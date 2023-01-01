American consumers, bruised by a grueling 2022, face another year of living dangerously. Optimists and pessimists alike can point to their preferred indicators to predict how the year ahead is likely to go. In one corner, a recession looks probable this year. The Federal Reserve is also virtually certain to keep hiking interest rates, and wages continue to lag inflation. In the other are clear signs that last year's red-hot inflation is cooling, while the labor market keeps churning out jobs.

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO