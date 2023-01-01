The Ohio State football team played the Georgia Bulldogs neck to neck on Saturday night in the Peach Bowl. Injuries finally took their toll on the Buckeyes. The Ohio State football team was rolling and feeling good for most of the game on Saturday night. The Buckeyes were able to weather the loss of tight end Cade Stover. They were able to overcome the loss of TreVeyon Henderson and the limited action of Miyan Williams in the running back room.

