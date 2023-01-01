Read full article on original website
KTUL
The University of Tulsa earns top spots in Times Higher Education's 2023 rankings
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The University of Tulsa was recognized last week in Times Higher Education World Universities Rankings for 2023. TU was named the best university in Oklahoma, a top 100 school in the United States, and among the top 500 schools in the world according to Times Higher Education.
Oklahoma State Representative Files Bill To Support School Personnel
A State Representative from Tulsa filed a bill to give a pay raise to school support personnel in order to help ease ongoing staff shortages. Oklahoma State Representative John Waldron said the state needs to do a better job of supporting the people who support our children. The Big Yellow...
KTUL
Enrollment for 2023-2024 Tulsa Public School year opens Wednesday
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Enrollment for the 2023-2024 Tulsa Public School year opens to the public Wednesday. The enrollment window for all 78 districts within the school system will stay open until Sunday, Feb. 12. “Each of our 78 schools offers safe and welcoming learning environments where students can...
KOKI FOX 23
The ahha closure aftermath, the impact on local artists and the Tulsa community
TULSA, Okla. — “All I can say is that I had no idea. I really had no idea, as a full-time employee of ahha, when we were told that, we would be closing tomorrow. Whatever happened, I am not privy to. It would be nice to know. I mean, for future endeavors it would be nice to know what went wrong,” said Mery McNett, former manager of public programs for Ahha. “It is a situation that honestly just didn’t need to happen the way it did. And hopefully, we can learn from that so it won’t happen like that again or happen at all.”
KTUL
Catoosa middle, high schools put on lockdown after report of intruder on campus
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Catoosa Police Department said the middle and high schools were put on lockdown Wednesday. Police said they received a domestic call near the Catoosa Middle School campus. CPD says the suspect left the area and headed south from the location. "Because we were made...
KTUL
Preston middle schoolers to be virtual first week of 2023 after reported water damage
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Preston Public Schools announced on Facebook that grades five through eight will be virtual this week. From Jan. 3 through 6, middle school students will attend classes remotely due to water damage at the school. All other classes will be in person, PPS says. Those...
KTUL
Catoosa Public Schools temporarily implements increased security after non-credible threat
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Catoosa Public Schools will have increased security at its campuses Tuesday after a noncredible threat was made against the school, according to assistant principal Josh Brown. Brown said that during winter break, the Catoosa Police Department informed the school of a potential threat made against...
fourstateshomepage.com
Doug Pewitt sworn in as prosector for northeast Oklahoma
MIAMI, Okla. – Doug Pewitt was sworn in on Monday as District Attorney for Oklahoma District 13. Pewitt held a reception on Monday where he was sworn in by Associate Judge Jennifer McAffrey. “I ran because the people asked me to,” Pewitt told the crowd of 50 people.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Fire Department heats up 2023 with men’s, women’s calendars
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department’s (TFD) calendar is out. The department released two calendars highlighting Green Country firefighters — one featuring men and one featuring women. Craig Deerinwater is a Tulsa firefighter who helped organizer the men’s calendar. Deerinwater said it will certainly heat things...
footballscoop.com
Sources: Kevin Wilson bringing highly regarded Ohio State staffer to run Tulsa defense
Back as a head coach for the first time in six years, Kevin Wilson is working to assemble a strong first staff at Tulsa, and he's got his defensive coordinator in a key move. Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Matt Guerrieri has agreed to become Wilson's first defensive coordinator for the Golden Hurricane.
KTUL
Tulsa City Councilors preview 2023 priorities
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — New Year’s resolutions are at the forefront of people’s minds – including those in charge of Tulsa. The City of Tulsa will officially lay out its priorities for 2023 at a budget retreat on Jan. 11. However, some city councilors were willing to give NewsChannel 8 a sneak peek.
KTUL
Oklahoma Attorney General announces nearly $1B in opioid settlements
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor announced four new settlements with the state's opioid litigation. With these new settlements, Oklahoma ranks near the top of all states in total funds recovered per capita from companies alleged to bear the responsibility for Oklahoma's opioid crisis. “The opioid...
KTUL
Holy Mass for Pope Benedict XVI held at Holy Family Cathedral in downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Bishop David Konderla offered a Holy Mass for Pope Benedict XVI at Holy Family Cathedral Tuesday evening. The mass began at 6:30 p.m. and all the faithful of the diocese were invited to join, the church said.
fourstateshomepage.com
Northeast Oklahoma a new district attorney
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A new top prosecutor is officially in charge in Northeast Oklahoma. Douglas Pewitt was sworn in as the new district attorney for Ottawa and Delaware counties this afternoon. He said it’s important to include as much of the community as possible in the ceremony because...
Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital welcomes first newborn of 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital has welcomed its first newborn of 2023. Rhaine was born Jan. 1, right here in Tulsa. Last year, FOX23 showed you how Saint Francis welcomes newborns. The new tradition allows doctors to press a button that plays a lullaby, announcing to everyone in the hospital that a baby has been born.
abc7amarillo.com
Oklahoma to see string of executions in 2023 starting with Eizember
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Next Thursday, Oklahoma will see its first execution of 2023 and it definitely won't be the last. Following the execution of death row inmate Scott Eizember on January 12, the state has an execution planned for nearly every month this year. Scott Eizember will be...
KTUL
Tulsa SPCA to offer discounted canine flu vaccines at drive-thru clinic
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa SPCA is offering discounted canine flu vaccines at a drive-thru clinic on Jan. 4. Vaccines will be administered at 2910 Mohawk Boulevard for $25. This event is first come first serve and only the CIV vaccine will be available. Leashes and collars are recommended,...
KTUL
Fort Gibson Fraternal Order of Police mourns loss of founding member
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Fort Gibson Fraternal of Police announced on Wednesday that one of its founding members of Lodge 209 has passed. Fort Gibson FOP says Bill Parris served the residents honorably as a peace officer for many years until becoming a Muskogee Public Schools officer. He...
KTUL
Restore Hope Ministries working to spread the warmth to Tulsans in need
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — While the weather has warmed up over the past few days, winter temperatures are still ahead. Help make this winter a little warmer, and safer, for people in need. NewsChannel 8 has partnered with Restore Hope Ministries to help “Spread the Warmth” to families right...
