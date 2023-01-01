ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Sen. Lena Gonzalez discusses COP15, CA Latino Caucus priorities

By Inside California Politics
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

California State Senator Lena Gonzalez, D-Long Beach, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss her recent appearance at the UN’s Bio-Diversity conference, COP15.

Gonzalez was one of several California leaders to attend the conference. California was the only state within the United States to attend as an observer.

Sen. Gonzalez also discussed her new role as Vice-chair of the California Latino Legislative Caucus, and the recent controversy surrounding their bylaws, which bars Republicans from joining.

Sen. Gonzalez also discusses priorities for the Latino Caucus, as well as her personal priorities for the new session.

Comments / 25

Jagster
3d ago

As a Hispanic, I find it very racist that minorities are allowed to form caucuses.....and worst is that Conservatives are not allowed.....very non-inclusive of the mentally ill marsist.....Vote Conservative and watch things get better for All.

Reply(2)
14
Bill Satterfield
3d ago

What’s with Black caucus, Mexican Caucus, all racist. Where is the transparency that you democrats caucus want for white people. You are voted in for all people not certain nationality.

Reply(3)
14
Dane Daniels
3d ago

So why aren’t GOP Latino/Latinas able to join the Latino caucus. What happen to inclusion, diversity and acceptance.

Reply(1)
9
