Top geopolitical risks for 2023 include Russia, "weapons of mass disruption," report says

Iran and shockwaves from inflation are high on a list of geopolitical risks for 2023. But three other things present even more imminent challenges, according to a report released Tuesday: "rogue Russia" under President Vladimir Putin, the consolidation of power by China's Xi Jinping, and "weapons of mass disruption," which includes technology like artificial intelligence.
Analysis of the top geopolitical risks facing our world in 2023

Eurasia Group's president and founder Ian Bremmer joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss their annual list of top geopolitical risks the world faces this year, including a rogue Russia, possible mistakes made by Xi Jinping, and A.I. used as a weapon of mass disruption.
COVID-positive Chinese tourist goes on the run in South Korea

Seoul — When China suddenly lifted its draconian COVID-19 restrictions last month, permitting residents to travel again, the number of Chinese tourists flying into South Korea and other popular vacation destinations in the region surged. Concern over high infection rates in China and a lack of clear data from Beijing about its epidemic saw Seoul and other capitals quickly impose new restrictions, demanding once again that Chinese travelers show a recent negative COVID test.
Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on Jan. 1, 2023

On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, moderated by Margaret Brennan:. Michael Gapen, chief economist for Bank of America. Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund. Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan, CBS News national security contributor Michael Morell, former Obama administration undersecretary of Defense for Policy Michele...
The most important economic questions of 2023

American consumers, bruised by a grueling 2022, face another year of living dangerously. Optimists and pessimists alike can point to their preferred indicators to predict how the year ahead is likely to go. In one corner, a recession looks probable this year. The Federal Reserve is also virtually certain to keep hiking interest rates, and wages continue to lag inflation. In the other are clear signs that last year's red-hot inflation is cooling, while the labor market keeps churning out jobs.
COVID in China: What's going on inside the country and why are others imposing new travel restrictions?

More countries around the world are joining the U.S. in imposing new rules on travelers from China amid concern over a lack of transparency from Beijing about surging COVID-19 cases. The explosion in new infections came right as the Chinese government decided to end its years-long "zero-COVID" policy, which brought rolling lockdowns that severely disrupted life for the nation's 1.4 billion people and its economy.
