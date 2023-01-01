Read full article on original website
Shortage of cold medicines in UK is government’s fault, say pharmacists
A shortage of cough and cold medicines in the UK is a result of ministers’ “lack of planning”, according to pharmacy leaders. Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives were accused of “being in denial” as supply chain problems worsen, with pharmacists reporting shortages of once-common cold and flu medicines.
Top geopolitical risks for 2023 include Russia, "weapons of mass disruption," report says
Iran and shockwaves from inflation are high on a list of geopolitical risks for 2023. But three other things present even more imminent challenges, according to a report released Tuesday: "rogue Russia" under President Vladimir Putin, the consolidation of power by China's Xi Jinping, and "weapons of mass disruption," which includes technology like artificial intelligence.
Analysis of the top geopolitical risks facing our world in 2023
Eurasia Group's president and founder Ian Bremmer joins "CBS Mornings" to discuss their annual list of top geopolitical risks the world faces this year, including a rogue Russia, possible mistakes made by Xi Jinping, and A.I. used as a weapon of mass disruption.
Climate Point: No, it's not all China's fault, and other climate change myths
Plus: A new national monument in the California desert?
COVID-positive Chinese tourist goes on the run in South Korea
Seoul — When China suddenly lifted its draconian COVID-19 restrictions last month, permitting residents to travel again, the number of Chinese tourists flying into South Korea and other popular vacation destinations in the region surged. Concern over high infection rates in China and a lack of clear data from Beijing about its epidemic saw Seoul and other capitals quickly impose new restrictions, demanding once again that Chinese travelers show a recent negative COVID test.
Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on Jan. 1, 2023
On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, moderated by Margaret Brennan:. Michael Gapen, chief economist for Bank of America. Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund. Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan, CBS News national security contributor Michael Morell, former Obama administration undersecretary of Defense for Policy Michele...
The most important economic questions of 2023
American consumers, bruised by a grueling 2022, face another year of living dangerously. Optimists and pessimists alike can point to their preferred indicators to predict how the year ahead is likely to go. In one corner, a recession looks probable this year. The Federal Reserve is also virtually certain to keep hiking interest rates, and wages continue to lag inflation. In the other are clear signs that last year's red-hot inflation is cooling, while the labor market keeps churning out jobs.
Workers quit at a higher rate in November, while job openings stayed high
U.S. job openings remained high in November and workers quit at a higher rate, suggesting the job market remains tilted in favor of employees. While good news for workers, the latest numbers come as a blow to the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool hiring and wage gains in a bid to lower inflation.
Famed investor Michael Burry predicts U.S. recession "by any definition"
Investor Michael Burry, who rose to fame when he predicted the collapse of the U.S. housing bubble before the 2008 financial crisis, has warned that the U.S. economy is likely to enter a recession this year. Burry said on social media that inflation has peaked, but will reach a high...
COVID in China: What's going on inside the country and why are others imposing new travel restrictions?
More countries around the world are joining the U.S. in imposing new rules on travelers from China amid concern over a lack of transparency from Beijing about surging COVID-19 cases. The explosion in new infections came right as the Chinese government decided to end its years-long "zero-COVID" policy, which brought rolling lockdowns that severely disrupted life for the nation's 1.4 billion people and its economy.
