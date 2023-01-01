ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

CBS Sports

Bucks' Brook Lopez: Puts together complete performance

Lopez amassed 21 points (10-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 12 rebounds, six blocks, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 123-113 victory over Washington. Lopez reached the 20-point threshold for the first time since Dec. 23 in Tuesday's win. He did so by shooting with efficiency from the field, as he knocked down 76.9 percent of his attempts from the field. Lopez has also been a big factor at the rim of late by recording four or more blocks in three of his last four appearances.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Raptors could set NBA trade market if struggles continue

The Toronto Raptors are looking for the very same second-half success they saw a season ago. Nick Nurse’s squad posted a 21-20 record in its first 41 games of the 2021-22 campaign, only to go 27-14 the rest of the way. Unfortunately, things are not looking as positive right...
CBS Sports

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Added to injury report

Leonard is now questionable for Monday's game against the Heat due to a non-COVID illness, Joey Linn of SI.com reports. Leonard appears to be feeling under the weather Monday considering his late downgrade to questionable ahead of the Clippers' 9:30 PM EST matchup with the Heat. If he were to miss, Paul George would see a usage bump while Norman Powell and Terance Mann would be in line for larger workloads.
CBS Sports

Wizards' Bradley Beal: Questionable Tuesday

Beal (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Bucks. After missing Washington's past three contests, Beal's status for Tuesday is still up in the air. If the All-Star guard is unable to suit up, his next chance to return comes Friday against the Thunder.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Listed as questionable for Thursday

Leonard (illness/rest) is questionable for Thursday's contest against the Nuggets, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports. Leonard missed Monday's matchup with a non-COVID illness. While it's unclear if he'll shake the aliment before Thursday, the superstar forward is still expected to miss at least one game during the Clippers' upcoming back-to-back set due to injury management. Paul George (hamstring) is also questionable for Thursday, but per Azarly, both players are traveling with the team for the two-game road trip, suggesting their respective issues aren't too serious. Regardless, fantasy managers will still have to check the Clippers' injury report ahead of Thursday and Friday's tipoffs before trusting Leonard and George in daily lineups.
CBS Sports

Islanders' Josh Bailey: Adds apple in loss

Bailey posted an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken. Bailey had the secondary helper on Mathew Barzal's lone goal in the loss. Since the start of December, Bailey has picked up two goals and seven helpers over 14 games. The 33-year-old winger has 16 points through 34 contests overall. He needs to generate offense to have any fantasy appeal, as there's virtually no physicality in his pass-first playing style.
CBS Sports

Texans' Davis Mills: Struggles badly again

Mills completed 22 of 40 passes for 202 yards against Jacksonville on Sunday. It's been a brutal season for Mills, who once again rotated with Jeff Driskel (3 of 4 passing for nine yards, two carries for seven yards). When he took the snaps, Mills just couldn't get the ball downfield. The Texans play the Colts in Week 18, so Mills will look to get on track against the team he threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns against in Week 1.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Nets 100th goal in 400th game

Barzal scored a goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken. One game, two milestones -- Barzal scored his 100th career goal in his 400th game Sunday. He didn't get much on a shot set up by Casey Cizikas' centering pass, but it was enough to fool Martin Jones. That was it for the Islanders' offense in the loss. Barzal has 348 points over parts of seven seasons in blue and orange. He's scored six of his nine goals this year over his last eight games, and he's up to 37 points, 91 shots and a plus-6 rating through 38 outings.
CBS Sports

Astros' Bligh Madris: Traded to Astros

Madris was acquired by the Astros from Detroit on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations. Roughly two weeks after being DFA'd by Detroit, Madris will now join the Astros' 40-man roster. The 26-year-old outfielder got his first taste of MLB action last season, though he posted just a .509 OPS through 123 plate appearances. Considering the outfield talent Houston already has at the MLB level, Madris will likely start the 2023 season in Triple-A and serve as organizational depth.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Jets' Greg Zuerlein: Another lengthy miss in Week 17

Zuerlein made two of three field-goal attempts in Sunday's 23-6 loss to the Seahawks. Zuerlein capped consecutive first-half drives with 44-yard field goals, but he failed to convert from 57 yards out on the opening possession of the second half with New York looking to make it a one-score game. The banged-up Jets' offensive struggles have limited Zuerlein's opportunities in recent weeks, and New York has been eliminated from playoff contention heading into the regular-season finale against the Dolphins.
NEW YORK STATE
CBS Sports

Capitals' John Carlson: Facing long-term absence

Carlson (face) could be out multiple months but the team is hopeful that he'll return "well before" the playoffs, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Carlson took a slap shot to the face but was fortunate enough to avoid surgery. Still, the star blueliner is expected to miss "months, not weeks." The 32-year-old could be moved to long-term injured reserve at some point in the near future.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Packers' Ramiz Ahmed: Picks up injury Sunday

Ahmed (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Vikings. Ahmed was elevated from the practice squad and was going to serve as the Packers' kickoff specialist ahead of this Week 17 contest. However, it appears he was injured at some point during pregame warmups, as Mason Crosby has been the only Green Bay kicker to see the field against Minnesota, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Big game Sunday

Luvu finished with 13 tackles (10 solo) and a sack in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Buccaneers. Luvu led the Panthers in tackles, with his tally including three stops for loss. With yet another sack, Luvu now sports seven quarterback takedowns to go with his 105 tackles with one game remaining.
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Sees shot volume decrease

Lillard closed with 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and four steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 135-106 win over Detroit. Lillard didn't appear to be as aggressive as he normally is in Monday's victory, as he attempted his lowest number of shots since Dec. 16 in Dallas. However, he still managed to secure a double-double by finding his teammates for buckets, and he also recorded a season-high four steals. The star point guard is averaging 24.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks over his last five games.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Jets' Garrett Wilson: Can't take advantage of volume

Wilson caught three of 11 targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 23-6 loss to the Seahawks. He was by far Mike White's favorite option on the day, but the QB's struggles led to a brutal line in the box score for Wilson. The rookie wideout is ending his first NFL campaign with a whimper, posting a 7-48-0 line over the last two games despite 20 targets, and the Jets' unsettled quarterback situation will make him a risky fantasy play in Week 18 against the Dolphins.

