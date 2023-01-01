Read full article on original website
Biggest Games of 2023
Nintendo kicks off a busy start to the year with Fire Emblem Engage on January 20. The Switch exclusive introduces an all-new protagonist to the series in the red-and-blue-haired Alear. This latest mainline Fire Emblem allows players to summon, or “engage,” heroes from the series' past, including original protagonist and Smash Bros. staple Marth. When a past hero is engaged, Alear inherits their weapons and skills.
2023’s Most Exciting PlayStation Exclusives - Beyond 782
In this episode of Podcast Beyond, Max Scoville, Brian Altano, Josh Du, and Akeem Lawanson runs us through some of the third-party and first-party PlayStation exclusives coming out in 2023, including Horizon Call of the Mountain for PSVR2, Insomniac’s Spider-Man 2 #PS5 game, Forspoken and many more. Hitman 3 is being rebranded as World of Assassination, and the Beyond crew break down what this means for both newcomers and those returning to the Hitman franchise. With the entire Hitman trilogy soon to be in one package, this might be the time for Josh Du to hop into the slacks of Agent 47.
New LEGO Sets for January 2023 - The Great Wave, Star Wars, and More
LEGO tends to put out a new batch of sets at the start of each month. In terms of new sets, January 2023 is a doozy, with dozens of new LEGO sets based on franchises like Star Wars, Avatar, Marvel, Minecraft, and much more. You can click here to see all the new sets available on Amazon for January, or you can read on to see our picks for the highlights.
The Biggest TV Shows Coming to Streaming in 2023
Streaming had a rocky year, but there are still loads of exciting titles coming our way in 2023! Though we'll have to wait until 2024 for the return of House of the Dragon, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and The Sandman's continuation, nostalgic and original programming are bountiful in the new year.
War of the Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius - Official Dragon Quest Tact Collaboration Trailer
Check out the trailer for the War of the Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius and Dragon Quest Tact collaboration event, available now. Slime, Zoma, and Psaro will all be joining the fray as collaborative units in the tactical RPG War of the Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius.
Brown Dust 2 - Official Early Access Test Gameplay Reveal Trailer
Brown Dust 2 is a game that features nostalgic yet high-end 2D graphics for on-the-go gaming via mobile devices. Brown Dust 2 offers a unique combat system, skill cutscenes for each character, mind-bending puzzles, and more. Brown Dust 2 is launching in early 2023 with a Global Early Access Test runnning from January 10 - January 17 on the Google Play Store.
Netflix India: Here are the Top Ten Films and Series of 2022 Including All of Us Are Dead, Stranger Things, Sooryavanshi, RRR, and More
In 2022, Netflix saw a diverse range of films and series rise to the top of the platform. Shows such as Stranger Things and All of Us Are Dead proved to be extremely popular with Indians, much like they were abroad. However, when it comes to films, it was mostly Indian productions, particularly from Bollywood, that dominated the charts.
Beginner's Guide - Witcher 3 Features and Things to Know
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is an Action Role-Playing game developed by CD Projekt RED. It was first released on May 19, 2015 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It has since been re-released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Witcher 3 is one of the most...
M9 - Great Cavern of Wonders Chests
This section of IGN's Crisis Core wiki guide details all the Chest locations in the M9 series of side-quest Missions, called Great Cavern of Wonders. Use the table below to jump to the section you need!
Tips and Tricks
In this complicated game of deduction and deception, you and your friends must work together (or against each other) to find out who is a Goose and who is an evil Duck. As your Goose friends start dropping like flies, you must sus out the culprit... or aid the murderer to get away with the crime.
The Veiled Passage - Dock 1
Docks are spots where you can park your boat and disembark to visit the surrounding area. While some docks will be found organically during the Main Story, others will require a bit of exploration to discover. Once you've parked your boat at a dock at least once, it'll be permanently added to your map but you cannot Fast Travel to docks as you can with Mystic Gateways.
M8 - Zack, the Materia Hunter Chests
This section of IGN's Crisis Core wiki guide details all the Chest locations in the M8 series of side-quest Missions, called Zack, the Materia Hunter. Use the table below to jump to the section you need!
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - 10 Minutes of Exclusive New Gameplay | IGN First
Check out 10 minutes of exclusive new gameplay from Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, the upcoming soulsborne action-RPG from Team Ninja (makers of Nioh and Ninja Gaiden) as our month of exclusive IGN First coverage kicks off. Wo Long will be released on March 3 for Xbox platforms (including Xbox Game Pass on day one), PlayStation platforms, and PC.
M7 - Seeking Priceless Items
This section of IGN's Crisis Core wiki guide details all the Chest locations in the M7 series of side-quest Missions, called Seeking Priceless Items. Use the table below to jump to the section you need!
Lyngbakr Island - Dock 2
This is the northern dock on Lyngbakr Island – the island you'll discover during the Favor, The Weight of Chains. This dock will be discovered organically as you explore the region to complete The Weight of Chains Favor.
Legions: Exclusive Trailer
A powerful sorcerer, Antonio Poyju (Germán De Silva), is locked away in an asylum and wastes away in his imprisonment as evil, demonic forces take control of Argentina. If Antonio can escape the psychiatric hospital and find his daughter, Helena, their combined strength could save Argentina... but Helena has forgotten her powers. Now Antonio must reteach her the ways of magic... and be humanity’s last hope against ancient evil!
Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus Event
Overwatch 2's first unique limited-time mode has arrived in Season 2... the Battle for Olympus. In line with Season 2's Greek mythology theme, this exclusive game mode will feature a variety of your favorite heroes equipped with godly powers as they duke it out in this challenging free-for-all deathmatch. Leap...
Wrestler Cosplays as Sephiroth at Japan's Biggest Wrestling Competition, Comes Out to One Winged Angel
Kenny Omega may be debated as one of professional wrestling's greatest talents, but he’s undoubtedly one of the sport’s most dedicated gamers, proving it with a recent tribute to Final Fantasy 7’s Sephiroth at Japan's Wrestle Kingdom. At this year's event, which is the largest in the...
The Bad Batch Season 2 Video Review: Episodes 1-14
The Bad Batch Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on Jan. 4. Review by Jesse Gill. Whatever you may personally think of Experimental Clone Force 99, the value of The Bad Batch as a series really lies in how it illuminates the era the story takes place in on the Star Wars canon timeline. The mission-to-mission arcs, meanwhile, are fun, although at times a little repetitive. But the animation and production quality are once again top-notch, and The Bad Batch Season 2 is a great way to kick off 2023 for Star Wars fans.
PlayStation Plus Games for January 2023 Now Available Including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Axiom Verge 2, and Fallout 76
PlayStation Plus subscribers can now play the January 2023 titles that were announced earlier. These include Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Axiom Verge 2, and Fallout 76. These games will be available to obtain until February 6. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is an action-adventure game by Respawn Entertainment set...
