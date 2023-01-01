Read full article on original website
Starting the New Year With a Georgia Institution, Smiles and A Side of Fries at The VarsityDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Houston Superfan Mattress Mack Places $1.5 Million Bet on TCU Horned Frogs to Upset Georgia BulldogsLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Football: Buckeyes head into offseason filled with questions, hopeful to find the right answers after 42-41 loss to No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AthensTed RiversAthens, GA
Ohio State’s highs and lows in Peach Bowl against No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia football: Kirby Smart's quick thinking puts him among nation's elite in-game strategists
I want you to remember 3 moments with me from Georgia’s improbable comeback victory over Ohio State on Saturday in the Peach Bowl. I understand that may be a sizable request — excitement from the game, celebrations of the new year and a seemingly endless flow of drinks have probably damaged your recollection.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirby Smart updates injury status of 3 key Georgia players ahead of CFP title game
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs are preparing for the College Football Playoff title game on Monday night in Los Angeles against TCU. A trio of Bulldogs are dealing with injuries, though, and their statuses are uncertain for Monday’s big game. On Tuesday, Smart spoke with the media and...
Georgia football's Jamon Dumas-Johnson details the mentality that led to comeback win over Ohio State
ATLANTA -- Ohio State put up 41 points in the College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Georgia, 11 points more than any of the previous 13 opponents had scored on the Dawgs' defense. But in the midst of the shootout, Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson said there was no discussion about giving up points.
Erik Ainge Takes a Serious Shot at Stetson Bennett, Call UGA QB a "Punk"
The Georgia Bulldogs are national title bound for the second year in a row after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl thanks to a masterful come-from-behind performance in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Stetson Bennett put on an absolute show during the final quarter of the game as ...
dawgpost.com
ESPN's Paul Finebaum: I was Impressed with UGA; Ohio State was Nearly Perfect
ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart survived a massive showdown with Ryan Day and the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday night in the 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoffs. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum said the Dawgs impressed him. The Bulldogs escaped No. 4 Ohio...
fox5atlanta.com
Delta honors late legendary Georgia Football Coach Vince Dooley with plane
ATLANTA - Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is honoring legendary Georgia Football coach and former UGA Athletics director Vince Dooley with his own plane. A Boeing 767-400 featuring a memorial seal honoring the Hall of Famer was dedicated on Tuesday. Dooley’s widow and son attended the ceremony that also saw notable...
dawgnation.com
How the 2020 Under Armour All-American game played a key role in shaping this Georgia football team
These games aren’t as big as they once as more and more players elect to get a jump on their careers and bypass these celebratory events to go through bowl practices at Georgia. Consider A.J. Harris, Tyler Williams, CJ Allen, Lawson Luckie and Jamaal Jarrett were all with the team on Saturday instead of taking part in either game.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss
After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
UGA fans prepare to make costly journey to championship game
Georgia football fans are scrambling to score tickets, airfare and hotels ahead of next Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game. Cobb County resident Jacob Ashcraft and his 9-year-old son, Davis, are headed to Southern California for the big game. “It was an emotional coaster,” Jacob said about watching...
Ohio State football: Injuries finally did the Buckeyes season in
The Ohio State football team played the Georgia Bulldogs neck to neck on Saturday night in the Peach Bowl. Injuries finally took their toll on the Buckeyes. The Ohio State football team was rolling and feeling good for most of the game on Saturday night. The Buckeyes were able to weather the loss of tight end Cade Stover. They were able to overcome the loss of TreVeyon Henderson and the limited action of Miyan Williams in the running back room.
College Football Playoff: How much are tickets to Georgia-TCU championship at SoFi Stadium?
INGLEWOOD, Ca. — The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will look to repeat as college football national champion on Monday against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. If you are looking to make the trip out west, expect to pay a pretty penny for...
Look: Shot Reveals Where Ohio State's Kicker Went Wrong
Ohio State came within a kick of advancing to the national title game, but a missed 50-yard field goal attempt in the game's final seconds secured a victory for the No. 1 Bulldogs. On Monday, Lettermen Row's Tim May broke down what went wrong on that last kick which went...
How Much Do TCU Vs. Georgia National Championship Tickets Cost?
How much do TCU vs. Georgia national championship tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. History will be made at the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship. It's just a question of which team will be making it. The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have an opportunity to complete...
How much will UGA fans pay to go to the championship game? Here’s a breakdown:
ATLANTA — The Peach Bowl win Saturday night was a big one for UGA Fans. The huge victory is causing many Dawg fans to make that trip to Los Angeles for the National Championship at the very last minute. That means, they now must scramble to book tickets. “Aww...
Gov. Kemp says ‘militant activists’ opposing APD training facility will be ‘not be tolerated’
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Governor Brian Kemp is renewing calls for activists protesting an Atlanta Police Department training facility in DeKalb County to be arrested and charged with domestic terrorism. The training facility, known as cop city, has been the target of protestors and vandals for months. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
mahoningmatters.com
Rare 2.3-magnitude quake rattles Georgia near wildlife reserve, geologists say
A 2.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Eatonton, Georgia, early Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 1-mile deep quake hit about 9 miles southeast of Eatonton at 10:13 a.m., the agency said. At least two dozen people reported feeling the tremor as of Tuesday afternoon, some as far away as Sparta.
FireRescue1
More than half of divers resign after Ga. FD adds underwater drone
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — More than half of the divers on Hall County's Marine Rescue Team resigned earlier this month after the fire department announced that it would replace them with a $100,000 underwater drone for search and rescue missions, according to information from the fire department and open records obtained by The Times.
New Georgia House member steps aside after drug arrest
WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month, The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election will be held on Jan. 31 to choose […]
19-year-old dead after shooting on Columbus’ southeast side
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man died Saturday after being shot on the southeast side of Columbus. Just before 10:30 p.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting on the 4600 block of Refugee Road, where they found Ja’Bez Battle suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Battle […]
fox5atlanta.com
Officials warning pet owners of 'highly contagious' dog flu in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County Animal Services is warning pet owners about a "highly contagious" strain of dog flu that is hitting Atlanta. Official say the strain of the flu has been spreading in several cities and is circulating through the metro Atlanta area. Animal Services recommends pet owners...
