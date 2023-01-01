ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

New York makes human composting after death legal

By Jack Birle
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C0z1T_0k0JoPuU00


New York b ecame the sixth state since 2019 to legalize human composting after death after Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) signed the bill into law Saturday.

Natural organic reduction, or human composting as it is more commonly known, is a process of burial that has a human body put into a container with plants to allow the body to decompose and be part of the nutrient-rich soil.

MACHETE-WIELDING MAN ATTACKS MULTIPLE NYPD OFFICERS NEAR TIMES SQUARE

The method is seen as a greener way for burial rather than more traditional options such as cremation.

Katrina Spade, who founded a funeral home in Seattle, Washington, which provides human composting services, told the Associated Press the method is "impactful" for the environment.

“Cremation uses fossil fuels and burial uses a lot of land and has a carbon footprint,” Spade told the outlet. “For a lot of folks, being turned into soil that can be turned to grow into a garden or tree is pretty impactful.”

The bill has received pushback from some groups, including the New York State Catholic Conference, who called the bill "inappropriate" considering the "care" human remains should be treated with, in a letter to Hochul advocating her to veto the legislation.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"Composting is something we as a society associate with a sustainable method of eliminating organic trash that otherwise ends up in landfills. But human bodies are not household waste, and we do not believe that the process meets the standard of reverent treatment of our earthly remains. We have laws in our state and across the nation prohibiting desecration of a human body, illegal burial of a human body, and other abuses against the human body," the letter said .

The first state to legalize human composting was Washington in 2019, followed by Colorado, Oregon, Vermont, and California in the following years.

Comments / 5

Kristine Cipperly
3d ago

So many questions!! Does this mean you still need to go through a funeral home? If I die at home can the coroner pronounce me deceased and then my family bury me in the yard?

Reply
6
Related
C. Heslop

$540 For New York Citizens Who Suffered Loss

December has been hard for many New York residents. Their problems have grown beyond inflation, economic shakeups, and store closures. The state has changed a law to help New Yorkers cope. Did you suffer a financial loss in December? Here is how you can get help for the trouble caused.
94.3 Lite FM

5 New Laws You Should Know For 2023 In New York State

Today kicks off a new year across New York and with 2023 comes some new laws that you need to know about. Nearly 200 new laws will go on the books this year but we wanted to focus on some of them that will have a bigger impact on you in 2023.
healthcaredive.com

Nurses at 7 New York hospitals plan open-ended strike

Some 12,000 nurses across seven hospitals in New York plan to strike without a set end date starting Monday, according to a release from the New York State Nurses Association. The nurses work at BronxCare Health System, Flushing Hospital Medical Center, Maimonides Medical Center, Montefiore Bronx, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and West and Richmond University Medical Center.
NEW YORK STATE
FinanceBuzz

These 10 States Have the Best Public School Systems

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. As...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Gothamist

New year, new laws: Here are some taking effect in NY on Jan. 1

New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, left, presides over the Senate during a special legislative session to consider new firearms regulations for concealed-carry permits in the Senate Chamber at the state Capitol in Albany. Some 39 bills will become law in New York on Jan. 1. The new measures include lengthening the voter registration period and compensation for college athletes. [ more › ]
NEW YORK STATE
eastchesterreview.com

Hochul provides update on public health front

Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers this week on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 and outlined basic steps they can take to protect against the spread of viral respiratory infections that become more common in the winter season. “As we head into the new year, I urge everyone to...
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
268K+
Followers
74K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy