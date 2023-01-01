Leonard (illness/rest) is questionable for Thursday's contest against the Nuggets, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports. Leonard missed Monday's matchup with a non-COVID illness. While it's unclear if he'll shake the aliment before Thursday, the superstar forward is still expected to miss at least one game during the Clippers' upcoming back-to-back set due to injury management. Paul George (hamstring) is also questionable for Thursday, but per Azarly, both players are traveling with the team for the two-game road trip, suggesting their respective issues aren't too serious. Regardless, fantasy managers will still have to check the Clippers' injury report ahead of Thursday and Friday's tipoffs before trusting Leonard and George in daily lineups.

4 HOURS AGO