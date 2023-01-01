Congressman-elect Robert Garcia on his priorities for Congress

Garcia tells PEOPLE he learned to read and write in English through Superman comics, after immigrating from Peru at the age of 5 Rep.-Elect Robert Garcia will, like all lawmakers, take his oath of office on the Constitution of the United States. But beneath the venerable document will be a handful of items near and dear to the California lawmaker's heart: a photo of his mom and step-father, who both died of COVID-19; a copy of his United States Citizenship certificate; and a first-edition Superman comic, courtesy...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO