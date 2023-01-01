ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tahlequah, OK

KTUL

Enrollment for 2023-2024 Tulsa Public School year opens Wednesday

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Enrollment for the 2023-2024 Tulsa Public School year opens to the public Wednesday. The enrollment window for all 78 districts within the school system will stay open until Sunday, Feb. 12. “Each of our 78 schools offers safe and welcoming learning environments where students can...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

The ahha closure aftermath, the impact on local artists and the Tulsa community

TULSA, Okla. — “All I can say is that I had no idea. I really had no idea, as a full-time employee of ahha, when we were told that, we would be closing tomorrow. Whatever happened, I am not privy to. It would be nice to know. I mean, for future endeavors it would be nice to know what went wrong,” said Mery McNett, former manager of public programs for Ahha. “It is a situation that honestly just didn’t need to happen the way it did. And hopefully, we can learn from that so it won’t happen like that again or happen at all.”
TULSA, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Doug Pewitt sworn in as prosector for northeast Oklahoma

MIAMI, Okla. – Doug Pewitt was sworn in on Monday as District Attorney for Oklahoma District 13. Pewitt held a reception on Monday where he was sworn in by Associate Judge Jennifer McAffrey. “I ran because the people asked me to,” Pewitt told the crowd of 50 people.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Fire Department heats up 2023 with men’s, women’s calendars

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department’s (TFD) calendar is out. The department released two calendars highlighting Green Country firefighters — one featuring men and one featuring women. Craig Deerinwater is a Tulsa firefighter who helped organizer the men’s calendar. Deerinwater said it will certainly heat things...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa City Councilors preview 2023 priorities

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — New Year’s resolutions are at the forefront of people’s minds – including those in charge of Tulsa. The City of Tulsa will officially lay out its priorities for 2023 at a budget retreat on Jan. 11. However, some city councilors were willing to give NewsChannel 8 a sneak peek.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Attorney General announces nearly $1B in opioid settlements

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor announced four new settlements with the state's opioid litigation. With these new settlements, Oklahoma ranks near the top of all states in total funds recovered per capita from companies alleged to bear the responsibility for Oklahoma's opioid crisis. “The opioid...
TULSA, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Northeast Oklahoma a new district attorney

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A new top prosecutor is officially in charge in Northeast Oklahoma. Douglas Pewitt was sworn in as the new district attorney for Ottawa and Delaware counties this afternoon. He said it’s important to include as much of the community as possible in the ceremony because...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital welcomes first newborn of 2023

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Saint Francis Hospital has welcomed its first newborn of 2023. Rhaine was born Jan. 1, right here in Tulsa. Last year, FOX23 showed you how Saint Francis welcomes newborns. The new tradition allows doctors to press a button that plays a lullaby, announcing to everyone in the hospital that a baby has been born.
TULSA, OK
abc7amarillo.com

Oklahoma to see string of executions in 2023 starting with Eizember

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Next Thursday, Oklahoma will see its first execution of 2023 and it definitely won't be the last. Following the execution of death row inmate Scott Eizember on January 12, the state has an execution planned for nearly every month this year. Scott Eizember will be...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa SPCA to offer discounted canine flu vaccines at drive-thru clinic

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa SPCA is offering discounted canine flu vaccines at a drive-thru clinic on Jan. 4. Vaccines will be administered at 2910 Mohawk Boulevard for $25. This event is first come first serve and only the CIV vaccine will be available. Leashes and collars are recommended,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Restore Hope Ministries working to spread the warmth to Tulsans in need

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — While the weather has warmed up over the past few days, winter temperatures are still ahead. Help make this winter a little warmer, and safer, for people in need. NewsChannel 8 has partnered with Restore Hope Ministries to help “Spread the Warmth” to families right...
TULSA, OK

