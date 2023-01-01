Read full article on original website
Eagle County Commissioners likely to change the current fire restriction ordinance
Eagle County is set to make some changes to its fire restriction ordinance, but the changes are relatively small. The Eagle County Commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved on first reading an ordinance making those changes. That first ordinance, adopted in 2019, includes provisions for moving the county to Stage 1 fire restrictions whenever the National Weather Service posts a red flag fire weather warning. If the county is already under fire restrictions, the ordinance automatically moves the county to the next restriction level. Those restrictions apply to areas within unincorporated Eagle County.
Alternative Wellness: Ease your mind at Recovery Lab Vail
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily’s Tricia Swenson searched the valley for alternative wellness modalities that are lesser-known and have proven benefits. Follow along each Sunday in January and discover other ways to work wellness into your life in 2023. If you rang in the New Year with a...
Climate Action Collaborative: 22 local climate wins in 2022
As 2022 comes to an end, we want to reflect on the progress the Climate Action Collaborative and our partners have made in 2022. Here are 22 local climate wins of 2022, in no particular order:. Climate Action Week 2022. Walking Mountains and the CAC hosted the first annual Climate...
Chicken-suited demonstrator cited for trespassing in Vail
A local demonstrator who has been using a bright yellow chicken suit to attract eyes to his protest signs has been issued a ticket for trespassing on Vail Resorts property. Vail Police Department spokesperson Ryan Kenney said protestor Tim McMahon, of Avon, is allowed to demonstrate on Town of Vail property, but as soon as he crossed onto Vail Resorts property, the Vail Police Department was notified by the resort company.
Amanda Precourt is the 2023 Vail Valley Citizen of the Year￼
There is a seemingly endless string of adjectives that are applied to life as an adolescent girl: tumultuous, ever-changing, challenging, or uncomfortable. For many, these words stir up memories of a worrying time — one filled with confusion and difficulty. Thanks to the vision and leadership of Amanda Precourt,...
Eagle Valley Regional Transit Authority starts collecting sales tax as of Jan. 1
Voters in November agreed to create the Eagle Valley Regional Transit Authority. But there’s a lot of work to do before even the first pledges from backers come to pass. The Eagle Valley Transportation Authority Board of directors starts regular meetings Jan. 10. The meeting is set for 12:30 p.m. at Avon Town Hall.
Legendary longtime Aspen local John Callahan, who led a life of adventure, dies at 95
John E. Callahan, a longtime ski instructor, Mountain Rescue pioneer, and active community member, died at the age of 95 on Sunday. “We’re all lucky. All four of us were there and held his hand as he passed away,” said Pat Callahan, 57, his son. His siblings John Callahan, Anne Marie McPhee, and Nancy Humphreys were with him.
Son of University of Northern Colorado president dies in avalanche
The son of University of Northern Colorado President Andy Feinstein died in an avalanche on Saturday while skiing with his father, who survived the avalanche without serious injury despite being buried. In a statement, the president’s chief of staff, Jennifer Almquist, confirmed Feinstein and his 22-year-old son, Nick, were caught...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
A year of learning, sharing for Glenwood Springs Middle School’s Autumn Rivera as Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year
Teachers are dedicated professionals, but they’re not robots. And neither are students. That was one of the major points Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, Glenwood Springs Middle School sixth-grade science teacher Autumn Rivera, emphasized during a whirlwind year in which she said she learned as much as she was able to share.
Beck Building Company hits milestone of 50 years in business
When Andy Beck first arrived in Vail in January 1971, he came for the skiing. Little did he know that over the next five decades he would build a construction company that employs 60 people and is responsible for building and completing hundreds of custom homes, developments and remodels in the Vail Valley.
Romer: Small business drives community
Contrary to popular belief, Colorado did not see a population boom over the past few years; our population growth was the slowest since 1990 and our net migration (people moving to the state) was the lowest since 2005. Eagle County’s growth was even lower than the state’s growth.
The way it was: The life and times of Vail’s motley band of pioneers
They came. They saw. They built. They were here at the beginning. And in 2022 they came to laugh, to cry, to schmooze and to reminisce about what was: treasured memories. To say those days were good times is an understatement. It was a great time. It was a once-in-a-lifetime time — a new start for hundreds of people who would become the pioneers of a burgeoning ski town called Vail. And they wanted to celebrate those early days …
KDVR.com
UNC president's son dies in avalanche
Nick Feinstein, son of UNC president Andy Feinstein, recently succumbed to an avalanche in Breckenridge. Courtney Fromm shares reactions from those close to the victim. Nick Feinstein, son of UNC president Andy Feinstein, recently succumbed to an avalanche in Breckenridge. Courtney Fromm shares reactions from those close to the victim.
Backcountry skier rescued near 10th Mtn. hut in Pitkin County
A backcountry skier was brought to safety by rescuers and aided by paramedics Thursday night after she became too fatigued to make it to the 10th Mountain Division Hut known as Betty Bear, according to a press release from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. The skier, of Fruita, used...
Some Eagle County residents will see slight declines in their property taxes payable in 2023
As the state’s formulas change for property valuation and taxation, some of Eagle County’s taxing districts are seeing slight declines in their mill levies and estimated revenues. But more changes are expected for 2024. Revenue changes. Here’s a brief look at gross revenue estimates for some of Eagle...
Eagle County educators are working hard to get student learning back on track in the ‘post-pandemic’ world
Across the country and state, researchers, educators as well as school and district administration are still trying to understand and overcome the pandemic’s impacts on student learning and behaviors. While these consequences vary by each student, school and district, there are some themes that are more prominent than others.
Lewis: Regulation is not the solution to Southwest’s unraveling
My children traveled to Vail for Christmas, my son from Seattle, my daughter from Boston. Both were scheduled to return to their homes on Tuesday on Southwest flights out of Denver. Given the news reports, we checked flight status Monday night relieved that both flights were scheduled to depart on time. At 2 a.m., Southwest informed us via email that my son’s flight to Seattle was canceled. A link to rebook took you to the generic change/cancel your flight web page.
Eagle town leaders spearhead sustainable action
Setting an example for more citizens to follow, many community leaders throughout Eagle are taking environmentally conscious steps in their day-to-day lives as the town moves closer to its net zero goal. On July 27, 2021, the Eagle Town Council passed a resolution to adopt the goal of achieving net...
Time Machine: 50 years ago, House Minority Leader Gerald Ford and his wife Betty visit Vail for the holidays
A California company partly owned by David Wilhelm closed on the $14.2 million deal to buy The Club at Cordillera out of bankruptcy, the Vail Daily reported. Wilhelm was listed as an investor in Wind Rose Holdings, a California investment group. “Earlier this month, Wind Rose outbid one of Donald...
2 killed in New Year’s Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado
Two people were killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West.
