Eagle County, CO

Vail Daily

Eagle County Commissioners likely to change the current fire restriction ordinance

Eagle County is set to make some changes to its fire restriction ordinance, but the changes are relatively small. The Eagle County Commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved on first reading an ordinance making those changes. That first ordinance, adopted in 2019, includes provisions for moving the county to Stage 1 fire restrictions whenever the National Weather Service posts a red flag fire weather warning. If the county is already under fire restrictions, the ordinance automatically moves the county to the next restriction level. Those restrictions apply to areas within unincorporated Eagle County.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Alternative Wellness: Ease your mind at Recovery Lab Vail

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily’s Tricia Swenson searched the valley for alternative wellness modalities that are lesser-known and have proven benefits. Follow along each Sunday in January and discover other ways to work wellness into your life in 2023. If you rang in the New Year with a...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Chicken-suited demonstrator cited for trespassing in Vail

A local demonstrator who has been using a bright yellow chicken suit to attract eyes to his protest signs has been issued a ticket for trespassing on Vail Resorts property. Vail Police Department spokesperson Ryan Kenney said protestor Tim McMahon, of Avon, is allowed to demonstrate on Town of Vail property, but as soon as he crossed onto Vail Resorts property, the Vail Police Department was notified by the resort company.
VAIL, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

A year of learning, sharing for Glenwood Springs Middle School’s Autumn Rivera as Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year

Teachers are dedicated professionals, but they’re not robots. And neither are students. That was one of the major points Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, Glenwood Springs Middle School sixth-grade science teacher Autumn Rivera, emphasized during a whirlwind year in which she said she learned as much as she was able to share.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Vail Daily

Beck Building Company hits milestone of 50 years in business

When Andy Beck first arrived in Vail in January 1971, he came for the skiing. Little did he know that over the next five decades he would build a construction company that employs 60 people and is responsible for building and completing hundreds of custom homes, developments and remodels in the Vail Valley.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Romer: Small business drives community

Contrary to popular belief, Colorado did not see a population boom over the past few years; our population growth was the slowest since 1990 and our net migration (people moving to the state) was the lowest since 2005. Eagle County’s growth was even lower than the state’s growth.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

The way it was: The life and times of Vail’s motley band of pioneers

They came. They saw. They built. They were here at the beginning. And in 2022 they came to laugh, to cry, to schmooze and to reminisce about what was: treasured memories. To say those days were good times is an understatement. It was a great time. It was a once-in-a-lifetime time — a new start for hundreds of people who would become the pioneers of a burgeoning ski town called Vail. And they wanted to celebrate those early days …
VAIL, CO
KDVR.com

UNC president's son dies in avalanche

Nick Feinstein, son of UNC president Andy Feinstein, recently succumbed to an avalanche in Breckenridge. Courtney Fromm shares reactions from those close to the victim. Nick Feinstein, son of UNC president Andy Feinstein, recently succumbed to an avalanche in Breckenridge. Courtney Fromm shares reactions from those close to the victim.
DENVER, CO
Vail Daily

Lewis: Regulation is not the solution to Southwest’s unraveling

My children traveled to Vail for Christmas, my son from Seattle, my daughter from Boston. Both were scheduled to return to their homes on Tuesday on Southwest flights out of Denver. Given the news reports, we checked flight status Monday night relieved that both flights were scheduled to depart on time. At 2 a.m., Southwest informed us via email that my son’s flight to Seattle was canceled. A link to rebook took you to the generic change/cancel your flight web page.
DENVER, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle town leaders spearhead sustainable action

Setting an example for more citizens to follow, many community leaders throughout Eagle are taking environmentally conscious steps in their day-to-day lives as the town moves closer to its net zero goal. On July 27, 2021, the Eagle Town Council passed a resolution to adopt the goal of achieving net...
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
