Newcastle Become 3rd Team To Stop Arsenal Winning In Premier League This Season
The Gunners recorded 17 shots at the Emirates Stadium but only four of them tested Nick Pope, who kept his 10th EPL clean sheet of the campaign.
MATCHDAY: Arsenal welcomes Newcastle in EPL leaders' clash
English Premier League leader Arsenal hosts third-placed Newcastle on Tuesday
Brentford vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Bryan Mbeumo seals win
Liverpool’s poor defending cost them dearly as Brentford claimed another famous scalp with a 3-1 victory.An Ibrahima Konate own goal and Yoane Wissa’s header put the Bees in control, prompting angry Reds boss Jurgen Klopp to substitute key defender Virgil van Dijk at half-time.Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pulled one back but Bryan Mbeumo killed the Reds off as they lost more ground in the race for a top-four Premier League finish.It was a case of no Ivan Toney, no problem for Brentford as Liverpool went the same way as Manchester United and Manchester City this season. Read More Liverpool need a midfield makeover as they embark on next chapterCody Gakpo fills an immediate need for Liverpool but could be Jurgen Klopp’s next long-term central project
Championship: Burnley surge on at the top as Watford add to Norwich woes
Burnley strengthened their position at the top of the Championship, holding on for a hard-fought 2-1 win at Swansea to make it six wins in a row for Vincent Kompany’s side. Ian Maatsen got both Burnley goals in the space of 10 first-half minutes. The left-back opened the scoring with a free-kick in the 12th minute, and doubled the advantage with a powerful strike from distance after Nathan Tella’s pass.
BBC
Pele's funeral: Brazil legend given joyous send-off
If Monday's wake for Brazilian football legend Pele was a day of reflection, Tuesday's funeral cortege was one of carnivalesque proportions. The 82-year-old, who many regarded as the world's best football player, died on 29 December. His coffin arrived in Santos on Monday, where thousands of mourners came to pay...
Moment Cristiano Ronaldo is unveiled as new Al Nassr player in front of thousands of fans
Cristiano Ronaldo has officially been unveiled as the newest player to join the Al Nassr FC squad.The former Manchester United striker joined the Saudi Arabian football club in a free transfer.His second spell with the Red Devils was ended by mutual consent after he criticised the club in an interview with Piers Morgan.According to reports, Ronaldo’s salary is worth around £173m a year.On Tuesday, 3 January, thousands of fans at Mrsool Park cheered as Ronaldo was officially introduced in Riyadh."It's a pleasure to be here," Ronaldo said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Al Nassr’s stadium ahead of official unveiling‘I’m here to win’: Cristiano Ronaldo gives first press conference as Al Nassr playerCristiano Ronaldo completes shock move to Saudi side Al Nassr
Yardbarker
Manchester United in talks over transfer of 29-year-old former England international
Manchester United are reportedly in talks over a surprise transfer deal for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland. The 29-year-old could be about to come in as a new backup ‘keeper at Old Trafford, following Martin Dubravka’s return to Newcastle United after spending the first half of the season on loan with Man Utd.
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Tottenham aims to end skid, Serie A resumes
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Tottenham aims to revive its faltering push for a top-four spot in the Premier League when it travels across London to face Crystal Palace in search of its first win since before the World Cup break. Tottenham is coming off a dispiriting 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and had to come from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Brentford on Boxing Day, raising new questions about manager Antonio Conte's future at the club. West Ham and Southampton, meanwhile, are both trying to end five-game losing streaks. Southampton hosts Nottingham Forest in a relegation scrap while West Ham travels to Leeds. Also, Villa hosts Wolverhampton looking for a fourth win in five league games under new manager Unai Emery.
SB Nation
Tottenham 0-2 Aston Villa: player ratings to the theme of 2023 Spurs New Years resolutions
2023 has been anything but happy for Tottenham Hotspur, though we’re only three days into it. But that’s what you get when you start out the new year with a distressing 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and their Business-Casual Dracula manager Unai Emery. Now, a chance to turn over a new leaf has turned into an injury crisis, a grumpy manager, and chants of “Daniel Levy, get out of club” at full time.
SB Nation
DONE DEAL: Tottenham Women announce record signing of Beth England
It’s a bit of a tough time to be a Tottenham Hotspur supporter, so about some good news for a change? This was rumored last week, but now it’s official — Tottenham Hotspur Women have just finished what might be the addition of the season, formally announcing the signing of England international and Chelsea striker Bethany England.
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Brentford v Liverpool
For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Cian McCluskey, drummer with Irish indie band Modernlove and a Liverpool fan. This fixture ended up in a 3-3 draw last season, in an absolutely cracking match. Brentford will have a real go at Liverpool again this...
Virgil van Dijk faces a race to be fit for Liverpool's Champions League ties
DOMINIC KING: Virgil van Dijk is facing a race to be fit for Liverpool's Champions League clash with Real Madrid due to the unexpected severity of his damaged hamstring.
Report: Chelsea Could Push For Josip Juranovic Due To His Low Price
Chelsea are interested in signing Celtic defender Josip Juranovic after the injury to Reece James. The right-back has a low transfer fee, which may be the deciding factor in Chelsea moving for him.
Report: Chelsea Keeping An Eye On Mykhailo Mudryk Situation With Arsenal
Chelsea are monitoring the situation of Arsenal target and Shaktar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk. Chelsea have interest in the player and will try to sign him if his move to Arsenal falls apart.
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Bournemouth
For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Cian McCluskey, drummer with Irish indie band Modernlove and a Liverpool fan. I am a bit worried about where Bournemouth are heading - they have lost six of their past seven league games and conceded two poor goals from set plays against Crystal Palace.
Yardbarker
Manchester United v Bournemouth Confirmed Lineups, Premier League
Manchester United will be returning to Premier League action at Old Trafford this evening as they face Bournemouth. Another game that is a must win for United against the opposition in question. Erik Ten Hag and his side find themselves in the middle of a battle for the top four...
Yardbarker
Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea closing in on LFC target & Reds lose lead on another midfielder
Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Chelsea are approaching a ‘crucial week’ in the transfer market in their bid to close a deal for Benfica’s Argentine sensation Enzo Fernandez. The Blues look set to land the reported Liverpool target (Melissa Reddy recently claimed that the 21-year-old is on...
Cristiano Ronaldo "Very Proud" To Join Al Nassr And Insists Move To Saudi Pro League "Isn't The End" Of His Career
Ronaldo attended his first press conference as a Saudi Pro League player on Tuesday.
BBC
Leeds United 2-2 West Ham United: Hammers remain in relegation trouble after Elland Road draw
West Ham were denied a much-needed win as Rodrigo drove home a Leeds equaliser to salvage a point in a thrilling encounter at Elland Road. The Hammers seemed set to end their five-match losing run with a victory to mark the passing of joint-chairman David Gold, whose death was announced by the club six hours before kick-off.
Frank Lampard to remain in charge of Everton for FA Cup amid serious doubts
Frank Lampard will be in charge of Everton for their FA Cup third-round tie at Manchester United on Friday amid doubts over his long-term future at Goodison Park. The Everton manager is under severe pressure following a run of eight defeats in 11 matches in all competitions and one win from 10 Premier League games.
