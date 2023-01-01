Investigators want help from the public to learn about an unknown deadly hit-and-run suspect in El Paso County. A 19-year-old man from Colorado Springs was hit and killed while riding a bicycle in the Security-Widefield area of the county on New Year's Eve, and his body was found the next morning on New Year's Day. Investigators are searching for the suspect driver and the suspect vehicle, which is believed to be a 2015-17 black Ford Expedition.According to the Colorado State Patrol press release, it's believed the victim was hit between 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 and sunrise on Jan. 1 near...

