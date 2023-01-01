ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Damar Hamlin update: Uncle shares improvement in Bills safety's oxygen levels

Damar Hamlin has football fans everywhere praying for his recovery after his terrifying collapse on the football field Monday night. Hamlin’s uncle shared with Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network that the Buffalo Bills safety’s oxygen levels are improving. After making a tackle in the Bills’ Monday Night Football...
B1G ups and downs: 1 takeaway from every Big Ten bowl game

Disappointing. But oh, so close to greatness. That’s the best way to describe the Big Ten’s roller-coaster 2022/23 bowl season, especially when it began with so much promise. From the outset, there was a chance at a historic showdown between Ohio State and Michigan for the national championship.
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss

After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
Brawl breaks out between Mississippi State, Illinois following wild game-ending play in ReliaQuest Bowl

Tempers flared after a last second touchdown in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The fight resulted after Illinois was trying to score on a lateral play. Mississippi State took the lead on a short field goal from inside in the Illinois five-yard line beforehand. The Bulldogs then recovered the football on Illinois’ lateral play and took it to the house.
Ohio State loses veteran defensive end to NCAA Transfer Portal

Ohio State has been had a rough beginning of 2023. First, the Buckeyes lose to No. 1 Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Day. On Monday, the Buckeyes saw one of their more experienced and talented edge rushers in Javontae Jean-Baptiste enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Ethan Nation, 2023 CB from Georgia, announces B1G commitment at All-America Game

Ethan Nation is headed to the Big Ten to play college football. The sought-after cornerback out of Georgia announced his commitment to Nebraska on Tuesday. Nation revealed his college decision at the Under Armour All-America Game. Soon after, Nebraska announced Nation as a Husker, indicating he has signed with the...
Jim Harbaugh responds to reports regarding conversation with NFL team

Jim Harbaugh is once again engaging in his annual song and dance with the NFL. Though Harbaugh tried to affirm his long-term commitment to Michigan after interviews with the Minnesota Vikings last season, he reportedly had a conversation with the owner of the Carolina Panthers regarding their head coaching vacancy.
A 2023 New Year's resolution for every Big Ten football team

The trouble with New Year’s resolutions, especially if they’re made a few flutes of champagne into New Year’s Eve, is that they are easy to forget. Do you remember what you aspired to do in 2022? And if so, did you actually do it?. Congrats if the...
Damar Hamlin update: Family of Buffalo Bills DB releases statement on hospitalization

Damar Hamlin was hospitalized late Monday night following an incident on Monday Night Football. A defender for the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin received CPR on the field before being transferred to the hospital. He remains in critical condition as of Tuesday...
2024 OT out of Tennessee includes Nebraska in top 5

Nebraska made the top 5 of a recruit from the 2024 class on Tuesday. The Huskers were the only B1G school that the recruit listed. Kison Shepard is a 3-star OT from Somerville, Tennessee per the 247Sports Composite. Shepard is looking at Tennessee, Ole Miss, Texas, and Mississippi State as well.
KJ Bolden, No. 1 safety in 2024 Class, includes 3 B1G programs in top 15

KJ Bolden is one of the top players in the Class of 2024 and he will announce his college decision soon. He whittled his impressive offer list to 15 Sunday afternoon, including 3 B1G schools in the fray. Bolden included Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State. USC, which will soon...
College GameDay picks B1G's Citrus, Rose Bowl matchups

College GameDay had a special Jan. 2 broadcast Monday to preview the bowl games across college football. Traditionally played on New Year’s Day, college football’s bowl season made a tweak to the schedule with Jan. 1 falling on a Sunday in 2023. On Monday, the B1G has 3...
