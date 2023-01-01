Read full article on original website
NFL World Is Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Sunday Night
Sunday Night Football, featuring the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, is underway. Baltimore has already secured a playoff spot, while Pittsburgh is attempting to keep its hopes alive. Unsurprisingly, NBC's Cris Collinsworth is taking some heat for his performance on Sunday night. "Collinsworth is working real hard to try...
Fox Sports Voice On NFL MVP: 'I Don't Think Patrick Mahomes Is A Lock'
The heavy-favorite isn't guaranteed to lift the trophy just yet.
BBC
Damar Hamlin: NFL game suspended after player collapses on field
American football star Damar Hamlin is in a critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during a primetime US National Football League game. The Buffalo Bills player, 24, fell to the ground after colliding with an opponent during the first quarter of a match against the Cincinnati Bengals. He received...
Will fans get refunds for bets made on Bengals-Bills game?
The suspended Bengals-Bills game was the first time sports betting for many Bengals fans. What happens to those bets?
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
‘He just can’t help himself’ – Cris Collinsworth savaged by NFL fans for ‘obsession’ during SNF
NFL announcer Cris Collinsworth drew criticism from fans during Sunday Night Football - for being "obsessed" with a player not even on the field. The veteran broadcaster, 63, was behind the mic for the AFC North grudge match between the Steelers and Ravens. Collinsworth, a three-time Pro Bowler with the...
Top Sports Talking Head Blasted For Questioning How NFL Can Postpone MNF Game
On Monday evening during the Buffalo Bills - Cincinnati Bengals Monday Night Football game, Bills Safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after sustaining a hit and reportedly went into cardiac arrest.
Former NFL QB Ryan Leaf Says League Should Postpone Week 18 Games
The former Chargers and Cowboys quarterback floated pushing the end of the season back slightly.
Damar Hamlin incident continues to bring out best in humanity
Donations continue to pour into Hamlin's GoFundMe online fundraiser. (The original goal of the fundraiser was $2,500.) ESPN's Mike Reiss noted Patriots owner Robert Kraft made a $18,003 donation, and New England QB Mac Jones also donated. Other donors shown on the GoFundMe page include owner Jim Irsay and the...
Damar Hamlin’s teammates, coaches will ‘guide’ NFL’s decision on whether to play Patriots game
NFL executive Vice President Troy Vincent said the league hasn't ruled out postponing the game. The NFL is planning to proceed with its Week 18 schedule following the on-field collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin earlier this week. However, in a tragic and uncertain situation like this, things can change.
CBS Sports
NFL's Troy Vincent can't understand how a five-minute warmup call made it on 'MNF' after Damar Hamlin collapse
In a tearful and emotional response Wednesday, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent vehemently denied ever giving the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals a five-minute warmup period to resume Monday night's game that saw Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapse due to cardiac arrest. Vincent, one of the...
NFL
Art McNally, first NFL official enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame, dies at age 97
A trendsetter in stripes or a suit, Art McNally was heralded as the "Father of Modern Officiating." Responsible for introducing instant replay to the NFL along with a formal program for training officials, McNally in 2022 became the first on-field official inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Leaving...
Look: ESPN Releases Statement On The 5-Minute Warmup
During Monday night's game between the Bills and Bengals, ESPN reported that the NFL originally told players they would have five minutes to warm up before play resumed following the on-field collapse of Buffalo's Damar Hamlin. The NFL has denied that happened, and now ESPN has released a statement further...
Popculture
Damar Hamlin: NFL Blasted for Alleged 5-Minute Warmup Pause Ruling After Player's Medical Scare
The NFL community is thinking about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest during the Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The NFL called off the game after Hamlin was hospitalized, but fans were angry after seeing a report that said the league told the players after Hamlin was loaded into an ambulance that they had five minutes to warm up before resuming play.
CBS Sports
‘Monday Night Football’ Live Stream: Time, Channel, How To Watch Bills-Bengals Live Online
Live from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, the Bengals host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football! Tonight’s Bills/Bengals matchup is the last regular-season Monday Night Football game of the 22-23 season. Week 18 still features 16 games, but there won’t be any Thursday night or Monday night matchups, with every game airing Sunday, January 8, 2023. While Monday Night Football is off next week, the show returns on January 16 at 8:15 p.m. ET with the conclusion of “Super Wild Card Weekend.” From start time to live stream information, here’s where to watch Monday Night Football live online. WHAT TIME IS MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL...
