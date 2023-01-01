ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence Township, NJ

Two killed at Michigan New Year's Eve party when man opens fire

By WOOD TV-8
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=416ott_0k0Jo8Ec00

LAWRENCE TWP. — Two people were killed at a New Year’s Eve party near Lawrence when a man started firing a gun in celebration, deputies say.

It happened just after midnight Sunday, Jan. 1, on 60th Avenue near County Road 681 in Lawrence Township. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched on reports of one person shot in the back and another in the head.

Upon arrival, they found a 40-year-old man dead with a gunshot wound to the head and a 35-year-old man who'd been shot multiple times. The second man was alert when deputies arrived, but died later at the hospital. Neither of the men’s names were released by deputies Sunday.

Police said the men were attending a small party. The group set off fireworks to celebrate and one of the them, a 62-year-old Lawrence man, started shooting.

The man was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm causing death. After deputies finish their investigation, the case will be handed over to the county prosecutor, who may decide to add more charges.

The name of the 62-year-old was not immediately released, pending arraignment.

