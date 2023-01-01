Biden bullish on 2023: 'Good year next year'

President Joe Biden was optimistic for the coming year in brief remarks during his vacation in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Biden expressed his hope for 2023 when asked about New Year's resolutions while exiting Sunday Mass in St. Croix.

“Good year next year,” Biden said while giving a thumbs up. “Looking forward to it.”

The president's party will lose control of the House in the coming days after Republicans gained a slim majority in the lower chamber following last year's midterm elections . The Democrats will have an absolute majority in the Senate, after two years of a 50-50 split chamber, when the new Congress begins this week.

In 2022, Biden was able to get parts of his "build back better" agenda passed through Congress with the Inflation Reduction Act but will likely face a more challenging time getting legislation signed with a GOP-led House. The split legislative branch may lead to Biden pursuing a more centrist agenda with the new Congress.