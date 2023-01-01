Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Damar Hamlin update: Uncle shares improvement in Bills safety's oxygen levels
Damar Hamlin has football fans everywhere praying for his recovery after his terrifying collapse on the football field Monday night. Hamlin’s uncle shared with Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network that the Buffalo Bills safety’s oxygen levels are improving. After making a tackle in the Bills’ Monday Night Football...
saturdaytradition.com
Brandon Inniss, 5-star OSU signee, reveals he turned down NIL money to play at Ohio State
Brandon Inniss is one of the better commits in Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class. A report came out on Monday about how Inniss turned down some NIL deals to play for the Buckeyes per 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong. Various recruits arrived at the All-American Bowl to talk about their...
saturdaytradition.com
B1G ups and downs: 1 takeaway from every Big Ten bowl game
Disappointing. But oh, so close to greatness. That’s the best way to describe the Big Ten’s roller-coaster 2022/23 bowl season, especially when it began with so much promise. From the outset, there was a chance at a historic showdown between Ohio State and Michigan for the national championship.
saturdaytradition.com
The B1G 10: Quit worrying about The Game and start focusing on the real problem: the SEC
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. They’ve been focused on each other for so long, they’ve lost sight of what’s important. Hyper-focused, in fact, for the past decade. Ohio State and Michigan. Michigan and Ohio State. It’s all that...
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss
After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
saturdaytradition.com
Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills safety, collapses on field after scary hit, play temporarily suspended
A terrifying situation is developing in Cincinnati. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been taken to a Level 1 trauma hospital in Cincinnati after collapsing on the field. Hamlin, who is 24-years old, tackled Bengals WR Tee Higgins and got up for a moment before collapsing back to the turf. The game came to a standstill soon after.
saturdaytradition.com
Brawl breaks out between Mississippi State, Illinois following wild game-ending play in ReliaQuest Bowl
Tempers flared after a last second touchdown in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The fight resulted after Illinois was trying to score on a lateral play. Mississippi State took the lead on a short field goal from inside in the Illinois five-yard line beforehand. The Bulldogs then recovered the football on Illinois’ lateral play and took it to the house.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State loses veteran defensive end to NCAA Transfer Portal
Ohio State has been had a rough beginning of 2023. First, the Buckeyes lose to No. 1 Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Day. On Monday, the Buckeyes saw one of their more experienced and talented edge rushers in Javontae Jean-Baptiste enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa QB, member of 2022 recruiting class, reportedly opts for transfer portal
Iowa football has lost another player to the transfer portal. On Tuesday morning, Carson May, a freshman quarterback and member of the 2022 recruiting class made his decision to test the transfer portal after a year with Iowa, according to sources. May, who is listed at 6-foot-5, was a lock-in...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State drops emotional hype video for Rose Bowl matchup vs. Utah
Penn State is back in a New Year’s Six Bowl with a 10-win season and Rose Bowl appearance for the 2022 season. Now, the Nittany Lions have a shot at getting back to 11 wins after winning 11 wins total across the 2020-21 seasons. Monday’s game will be Penn...
saturdaytradition.com
Hevin Brown-Shuler, 4-star DL via 2024 class, releases top 13 with trio of B1G schools featured
Hevin Brown-Shuler was one of the recruits on Sunday who dropped a list of his top schools. Brown-Shuler is casting a wide net with 13 schools still in the running for his signature. Michigan, Penn State, and Ohio State were the only B1G schools on the list. South Carolina, Georgia,...
saturdaytradition.com
Drew Brees explains decision to help coach Purdue in bowl game, answers if gig is a one-time deal
Drew Brees is one of the more famous Purdue alumnus in recent years. The former Purdue QB went on College GameDay Monday to talk about whether coaching is something he wants to do in the future. The Boilermakers will be facing LSU on Monday in the Citrus Bowl. Brees will...
saturdaytradition.com
Ethan Nation, 2023 CB from Georgia, announces B1G commitment at All-America Game
Ethan Nation is headed to the Big Ten to play college football. The sought-after cornerback out of Georgia announced his commitment to Nebraska on Tuesday. Nation revealed his college decision at the Under Armour All-America Game. Soon after, Nebraska announced Nation as a Husker, indicating he has signed with the...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh responds to reports regarding conversation with NFL team
Jim Harbaugh is once again engaging in his annual song and dance with the NFL. Though Harbaugh tried to affirm his long-term commitment to Michigan after interviews with the Minnesota Vikings last season, he reportedly had a conversation with the owner of the Carolina Panthers regarding their head coaching vacancy.
saturdaytradition.com
A 2023 New Year's resolution for every Big Ten football team
The trouble with New Year’s resolutions, especially if they’re made a few flutes of champagne into New Year’s Eve, is that they are easy to forget. Do you remember what you aspired to do in 2022? And if so, did you actually do it?. Congrats if the...
saturdaytradition.com
Damar Hamlin update: Family of Buffalo Bills DB releases statement on hospitalization
Damar Hamlin was hospitalized late Monday night following an incident on Monday Night Football. A defender for the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin received CPR on the field before being transferred to the hospital. He remains in critical condition as of Tuesday...
saturdaytradition.com
2024 OT out of Tennessee includes Nebraska in top 5
Nebraska made the top 5 of a recruit from the 2024 class on Tuesday. The Huskers were the only B1G school that the recruit listed. Kison Shepard is a 3-star OT from Somerville, Tennessee per the 247Sports Composite. Shepard is looking at Tennessee, Ole Miss, Texas, and Mississippi State as well.
saturdaytradition.com
KJ Bolden, No. 1 safety in 2024 Class, includes 3 B1G programs in top 15
KJ Bolden is one of the top players in the Class of 2024 and he will announce his college decision soon. He whittled his impressive offer list to 15 Sunday afternoon, including 3 B1G schools in the fray. Bolden included Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State. USC, which will soon...
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay picks B1G's Citrus, Rose Bowl matchups
College GameDay had a special Jan. 2 broadcast Monday to preview the bowl games across college football. Traditionally played on New Year’s Day, college football’s bowl season made a tweak to the schedule with Jan. 1 falling on a Sunday in 2023. On Monday, the B1G has 3...
