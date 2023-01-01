Congressman-elect Robert Garcia on his priorities for Congress
Congressman-elect Robert Garcia, D-Long Beach, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss his priorities as he heads to Congress.
The former Long Beach mayor also discusses the history he has made by becoming the first LGBTQ immigrant to be elected to Congress, as well as his thoughts about a potential run for Senate in 2024.
