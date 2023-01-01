Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH LIVE: State Department holds news briefing amid reports of U.S., South Korea nuclear talks
The State Department will hold a news briefing Tuesday following South Korea’s confirmation that Seoul and Washington are discussing its involvement in U.S. nuclear weapons management in the face of intensifying North Korean nuclear threats. President Joe Biden previously denied that the allies were discussing joint nuclear exercises. The...
Gen. Mark Milley said there were talks about court-martialing former military officers who wrote 'very critical' op-eds of Trump
Several retired military officers criticized Trump during his presidency, which Milley said sparked talks about retaliation that he advised against.
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Biden announces he will visit U.S.-Mexico border
President Joe Biden intends to visit the U.S.-Mexico border when he travels to the country next week, he said Wednesday.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak vows to halve inflation, tackle illegal immigration
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to halve inflation, grow the U.K. economy and stop illegal immigration Wednesday as he set out his Conservative government’s priorities in his first major speech of 2023. Sunak focused on tackling the U.K.’s slowing economy and made promises to...
Beijing threatens response to ‘unacceptable’ COVID-19 measures for Chinese travelers
BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government sharply criticized COVID-19 testing requirements imposed on passengers from China and threatened countermeasures against countries involved, which include the U.S. and several European nations. “We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis, and some excessive practices...
Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, may step up drone use
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Emergency crews on Tuesday sifted through the rubble of a building struck by Ukrainian rockets, killing at least 63 Russian soldiers in the latest blow to the Kremlin’s war strategy as Ukraine says Moscow’s tactics could be shifting. An Associated Press video of...
WATCH LIVE: State Department holds briefing after Israel demolishes part of West Bank village
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military has demolished homes, water tanks and olive orchards in two Palestinian villages in the southern West Bank where some residents are at risk of imminent expulsion, residents and activists said Wednesday. One of the villages whose structures were demolished on Tuesday is part...
WATCH: White House says Biden won’t ‘insert himself’ into House speaker battle
The White House said President Joe Biden is watching the turmoil on Capitol Hill on the opening day of the new Congress, as Republican leader Kevin McCarthy spars with right-flank colleagues who are refusing to vote for him for House speaker, but insisted the president “will not insert himself into that process.”
Bolivian ex-minister gets prison in US bribery case
A former Bolivian cabinet minister was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison in Florida Wednesday after pleading guilty to money laundering in a bribery scheme, the US Justice Department said. The four others in the operation pleaded guilty last year and were sentenced in June to up to 42 months in prison.
Drone advances amid war in Ukraine could bring fighting robots to front lines
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Drone advances in Ukraine have accelerated a long-anticipated technology trend that could soon bring the world’s first fully autonomous fighting robots to the battlefield, inaugurating a new age of warfare. The longer the war lasts, the more likely it becomes that drones will be...
Brazil’s Lula sworn in as president to lead a polarized country
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in as president on Sunday, and in his first address expressed optimism about plans to rebuild while pledging that members of outgoing Jair Bolsonaro’s administration will be held to account. Lula is assuming office...
Iran releases prominent actress jailed for criticizing government crackdown
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran released a prominent actress from an Oscar-winning film on Wednesday, nearly three weeks after she was jailed for criticizing a crackdown on anti-government protests, local reports said. Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency said Taraneh Alidoosti, the 38-year-old star of Asghar Farhadi’s Oscar-winning...
Russian military under scrutiny after 89 soldiers were killed in single Ukraine artillery attack
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian military’s top brass came under increasing scrutiny Wednesday as more details emerged of how at least 89 Russian soldiers, and possibly many more, were killed in a Ukrainian artillery attack on a single building. The scene last weekend in the Russian-held eastern...
European Union fines Facebook parent Meta 390M euros for privacy violations
LONDON (AP) — European Union regulators on Wednesday hit Facebook parent Meta with hundreds of millions in fines for privacy violations and banned the company from forcing users in the 27-nation bloc to agree to personalized ads based on their online activity. Ireland’s Data Protection Commission imposed two fines...
Bomb blast kills several people at Kabul military checkpoint, Taliban says
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A bomb exploded near a checkpoint at Kabul’s military airport Sunday morning killing and wounding “several” people, a Taliban official said, the first deadly blast of 2023 in Afghanistan. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the regional affiliate of...
Ukraine faces grim start to 2023 after deadly barrage of Russian missile strikes
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians faced a grim start to 2023 as Sunday brought more Russian missile and drone attacks following a blistering New Year’s Eve assault that killed at least three civilians across the country, authorities reported. Air raid sirens sounded in the capital shortly after midnight,...
Israel’s new far-right government unveils plan to weaken Supreme Court
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s justice minister on Wednesday unveiled the new government’s long-promised overhaul of the judicial system that aims to weaken the country’s Supreme Court. Critics accused the government of declaring war against the legal system, saying the plan will upend...
UN official meets Taliban deputy premier over women’s rights in Afghanistan
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A senior U.N. official in Afghanistan met on Sunday the deputy prime minister of the Taliban-led government to discuss a ban on women working for non-governmental groups that Afghan authorities have announced in a series of measures rolling back women’s rights. The decision by...
Israeli army kills 2 Palestinians after troops enter West Bank village
RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Israeli forces killed two Palestinians, including a man claimed by an armed group as a member, during a confrontation that erupted early Monday when troops entered a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials said. The two men were killed in...
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0