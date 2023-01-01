Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas witness shoots video of three disc-shaped objects overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Documentary shares an overlooked Texas treasure.Yanasa TVQuitaque, TX
These are the highest rated burgers in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Graze Craze, Charcuterie Board Concept Opens a New Location In San AntonioMadocSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
Fire at Southeast Side home damages second-story, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A fire at a home on the city’s Southeast Side damaged the second story of a house and is now currently under investigation, the San Antonio Fire Department said Tuesday. A neighbor called 911 just before 9 a.m. to report the fire at the home...
KSAT 12
Neighbors come together to help family of 7 after home destroyed in fire on New Year’s Day
SAN ANTONIO – A family of seven whose North Side home was destroyed in a fire on New Year’s Day says they are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support. The San Antonio Fire Department was called to the home on the 2600 block of Pebble Bow around 3 a.m. on Jan 1.
news4sanantonio.com
Massive fire destroys Northeast Side home
WINDCREST, Texas - Officials are investigating a fire that destroyed a Northeast Side home early Tuesday morning. The fire started just before 3 a.m. at a home off Faircrest Drive near Midcrown Drive. Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming from the home. Several other fire crews were called to...
KSAT 12
North Side family suspects celebratory gunfire caused bullet to go through home’s roof
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A stray bullet pierced a home’s roof before getting stuck in the living room ceiling, and the family who lives there believes it was due to celebratory gunfire by someone ringing in the new year. “Shooting in the air because they want to celebrate...
KSAT 12
Two men killed in NW Side crash identified; Sisters of passenger says they are ‘heartbroken’
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of two men who died a high-speed crash on the Northwest Side. The victims were identified as Justin Tello, 19, and Armando Lerma, 25. San Antonio police said the crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. on...
news4sanantonio.com
Caught on camera: Officers acted fast to stop trash fire from spreading to house
ELMENDORF, Texas - New police body camera video showed police officers acting fast after a trash fire was threatening a residence in Elmendorf. Police say officers were patrolling the area when they spotted a trash fire at the 7500 block of Homewood Lane. The chief said that the family had...
news4sanantonio.com
Investigation underway into cause of suspicious duplex fire on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A person is displaced after a duplex fire on the West Side. The fire started around 2:30 a.m. Monday at a duplex off North Colorado Street and Arbor Place. Firefighters said they found heavy fire coming from the duplex when they arrived on the scene. They are...
Man ran inside south-side bar for help after being robbed, shot multiple times
SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man ran inside a south-side bar for help after being shot multiple times. It happened around 2:14 a.m. on the 3400 block of Roosevelt Avenue at Mustang Sally's, according to police. When officers arrived at the location for reports of a shooting in progress, they were told the victim had been walking to his car when a suspect approached him, and robbed him.
news4sanantonio.com
Man runs into nearby bar for help after being shot on South Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a gunman involved in a shooting on the South Side. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday along Roosevelt Avenue near Southeast Military Drive. Police said the victim had been shot and ran into a nearby bar to get some help. He...
news4sanantonio.com
Police investigate after man was fatally shot multiple times near downtown
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating a shooting after a man was fatally shot multiple times near downtown. Police were dispatched to the 800 block of Euclid Avenue at around 7:36 p.m. for reports of a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, they discovered a man in his late 30...
KSAT 12
Second-alarm fire causes gas station to partially collapse on NE Side, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A large blaze that tore through a Northeast Side gas station caused the building to partially collapse and left heavy damages behind, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The second-alarm fire broke out around 1:45 p.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of Randolph Blvd at...
news4sanantonio.com
Deputies investigate after a man's body was found on the side of the road
PLEASANTON, Texas - The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they found a man's body on the side of the road. The sheriff of Atascosa County said deputies were at the scene Tuesday night after a report of a homicide outside the northern city limits of Pleasanton. The victim is believed to be a man in his 20's.
KSAT 12
Neighbor steps in to help residents as water wells around Medina Lake dry up
LAKEHILLS, Texas – Delivering water isn’t David Cahill’s main job, but it’s one that needs doing. Cahill says that as water levels fall at Medina Lake, nearby wells are also drying up. Now, he’s delivering 1,000 gallons of water at a time, in tanks towed behind his truck, to neighbors in similar situations.
news4sanantonio.com
Police searching for driver who struck man and took off in Northeast Side hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being hit at an intersection at a Northeast Side crosswalk. The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday off Thousand Oaks Drive and Perrin Beitel. Witnesses told police that a white truck or car hit the man at the crosswalk and then...
news4sanantonio.com
Firefighters cut driver from car after he smashed into Loop 410 barrier wall
SAN ANTONIO – A man is lucky to be alive today after a highspeed crash into a highway barrier wall. It happened along Loop 410 near Perrin Beitel on the Northeast Side just before midnight Tuesday. The man was trapped in the car after slamming into the wall along...
ktxs.com
What's Trending: Female body found in bin, boy born without skin celebrates birthday
ABILENE, Texas — Authorities in South Carolina are investigating after someone discovered a female body inside a clothing donation bin this past weekend. Officials are currently treating the investigation “as they would a homicide”. The age of the female was not able to be determined, and there’s...
KSAT 12
Suspect accused in West Side murder arrested, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a suspect in a West Side murder two days into the new year before noon on Monday. Aaron Lee, 38, is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend last Friday. Lee is also facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon because...
KSAT 12
Body found on side of road outside Pleasanton city limits, sheriff says
ATASCOSA COUNTY – The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s body was discovered on the side of the road. Deputies say the body was found just outside the northern city limits of Pleasanton. The man was found wearing a red shirt and is described...
KSAT 12
Woman punches, kicks man after being asked to stop slamming door, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 57-year-old woman was arrested after she punched and kicked a relative multiple times after they asked her to stop slamming her door, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Irene Jasso was booked Tuesday on a charge of Injury to the Elderly, according to court records.
KSAT 12
Retired SAPD officer injured in line of duty forced to wait more than a year for new teeth to be approved
SAN ANTONIO – Retired San Antonio police officer Sgt. Coy Boone was shot in the line of duty 43 years ago and he’s still living with the effects of his wounds. Following his injury, Boone was promised all of the medical care related to his gunshot wounds would be covered for life.
