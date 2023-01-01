Sen. Lena Gonzalez discusses COP15, CA Latino Caucus priorities

California State Senator Lena Gonzalez, D-Long Beach, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss her recent appearance at the UN’s Bio-Diversity conference, COP15.

Gonzalez was one of several California leaders to attend the conference. California was the only state within the United States to attend as an observer.

Sen. Gonzalez also discussed her new role as Vice-chair of the California Latino Legislative Caucus, and the recent controversy surrounding their bylaws, which bars Republicans from joining.

Sen. Gonzalez also discusses priorities for the Latino Caucus, as well as her personal priorities for the new session.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.