into custody after a vehicle was found engulfed in flames near Monument Valley Parking Lot on Sunday. Colorado Springs Police Department and ColoradoSprings Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in the 1800 block of N. Cascade Ave., just after 10 p.m. According to the police, The post Man taken into custody after vehicle fire near Monument Valley Parking Lot appeared first on KRDO.
3 right lanes of northbound I-25 at Woodmen closed due to crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The three right lanes of northbound I-25 at the Woodmen exit are closed Monday morning due to a crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. CDOT said to expect at least a 10 minute delay as of 7:50 a.m. The post 3 right lanes of northbound I-25 at Woodmen closed due to crash appeared first on KRDO.
6 trapped passengers rescued after crash on US HWY 24
(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The Manitou Springs Fire Department (MSFD) rescued six passengers trapped in a car following a crash on US Highway 24, Sunday afternoon on Jan. 1. Shortly before 5 a.m., MSFD along with the Cascade Volunteer Fire Department and Green Mountain Falls/Chipita Park Fire Department were called near mile marker 295 on […]
Colorado Patrol reports aggressive driving causes more lane violations
(Douglas County, Colo.) Colorado’s roads endure heavy use every season, but data collected from 2019 through August 2022 by the Colorado State Patrol shows that aggressive driving behaviors are increasing lane violations.
Trapped driver rescued following crash in Manitou Springs
(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The Manitou Springs Fire Department (MSFD) rescued a trapped driver following a crash early Sunday morning on Jan. 1. Shortly before 4 a.m., MSFD was called to a traffic crash involving a trapped individual on Via Linda Vista. Upon arrival, crews found a car driven off an embankment. MSFD stabilized the […]
Crews respond to fire at Arbor Pointe Apartments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews are responding to a fire at an apartment complex, according to Colorado Springs Fire Department. The fire was reported at 7:47 a.m. at Arbor Pointe Apartments on Tuesday. This is a developing story. #ColoradoSpringsFire #Workingfire. AMR02,E11,E8,E4,T4,T8,T1,BC2,AMR13,S21,BC1,HR17,73,E6,IC12515 HANCOCK EY #223 ARBOR POINTE APARTMENTSMap E34Radio CMD4.CSFDSTRUCTURE FIRE - HIGH LIFE - The post Crews respond to fire at Arbor Pointe Apartments appeared first on KRDO.
Snow tracks lead police to suspect after woman shot near Colorado Springs mall
Colorado Springs police arrested a person near the The Citadel mall Sunday night after officers responded to a call for a woman who was shot in the legs, police said. Officers arrived in the 3900 block of East Bijou Street shortly after 11 p.m. and found a woman suffering from two gunshot wounds to her legs, police said.
CSP requesting public assistance in fatal hit and run
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle and driver involved in a fatal crash. According to CSP, at around 9:20 a.m. on Jan. 1, CSP was informed of a body near the intersection of Fontaine Boulevard and Metropolitan Street near Mesa Ridge […]
19-year-old cyclist killed in hit-and-run in El Paso County
Investigators want help from the public to learn about an unknown deadly hit-and-run suspect in El Paso County. A 19-year-old man from Colorado Springs was hit and killed while riding a bicycle in the Security-Widefield area of the county on New Year's Eve, and his body was found the next morning on New Year's Day. Investigators are searching for the suspect driver and the suspect vehicle, which is believed to be a 2015-17 black Ford Expedition.According to the Colorado State Patrol press release, it's believed the victim was hit between 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 and sunrise on Jan. 1 near...
KKTV
Teenager dead after crash, officials searching for suspect
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are asking the public to keep an eye out for a suspect they say was involved in a crash that left a teenager dead. Colorado State Patrol released information for the crash on Sunday. They say they were notified of a body near the intersection of Fontaine boulevard and Metropolitan street, southeast of Colorado Springs.
Police investigate armed robbery at convenience store in East Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating an armed robbery after a man reportedly stole money at a convenience store in East Colorado Springs. At 9 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department were called to a convenience store in the 400 block of N. Murray Blvd. on Tuesday. Police said an unknown The post Police investigate armed robbery at convenience store in East Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH: Suspect sought in Pueblo tied to stolen credit cards
Colorado physician weighs in on metal health issues associated from cannabis. 'It can definitely occur in young people,' cardiologist speaks about safety in youth sports following Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Man suspected of manslaughter in Colorado Springs. Deadly crash under investigation along S. Academy...
CSFD investigating structure fire on South 9th Street
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is investigating a structure fire that occurred early Sunday morning on Jan. 1. At approximately 2:30 a.m., CSFD responded to a structure fire on 408 South 9th Street near I-25 and West Cimarron Street. At this time, no injuries have been reported and the cause of […]
