State College, PA

Onward State

Gameday Observations: Utah Rose Bowl

For the first time since 1995, the Nittany Lions are Rose Bowl champions. Penn State used a strong second half to down Utah 35-21 in the 2023 Rose Bowl. Our football beat made the trip to Los Angeles for the chaotic week, and we now know why it’s called The Granddaddy of Them All. There’s really nothing like it.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

[Photo Story] Penn State vs. Utah Rose Bowl

Still smelling roses? So are we. In case you’ve been living under a rock, Penn State thumped Utah 35-21 in The Granddaddy of Them All to capture its first Rose Bowl victory since 1995. Onward State made the trip to Pasadena to capture the Rose Bowl in all of...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

No. 11 Penn State Trounces No. 8 Utah 35-21 In 2023 Rose Bowl

No. 11 Penn State football (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten) convincingly defeated No. 8 Utah (10-4, 7-2 Pac-12) 35-21 in Pasadena, California to secure a huge postseason win at the 2023 Rose Bowl. Captain Sean Clifford led the day with a near-perfect showing. Completing 73% of his passes, Clifford racked up...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham: Utes matched physical Penn State, despite 'disappointing' Rose Bowl loss

PASADENA, Calif. — As Penn State celebrated on the field at the Rose Bowl after defeating Utah on Monday night, two Nittany Lions staff members embraced each other before one belted out the following: "They are a tough team, we were a tougher team!" And while Utah coach Kyle Whittingham might not agree the Nittany Lions were the more physical group than the Utes, the scoreboard was all that mattered as Utah found itself on the wrong end of the Granddaddy of Them All for a second-straight January.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State’s Secondary Plays Lights Out In Rose Bowl Victory

Penn State capped off its 2022 season with a 35-21 victory over No. 8 Utah in the 2023 Rose Bowl. Sean Clifford finished his Penn State career in style, completing 16-of-21 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns in what will be one of the bigger storylines from the game. On the other side of the ball, though, Penn State’s secondary had one of its best games of the season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Gameday Coverage: No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 8 Utah

It’s The Granddaddy of Them All, folks. Penn State will conclude the 2022 season with a Rose Bowl matchup against Utah. The Nittany Lions make their first appearance in Pasadena for the first time since 2017 when they lost a 52-49 thriller to USC in what is widely regarded as one of the best college football games ever. Meanwhile, the Utes make their second consecutive Rose Bowl appearance. Last season, they fell to Ohio State in a slim 48-45 loss.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Rose Bowl a dream job for PA native

PASADENA, CA (Nittany Nation) — Sunday morning, on Rose Bowl eve a group of about 20 people were escorted through the Rose Bowl Stadium. It’s one of the most historic venues in college football and it turned 100 this year. Brian Brantley, of the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation, smiled ear-to-ear as he showed off some […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
FOX Sports

Will Penn State's success improve the Big Ten next season? | Joel Klatt Show

FOX Sports’ lead college football analyst Joel Klatt discusses the back-and-forth, low-scoring affair that was the Rose Bowl. The Penn State Nittany Lions came out on top of the Utah Utes and Klatt praises Sean Clifford’s magical season, despite PSU not finishing the way they had wanted. Klatt says Clifford “gave his heart and soul to the program,” and says the best part of their program is their youth. Penn State is a very good, young team, and Klatt ends his discussion wondering how bright is their future, really?
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Men’s Hockey Stays At No. 5 In USCHO Poll

Penn State men’s hockey remained at No. 5 in the latest USCHO Poll. The Nittany Lions stay in the same spot after sweeping RIT last weekend. Penn State’s offense exploded in game one against RIT, cruising to a 6-1 win that saw Kevin Wall score two goals. Game...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

No. 12 Penn State Women’s Hockey Sweeps CHA Weekly Awards

No. 12 Penn State women’s hockey is rolling, folks. After the team’s sweep of Long Island University (LIU) over the weekend, the Nittany Lions took over College Hockey America’s (CHA) weekly honors. Junior Kiara Zanon took home Forward of the Week after scoring three goals and notching...
Onward State

Penn State Football’s Dominic DeLuca Placed On Scholarship

Penn State football linebacker Dominic DeLuca has been placed on scholarship, as first reported by Blue White Illustrated’s Sean Fitz and later confirmed by a Penn State Athletics spokesperson. DeLuca, who arrived at Penn State as a walk-on in January of 2021, appeared in all 13 games for Penn...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Hoops Defeats Iowa 83-79 On New Year’s Day

Penn State men’s basketball (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) started the new year off with a win, taking down Iowa (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten) 83-79. Jalen Pickett and Andrew Funk led the way for the Nittany Lions, scoring 26 and 20 points, respectively. Evan Mahaffey stepped up big to help Penn State close out the Hawkeyes.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

