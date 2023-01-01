Postgame recap: Jacksonville Jaguars rout Houston Texans, extend winning streak

The Jacksonville Jaguars ring in 2023 on New Year's Day with their final road trip of the 2022 NFL regular season, traveling to NRG Stadium to meet the Houston Texans in a Week 17 matchup.

For the Jaguars, relatively little is at stake. Whether they win or lose Sunday, their fate in the AFC South division race will come down to the Week 18 contest against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field. However, a win in Houston would avenge their Oct. 9 loss to the Texans and would keep alive their chances for only their second winning season in the past 15. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has surpassed 300 yards in three of his last five games.

Houston, at 2-12-1, enters with the worst record in the NFL and is currently in line for the No. 1 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, they have been putting up a real fight of late, defeating the Titans last week and losing to the Chiefs and Cowboys by only a single score. They've also endured a quarterback carousel, with Davis Mills, Kyle Allen and Jeff Driskel all getting snaps behind center.

'Everybody knew the assignment': Jaguars exorcise another demon, rout Texans 31-3 on the road

Corralling the Texans: Jaguars defense keeps second opponent in a row out of the end zone

Jaguars report card: Jaguars report card: Grades from the Houston Texans game

Takeaways from Texas: Jaguars bust losing streak vs. Texans via dominant 31-3 road victory. Here are our takeaways.

Trevor Tracker 2022: How do Trevor Lawrence's first 16 starts compare to 2021? Here's how

Preparing for playoffs: Jaguars announce pre-sale tickets for a potential playoff game at TIAA Bank Field

By the numbers: What have we learned about the Jaguars as they enter final stretch?

Jaguars vs. Texans predictions: Times-Union staff make their picks for Week 17 game

The Jaguars keep that winning streak rolling. They've beaten the Texans for the first time since 2017 and they'll head into next week's AFC South-deciding game against Tennessee with an 8-8 record.

The Jaguars go three plays and punt the ball away, now inside the two-minute warning. The losing skid against the Texans is about to end.

Again the Texans go for a fourth down, and again they come up short, this time on a pass to Brandin Cooks. The Jaguars take over on downs with fewer than four minutes to go.

The Jaguars didn't make it too far after the long punt return, but it didn't matter. Riley Patterson arrived to boot a 53-yard field goal through the uprights. That's his longest kick in an NFL regular season game to date.

Jaguars 31, Texans 3, 6:06 4th.

The Jaguars' defense remains dominant today. K'Lavon Chaisson punctuated the possession with a third-down sack on Jeff Driskel, which almost resulted in a safety. Jamal Agnew returned the ensuing punt across midfield.

Less than effective on that drive for the Jags, including a pair of off-target throws from C.J. Beathard. But with a 28-3 lead and the clock ticking down to around 10 minutes in the fourth quarter, it's not a concern for the Jaguars. Logan Cooke pins the Texans inside their own 10.

Some Houston receivers are getting open, but Davis Mills hasn't been able to find them. The Texans' quarterback misfired badly on a couple of deep balls that could have transformed that drive into a scoring possession. Instead, he ended up throwing incomplete on fourth down as the Jaguars' defense forced a turnover on downs.

The Jaguars are headed back to .500 with 15 minutes of football to go in Houston.

Passing to JaMycal Hasty. Running with Evan Engram. Even with Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne now on the sidelines, along with starting guard Brandon Scherff, the Jaguars' offense keeps chugging along.

But this drive didn't end in Jacksonville points. C.J. Beathard's throw over the middle fluttered into the hands of Texans DB Jalen Pitre inside the 10, ending a promising Jags drive.

Houston finally has some points, but the Jaguars' lead isn't exactly looking shaky.

Davis Mills led the Texans across midfield and eventually into field goal range, in painful fashion. The quarterback tried to run for third and 20 and ended up getting flattened by Foye Oluokun. But he progressed far enough to set up Ka'imi Fairbairn for a long field goal, a 56-yarder that puts Houston on the board. C.J. Beathard has already begun warming up on the Jacksonville sideline.

Jaguars 28, Texans 3, 5:49 3rd.

More points in Houston for the Jags. That drive included a catch-of-the-day candidate from Marvin Jones, who made a juggling grab of a Trevor Lawrence pass to advance the Jacksonville offense across the midfield stripe. Then, Lawrence found JaMycal Hasty on an 11-yard catch-and-run to convert a third-and-7.

A second Marvin Jones catch off a Lawrence roll-out moved the football inside the Houston 5, and from there, rookie Snoop Conner zoomed into the end zone from 3 yards for his first NFL touchdown. That might do it for some of these Jaguars starters on offense.

Jaguars 28, Texans 0, 9:28 3rd.

The Jaguars and Texans are back in action. Jacksonville is receiving the second-half kickoff, and Trevor Lawrence is still on the field.

That's the end of a solid first half for the Jags in Houston.

For the second time, Houston managed to get the ball across midfield. Once again, the Jags kept them off the board. The always-active Foye Oluokun wiped out a short pass to Rex Burkhead on third down just before the two-minute warning. The Texans elected to punt, pinning Jacksonville back to the 9.

The Jaguars ran three times in a row on that drive, perhaps shaken by Trevor Lawrence's interception on the last drive, and Travis Etienne got taken down short of the chains. That means a quick punt for Logan Cooke. Etienne is, however, already above 100 yards rushing in the first half.

The Texans weren't able to turn the interception into a TD. Houston broke inside the 20 after a catch-and-run by tight end O.J. Howard. But Roy Robertson-Harris hurried Davis Mills into an incompletion on third down, and Rex Burkhead wasn't able to come down with the fourth-down pass in bounds, under close coverage from Josh Allen.

Jacksonville takes over again on offense.

An off-target connection in the passing game proves costly for the Jags. Trevor Lawrence missed high looking for Zay Jones, who appeared to have stopped downfield, and Desmond King picked it off for the Texans at the Jacksonville 41. The best field position by far for the Texans. Not entirely clear what went wrong for the Jacksonville offense on that play.

The Jacksonville defense remains totally on top of Houston. Davis Mills tried to rush for yardage on third down but the Jags downed him just before the chains. At this stage, Doug Pederson might soon contemplate resting some starters for the coming showdown with Tennessee. It's a 21-0 ballgame.

Touchdown time for the Jags, and this one on defense. Davis Mills appeared to be trying to throw to his left, but Josh Allen disrupted the pass and knocked the ball free, where Tyson Campbell scooped it up and dashed 11 yards to the house. Officials reviewed the play and confirmed it as a fumble. That's a TD.

Jaguars 21, Texans 0, 11:35 2nd.

One snap and he's gone.

That's Travis Etienne at his best. He took a handoff from Trevor Lawrence and accelerated through the left side of the Jacksonville line for a 62-yard dash to the house. It's a new career high and the longest Jaguars rush of the season. They're in command in Houston.

Jaguars 14, Texans 0, 12:21 2nd.

So close to a pick there. Andre Cisco almost grabbed a Davis Mills pass that hit him in both hands, but the Jaguars' safety wasn't able to bring it in. If he had done so, it would've been the Jaguars' football deep inside Houston territory.

Interception or no interception, the Texans' offense shows few signs of going anywhere. The Texans went three-and-out once more, and the Jaguars will take over with nice field position.

1:46 p.m. | Jaguars punt from near midfield

A scary pass there by Trevor Lawrence, who threw a third-down pass into the flat that very nearly got picked off by Houston's Christian Harris. Instead, Travis Etienne made the catch but wasn't able to get enough for the first down. So Logan Cooke punted, and Houston will start around its own 10.

It's been a near-perfect start from the Jacksonville defense, but since the opening drive, the Jaguars' offense has struggled to find the right rhythm.

The Jaguars end the first 15 minutes in front against the team with the NFL's worst record.

The Texans did get a little breathing room after a pass interference flag on Darious Williams, but they advanced no further. Davis Mills missed on a third-down pass. Excellent tackling continues from the Jacksonville defense in this first quarter.

A highlight and a not-so-highlight from Travis Etienne. The second-year tailback zipped through a large hole on the right side of the line, picking up 27 yards and breaking into Texans territory to ignite another Jaguars drive. Two plays later, though, he couldn't handle a pitch from Trevor Lawrence and had to fall on the loose ball to avert a turnover.

That play ruined the momentum of that drive, and a third-down screen to Jamal Agnew came up short of the chains. The Jaguars passed up a potential 58-yard field goal and called for Logan Cooke to punt, and Chris Claybrooks downed the ball inside the 1. Houston challenged that the Jacksonville defensive back had been standing on the goal line at the time, but the officials disagreed on review.

Are two quarterbacks better than one? Not for the Texans so far.

Houston has used both Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel at QB, sometimes deploying both on the field at the same time, but the Jaguars have neutralized the Texans whoever is taking the snaps. Foye Oluokun and Chad Muma combined to down Rex Burkhead on third down and that means another Houston three-and-out. The Jaguars will take over from just beyond their own 20 after Jamal Agnew's punt return.

Making it look easy.

The Jaguars didn't have much trouble on their opening possession of this game. Trevor Lawrence started with a strike to Christian Kirk, boosting the wide receiver above the 1,000-yard mark in his first season with Jacksonville. Then a Travis Etienne rush and a pass to Marvin Jones advanced the Jags inside the 10.

On third down inside the red zone, JaMycal Hasty took an up-the-middle handoff from Trevor Lawrence, into the end zone from 6 yards for his second touchdown rush of the season. No slow-start issues from the Jaguars in this game.

Jaguars 7, Texans 0, 8:24 1st.

1:07 p.m. | Jaguars stuff Texans' fourth-down try on opening possession

Former Jags running back Dare Ogunbowale pounded out a third-down conversion one time, but not a second time. DaVon Hamilton, Devin Lloyd and the Jacksonville defensive front stuffed him short on the next attempt. Then, Houston tried to go for fourth down in their own territory with a Jeff Driskel QB sneak, but Darious Williams, Adam Gotsis, Rayshawn Jenkins and a host of Jags took him down. It'll be prime field position for the Jaguars to begin on offense.

Here we go. It's time for Week 17 in the NFL. The Jaguars will be kicking off to start.

After Thursday's win against the Jets last week, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said the team hadn't accomplished its goals yet. Entering Sunday, that remains true. | Read more - -Demetrius Harvey

Last week it was a clean sweep as all seven experts picked the Jaguars, who defeated the New York Jets 19-3 on Thursday night football. What do the Times-Union's writers expect this week in Houston? | Read more - -The Times-Union

The two games — and two plays within those games — that Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence would like to have back the most are likely the losses to the Houston Texans in Jacksonville on Oct. 9 and to the Denver Broncos in London on Oct. 30. | Read more --Garry Smits

For Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk, getting to the milestone of 1,000 receiving yards really means something. | Read more - -Demetrius Harvey

If the Jaguars want to insure they can have a wild-card berth as a backup in case they lose that game, they've got to find a way to beat the Texans, who maintained a mystifying hold on the Jags with their victory in October. | Read more - -Garry Smits

11:30 a.m. | Jaguars announce inactives for Week 17 against Houston

No starters are among the Jaguars' inactives for Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium. Inactive today are cornerback Montaric Brown, cornerback Tevaughn Campbell, linebacker De'Shaan Dixon, defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter and wide receiver Kendric Pryor.

The people of Jacksonville, fans of the Jaguars and the team itself have plenty to be excited about as they head into their Week 17 matchup against the Houston Texans. The Times-Union tackles the latest fan questions for Sunday's game. | Read more - -Demetrius Harvey

Their 19-3 victory over the New York Jets last week on Thursday Night Football in cold and rainy weather was a game where many past Jaguars teams would have struggled. Now, Jacksonville has to continue that momentum as they look to make a playoff push, something the team hasn't accomplished since the 2017 season. | Read more - -Demetrius Harvey

There's a ton to play for.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) are set to take on the Houston Texans (2-12-1) in their Week 17 matchup and final regular-season away game of the season. After starting the year 3-7, Jacksonville has won four of their last five contests to jump ahead of the Tennessee Titans as the AFC South division leader. | Read more - -Demetrius Harvey

What time do the Jaguars play today?

When: 1 p.m. Sunday, January 1

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texans

How to watch Jaguars game today

TV: CBS (in select markets), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: NFL Sunday Ticket , Paramount+ (7-day free trial), NFL+ (7-day free trial)

Jaguars radio station: How can I listen to Jags vs. Texans?

Radio: WJXL 1010AM/92.5 FM, 99.9 FM, SiriusXM Channel 386

Online radio: 1010xl.com , TuneIn , SiriusXM.com (Channel 814)

What's the latest betting line for Jaguars vs. Texans?

Jacksonville is a 3-point favorite over Houston, according to Tipico, the oddsmaker for USA TODAY . The over-under is 43 points.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Postgame recap: Jacksonville Jaguars rout Houston Texans, extend winning streak