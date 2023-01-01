Read full article on original website
What to do if someone goes into cardiac arrest
PHOENIX — Do you know what to do when someone goes into cardiac arrest?. Unless it’s required, many people don’t think about taking CPR training. “A cardiac arrest is where your heart is suddenly stopped or is quivering. It’s not beating normally,” said Jamie Phillips, the director of American Emergency Response Training.
After losing her own son, Valley mom starts nonprofit to help pay funeral costs for other families
PHOENIX — The loss of a child is the toughest thing a parent can go through. Figuring out the financial costs of burying a child while going through that grief can be grueling. Constant reminders can come bill by bill. “I had to go through making payment arrangements. Who...
AZFamily
Family gives big donation to animal shelter in Maricopa County
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The holidays have wrapped up, but the season of giving still seems to be going strong as we start 2023. Maricopa County Animal Care and Control just got a big boost in supplies thanks to one Valley Family, and that is Something Good!. The county takes...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
PetWellClinic offers basic care with less hassle, expense
Most pet owners are well aware of long wait times to get appointments at local veterinary offices and hospitals and daunting bills once their fuzzy family member has been seen. But now, a new walk-in, non-emergency veterinary care center, PetWellClinic, opened on Dec. 7 on Chandler Boulevard near South 50th...
KTAR.com
Phoenix VA office urging veterans to file claim through PACT Act
PHOENIX — With approximately 500,000 veterans in Arizona, the VA is urging them to apply for funding through the PACT Act. On Jan. 1st, 2023, the VA began processing disability compensation and survivors’ claims from the federally funded PACT (Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics) Act, which expands VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances.
AZFamily
Mother accused of driving drunk with 2 children in the backseat in Peoria
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A mother is accused of driving drunk with her two kids in the backseat in Peoria over the holiday weekend. On Sunday, just before 2:30 a.m., police say 34-year-old Ashley Ana Reyes pulled into a gas station near 91st and Northern avenues. She reportedly had her 11-year-old and 14-year-old in the backseat. Court documents say police found a half-empty bottle of Hennesey in the center console. Reyes’ breath reportedly smelled like alcohol, and she had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.
KOLD-TV
New COVID subvariant ‘XBB.1.5′ begins circulating across the US, draws concern in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As we enter into a new year, scientists are keeping an eye on a new strain of the Omicron variant called XBB.1.5. According to the CDC, XBB.1.5 makes up more than 40% of new cases across the country. Right now, it’s most prominent in the Northeast, making up around 75% of cases there last week. So how does XBB.1.5 compare to other Omicron subvariants? We took our questions to Dr. Shad Marvasti with the University of Arizona College of Medicine Phoenix.
knau.org
Navajo Nation police ask for public's help in locating missing person
The Navajo Nation Police Chinle District is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Authorities say 29-year-old Leslie Mitchell last had contact with his family on December 13, 2022. He may be in Phoenix, Arizona, and is in between treatment centers. Mitchell is described as a...
Father of I-8 gunshot victim pleads not guilty
Jose Gallardo pleads not guilty at the Yuma Superior Court on Tuesday who was accused of murdering his 19-year-old son. The post Father of I-8 gunshot victim pleads not guilty appeared first on KYMA.
fox10phoenix.com
Illegal NYE fireworks in Phoenix left neighbors upset, scared animals and dirtied the air
PHOENIX - You may have seen them, and most likely heard them. Fireworks, all across the Valley, were set off to ring in the New Year. Some are legal in Arizona, but others are not, like the ones that shoot into the air. However, that didn't stop many people from setting them off anyway.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix mobile home fire leaves man critically burned
PHOENIX - A man was severely burned in a mobile home fire in Phoenix, firefighters said early Wednesday morning. The fire sparked at around 2:30 a.m. near 24th Street and McDowell on Jan. 4. A couple made it out of the home, but one man was transported in critical condition...
AZFamily
Genealogy database used to track down Idaho murder suspect
abc45.com
First parking lot for the homeless in the Triad
"We stay in the parking lot so that we can keep an eye on all the vehicles and make sure nothing is going on," said Phoenix Special Police and SAS Supervisor Sarah Karlson. Karlson instructs night shift guards on what to look out for when watching over the parking lot. It's a safe place for people to sleep in their cars.
AZFamily
Police: Man claimed girlfriend attacked him with sword before deadly stabbing in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in custody after reportedly claiming he stabbed his girlfriend during a fight after she came at him with a sword in their Phoenix home, but police say the evidence at the scene does not match his story. On Dec. 30, officers responded to...
Husband and wife arrested after police connect them to death of 31-year-old
MESA, Ariz. — A husband and wife have been arrested in connection to a December homicide in Mesa, according to officials with the Mesa Police Department. In a news release, police said Heath Daniel, 33, and Vanessa Daniel, 37, are facing charges following the shooting of 31-year-old Jose Olvera Ramirez. The man's body was found in the roadway on 8th Avenue on Dec. 28.
WLBT
Metrocenter bathrooms reportedly not working, forcing city workers to go home
KTAR.com
At least 100 Valley firefighters respond to blaze at north Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX — At least 100 firefighters in the Valley worked to extinguish a hotel fire in north Phoenix Tuesday evening, authorities said. Fire personnel received reports around 5 p.m. of a blaze in the ballroom at the Westin Kierland Resort and Spa hotel, the Phoenix Fire Department said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
More cleanup underway at 'The Zone' in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX - A second round of cleanup was underway on Jan. 4 in the downtown Phoenix homeless encampment known as "The Zone," following a federal lawsuit filed by the ACLU where a judge put restrictions on how the city conducts sweeps and handles personal property. Arthur is among the hundreds...
‘Everything is trashed, it’s ruined’: Ahwatukee family loses everything in house fire
PHOENIX — Four days after celebrating Christmas, an Ahwatukee family lost everything they owned in a house fire. The flames broke out one hour after Joel Smith left for work on Dec. 29, near the Warner Elliot Loop and Equestrian Trail. “It’s a total loss they said,” Smith said...
