The Independent

Brentford vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Bryan Mbeumo seals win

Liverpool’s poor defending cost them dearly as Brentford claimed another famous scalp with a 3-1 victory.An Ibrahima Konate own goal and Yoane Wissa’s header put the Bees in control, prompting angry Reds boss Jurgen Klopp to substitute key defender Virgil van Dijk at half-time.Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pulled one back but Bryan Mbeumo killed the Reds off as they lost more ground in the race for a top-four Premier League finish.It was a case of no Ivan Toney, no problem for Brentford as Liverpool went the same way as Manchester United and Manchester City this season. Read More Liverpool need a midfield makeover as they embark on next chapterCody Gakpo fills an immediate need for Liverpool but could be Jurgen Klopp’s next long-term central project
The Guardian

Championship: Burnley surge on at the top as Watford add to Norwich woes

Burnley strengthened their position at the top of the Championship, holding on for a hard-fought 2-1 win at Swansea to make it six wins in a row for Vincent Kompany’s side. Ian Maatsen got both Burnley goals in the space of 10 first-half minutes. The left-back opened the scoring with a free-kick in the 12th minute, and doubled the advantage with a powerful strike from distance after Nathan Tella’s pass.
BBC

Pele's funeral: Brazil legend given joyous send-off

If Monday's wake for Brazilian football legend Pele was a day of reflection, Tuesday's funeral cortege was one of carnivalesque proportions. The 82-year-old, who many regarded as the world's best football player, died on 29 December. His coffin arrived in Santos on Monday, where thousands of mourners came to pay...
The Independent

Moment Cristiano Ronaldo is unveiled as new Al Nassr player in front of thousands of fans

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially been unveiled as the newest player to join the Al Nassr FC squad.The former Manchester United striker joined the Saudi Arabian football club in a free transfer.His second spell with the Red Devils was ended by mutual consent after he criticised the club in an interview with Piers Morgan.According to reports, Ronaldo’s salary is worth around £173m a year.On Tuesday, 3 January, thousands of fans at Mrsool Park cheered as Ronaldo was officially introduced in Riyadh."It's a pleasure to be here," Ronaldo said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Al Nassr’s stadium ahead of official unveiling‘I’m here to win’: Cristiano Ronaldo gives first press conference as Al Nassr playerCristiano Ronaldo completes shock move to Saudi side Al Nassr
Yardbarker

Manchester United in talks over transfer of 29-year-old former England international

Manchester United are reportedly in talks over a surprise transfer deal for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland. The 29-year-old could be about to come in as a new backup ‘keeper at Old Trafford, following Martin Dubravka’s return to Newcastle United after spending the first half of the season on loan with Man Utd.
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Tottenham aims to end skid, Serie A resumes

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Tottenham aims to revive its faltering push for a top-four spot in the Premier League when it travels across London to face Crystal Palace in search of its first win since before the World Cup break. Tottenham is coming off a dispiriting 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and had to come from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Brentford on Boxing Day, raising new questions about manager Antonio Conte's future at the club. West Ham and Southampton, meanwhile, are both trying to end five-game losing streaks. Southampton hosts Nottingham Forest in a relegation scrap while West Ham travels to Leeds. Also, Villa hosts Wolverhampton looking for a fourth win in five league games under new manager Unai Emery.
SB Nation

Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: player ratings to the theme of 2023 Spurs New Years resolutions

2023 has been anything but happy for Tottenham Hotspur, though we’re only three days into it. But that’s what you get when you start out the new year with a distressing 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and their Business-Casual Dracula manager Unai Emery. Now, a chance to turn over a new leaf has turned into an injury crisis, a grumpy manager, and chants of “Daniel Levy, get out of club” at full time.
SB Nation

DONE DEAL: Tottenham Women announce record signing of Beth England

It’s a bit of a tough time to be a Tottenham Hotspur supporter, so about some good news for a change? This was rumored last week, but now it’s official — Tottenham Hotspur Women have just finished what might be the addition of the season, formally announcing the signing of England international and Chelsea striker Bethany England.
BBC

Sutton's predictions: Brentford v Liverpool

For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Cian McCluskey, drummer with Irish indie band Modernlove and a Liverpool fan. This fixture ended up in a 3-3 draw last season, in an absolutely cracking match. Brentford will have a real go at Liverpool again this...
BBC

Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Bournemouth

For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Cian McCluskey, drummer with Irish indie band Modernlove and a Liverpool fan. I am a bit worried about where Bournemouth are heading - they have lost six of their past seven league games and conceded two poor goals from set plays against Crystal Palace.
Yardbarker

Manchester United v Bournemouth Confirmed Lineups, Premier League

Manchester United will be returning to Premier League action at Old Trafford this evening as they face Bournemouth. Another game that is a must win for United against the opposition in question. Erik Ten Hag and his side find themselves in the middle of a battle for the top four...

