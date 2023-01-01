ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Massive fire destroys Northeast Side home

WINDCREST, Texas - Officials are investigating a fire that destroyed a Northeast Side home early Tuesday morning. The fire started just before 3 a.m. at a home off Faircrest Drive near Midcrown Drive. Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming from the home. Several other fire crews were called to...
WINDCREST, TX
KSAT 12

Driver extracted from vehicle after crash on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to an area hospital following a crash on a Northeast Side highway late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on Loop 410 near Perrin Beitel Road. According to police, the male driver was traveling at...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Faulty water heater causes fire at Northeast Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire at a Northeast Side apartment complex early Tuesday morning. The fire was called in around 2:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Northeast Parkway, not far from Eisenhauer Road and Rittiman Road. Firefighters said when...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SAPD: One man dead after shooting near downtown

SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead and no one in custody after a Tuesday-evening shooting just north of downtown, San Antonio authorities say. According to officials with the San Antonio Police Department, officers arrived to the 800 block of Euclid and found an unidentified man in a vehicle dead from multiple gunshot wounds. It's unknown if there were any other passengers in the car during the gunfire.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man runs into nearby bar for help after being shot on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a gunman involved in a shooting on the South Side. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday along Roosevelt Avenue near Southeast Military Drive. Police said the victim had been shot and ran into a nearby bar to get some help. He...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Body found on side of road in Atascosa County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body that was found on side of a road. Deputies were called to the scene near Tessman and Live Oak Street, just outside of northern city limits of Pleasanton, Tuesday night. The...
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Fire causes damage at gas station on northeast side

SAN ANTONIO — A two-alarm fire at a gas station on the northeast side caused serious damage on Sunday afternoon, but there were no deaths or injuries reported. Battalion Chief Mark Trevino with the San Antonio Fire Department said that around 1:45 p.m., crews were called out to the Shell gas station on Randolph Boulevard for a fire. He said the fire caused a major roof collapse at the store as firefighters worked to battle the blaze, and said a lot of contents were lost in this fire and estimated about $150,000 worth of damage.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

