Gameday Observations: Utah Rose Bowl
For the first time since 1995, the Nittany Lions are Rose Bowl champions. Penn State used a strong second half to down Utah 35-21 in the 2023 Rose Bowl. Our football beat made the trip to Los Angeles for the chaotic week, and we now know why it’s called The Granddaddy of Them All. There’s really nothing like it.
Look: Utah Cheerleader Went Viral During Rose Bowl
On Monday afternoon, the Penn State Nittany Lions faced off against the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl. With both teams looking to end the season a high note, it was a very competitive game. Well, at least until Utah starting quarterback Cam Rising left the game with a knee injury.
No. 11 Penn State Trounces No. 8 Utah 35-21 In 2023 Rose Bowl
No. 11 Penn State football (11-2, 7-2 Big Ten) convincingly defeated No. 8 Utah (10-4, 7-2 Pac-12) 35-21 in Pasadena, California to secure a huge postseason win at the 2023 Rose Bowl. Captain Sean Clifford led the day with a near-perfect showing. Completing 73% of his passes, Clifford racked up...
Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham: Utes matched physical Penn State, despite 'disappointing' Rose Bowl loss
PASADENA, Calif. — As Penn State celebrated on the field at the Rose Bowl after defeating Utah on Monday night, two Nittany Lions staff members embraced each other before one belted out the following: "They are a tough team, we were a tougher team!" And while Utah coach Kyle Whittingham might not agree the Nittany Lions were the more physical group than the Utes, the scoreboard was all that mattered as Utah found itself on the wrong end of the Granddaddy of Them All for a second-straight January.
A Final Dispatch From The Press Box: Ryan Parsons’ Senior Column
Penn State won the Rose Bowl today. In the game’s postgame press conference, a reporter began his question by asking Sean Clifford about the ups and downs of his career. James Franklin cut him off. “A lot of ups,” the head coach said. “A lot of ups. Few downs.”...
Football World Reacts To The Utah Cheerleader Video
During the Rose Bowl on Monday, a cheerleader for Utah went viral. Fans were caught off guard by the cheerleader's energy in the first half of the Rose Bowl. To be fair, it's hard to blame cheerleaders for being enthusiastic about "The Granddaddy of Them All." Here's the clip that...
Local Nittany Lions enjoy the Rose Bowl before the big showdown with Utah
PASADENA, Calif. — The Penn State Nittany Lions are only a day away from the Rose Bowl game, and before the big showdown, they are having fun with the media and teammates. There are plenty of activities and for some local Nittany Lions it's an experience they will never forget.
Penn State’s Secondary Plays Lights Out In Rose Bowl Victory
Penn State capped off its 2022 season with a 35-21 victory over No. 8 Utah in the 2023 Rose Bowl. Sean Clifford finished his Penn State career in style, completing 16-of-21 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns in what will be one of the bigger storylines from the game. On the other side of the ball, though, Penn State’s secondary had one of its best games of the season.
Gameday Coverage: No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 8 Utah
It’s The Granddaddy of Them All, folks. Penn State will conclude the 2022 season with a Rose Bowl matchup against Utah. The Nittany Lions make their first appearance in Pasadena for the first time since 2017 when they lost a 52-49 thriller to USC in what is widely regarded as one of the best college football games ever. Meanwhile, the Utes make their second consecutive Rose Bowl appearance. Last season, they fell to Ohio State in a slim 48-45 loss.
Rose Bowl a dream job for PA native
PASADENA, CA (Nittany Nation) — Sunday morning, on Rose Bowl eve a group of about 20 people were escorted through the Rose Bowl Stadium. It’s one of the most historic venues in college football and it turned 100 this year. Brian Brantley, of the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation, smiled ear-to-ear as he showed off some […]
Will Penn State's success improve the Big Ten next season? | Joel Klatt Show
FOX Sports’ lead college football analyst Joel Klatt discusses the back-and-forth, low-scoring affair that was the Rose Bowl. The Penn State Nittany Lions came out on top of the Utah Utes and Klatt praises Sean Clifford’s magical season, despite PSU not finishing the way they had wanted. Klatt says Clifford “gave his heart and soul to the program,” and says the best part of their program is their youth. Penn State is a very good, young team, and Klatt ends his discussion wondering how bright is their future, really?
Look: Basic Rose Bowl Concession Prices Are Absurd
Any fan that attends sporting events these days likely understands that concession prices often aren't a great deal. Food and drink prices today at the Rose Bowl, however, are taking the term "rip off" to a new level. Utah Utes beat writer Josh Newman posted this photo in Pasadena on ...
