San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Massive fire destroys Northeast Side home

WINDCREST, Texas - Officials are investigating a fire that destroyed a Northeast Side home early Tuesday morning. The fire started just before 3 a.m. at a home off Faircrest Drive near Midcrown Drive. Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming from the home. Several other fire crews were called to...
WINDCREST, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man ran inside south-side bar for help after being robbed, shot multiple times

SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man ran inside a south-side bar for help after being shot multiple times. It happened around 2:14 a.m. on the 3400 block of Roosevelt Avenue at Mustang Sally's, according to police. When officers arrived at the location for reports of a shooting in progress, they were told the victim had been walking to his car when a suspect approached him, and robbed him.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man runs into nearby bar for help after being shot on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a gunman involved in a shooting on the South Side. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday along Roosevelt Avenue near Southeast Military Drive. Police said the victim had been shot and ran into a nearby bar to get some help. He...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Deputies investigate after a man's body was found on the side of the road

PLEASANTON, Texas - The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they found a man's body on the side of the road. The sheriff of Atascosa County said deputies were at the scene Tuesday night after a report of a homicide outside the northern city limits of Pleasanton. The victim is believed to be a man in his 20's.
PLEASANTON, TX

