Athens, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Delta honors late legendary Georgia Football Coach Vince Dooley with plane

ATLANTA - Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is honoring legendary Georgia Football coach and former UGA Athletics director Vince Dooley with his own plane. A Boeing 767-400 featuring a memorial seal honoring the Hall of Famer was dedicated on Tuesday. Dooley’s widow and son attended the ceremony that also saw notable...
ATLANTA, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss

After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State football: Injuries finally did the Buckeyes season in

The Ohio State football team played the Georgia Bulldogs neck to neck on Saturday night in the Peach Bowl. Injuries finally took their toll on the Buckeyes. The Ohio State football team was rolling and feeling good for most of the game on Saturday night. The Buckeyes were able to weather the loss of tight end Cade Stover. They were able to overcome the loss of TreVeyon Henderson and the limited action of Miyan Williams in the running back room.
COLUMBUS, OH
mahoningmatters.com

Rare 2.3-magnitude quake rattles Georgia near wildlife reserve, geologists say

A 2.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Eatonton, Georgia, early Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 1-mile deep quake hit about 9 miles southeast of Eatonton at 10:13 a.m., the agency said. At least two dozen people reported feeling the tremor as of Tuesday afternoon, some as far away as Sparta.
EATONTON, GA
FireRescue1

More than half of divers resign after Ga. FD adds underwater drone

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — More than half of the divers on Hall County's Marine Rescue Team resigned earlier this month after the fire department announced that it would replace them with a $100,000 underwater drone for search and rescue missions, according to information from the fire department and open records obtained by The Times.
HALL COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

New Georgia House member steps aside after drug arrest

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month, The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election will be held on Jan. 31 to choose […]
GEORGIA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

19-year-old dead after shooting on Columbus’ southeast side

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man died Saturday after being shot on the southeast side of Columbus. Just before 10:30 p.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a shooting on the 4600 block of Refugee Road, where they found Ja’Bez Battle suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Battle […]
COLUMBUS, OH

