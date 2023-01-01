Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Fire at Southeast Side home damages second-story, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A fire at a home on the city’s Southeast Side damaged the second story of a house and is now currently under investigation, the San Antonio Fire Department said Tuesday. A neighbor called 911 just before 9 a.m. to report the fire at the home...
KSAT 12
Neighbors come together to help family of 7 after home destroyed in fire on New Year’s Day
SAN ANTONIO – A family of seven whose North Side home was destroyed in a fire on New Year’s Day says they are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support. The San Antonio Fire Department was called to the home on the 2600 block of Pebble Bow around 3 a.m. on Jan 1.
foxsanantonio.com
Massive fire destroys Northeast Side home
WINDCREST, Texas - Officials are investigating a fire that destroyed a Northeast Side home early Tuesday morning. The fire started just before 3 a.m. at a home off Faircrest Drive near Midcrown Drive. Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming from the home. Several other fire crews were called to...
KSAT 12
Driver extracted from vehicle after crash on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to an area hospital following a crash on a Northeast Side highway late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on Loop 410 near Perrin Beitel Road. According to police, the male driver was traveling at...
KSAT 12
Faulty water heater causes fire at Northeast Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire at a Northeast Side apartment complex early Tuesday morning. The fire was called in around 2:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Northeast Parkway, not far from Eisenhauer Road and Rittiman Road. Firefighters said when...
KSAT 12
North Side family suspects celebratory gunfire caused bullet to go through home’s roof
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A stray bullet pierced a home’s roof before getting stuck in the living room ceiling, and the family who lives there believes it was due to celebratory gunfire by someone ringing in the new year. “Shooting in the air because they want to celebrate...
North-side family loses home to fire hours into the new year
SAN ANTONIO — A house fire left a family on the north side scrambling to find a place where they can all stay together. Early on, nearby fireworks had been suspected as a cause of the early morning fire on Pebble Bow, but the owners of the home told KENS 5 that fire investigators determined the cause was electrical.
SAPD: One man dead after shooting near downtown
SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead and no one in custody after a Tuesday-evening shooting just north of downtown, San Antonio authorities say. According to officials with the San Antonio Police Department, officers arrived to the 800 block of Euclid and found an unidentified man in a vehicle dead from multiple gunshot wounds. It's unknown if there were any other passengers in the car during the gunfire.
KSAT 12
Two men killed in NW Side crash identified; Sisters of passenger says they are ‘heartbroken’
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of two men who died a high-speed crash on the Northwest Side. The victims were identified as Justin Tello, 19, and Armando Lerma, 25. San Antonio police said the crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. on...
foxsanantonio.com
Caught on camera: Officers acted fast to stop trash fire from spreading to house
ELMENDORF, Texas - New police body camera video showed police officers acting fast after a trash fire was threatening a residence in Elmendorf. Police say officers were patrolling the area when they spotted a trash fire at the 7500 block of Homewood Lane. The chief said that the family had...
foxsanantonio.com
Investigation underway into cause of suspicious duplex fire on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A person is displaced after a duplex fire on the West Side. The fire started around 2:30 a.m. Monday at a duplex off North Colorado Street and Arbor Place. Firefighters said they found heavy fire coming from the duplex when they arrived on the scene. They are...
Man ran inside south-side bar for help after being robbed, shot multiple times
SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man ran inside a south-side bar for help after being shot multiple times. It happened around 2:14 a.m. on the 3400 block of Roosevelt Avenue at Mustang Sally's, according to police. When officers arrived at the location for reports of a shooting in progress, they were told the victim had been walking to his car when a suspect approached him, and robbed him.
foxsanantonio.com
Man runs into nearby bar for help after being shot on South Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a gunman involved in a shooting on the South Side. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday along Roosevelt Avenue near Southeast Military Drive. Police said the victim had been shot and ran into a nearby bar to get some help. He...
KTSA
Body found on side of road in Atascosa County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body that was found on side of a road. Deputies were called to the scene near Tessman and Live Oak Street, just outside of northern city limits of Pleasanton, Tuesday night. The...
foxsanantonio.com
Police investigate after man was fatally shot multiple times near downtown
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating a shooting after a man was fatally shot multiple times near downtown. Police were dispatched to the 800 block of Euclid Avenue at around 7:36 p.m. for reports of a shooting in progress. Upon arrival, they discovered a man in his late 30...
San Antonio police officer put on leave after firing at suspect in car theft case
The same officer, Miguel Leal, also received a 45-day suspension last spring for failing to report two incidents that occurred on one of his shifts.
Fire causes damage at gas station on northeast side
SAN ANTONIO — A two-alarm fire at a gas station on the northeast side caused serious damage on Sunday afternoon, but there were no deaths or injuries reported. Battalion Chief Mark Trevino with the San Antonio Fire Department said that around 1:45 p.m., crews were called out to the Shell gas station on Randolph Boulevard for a fire. He said the fire caused a major roof collapse at the store as firefighters worked to battle the blaze, and said a lot of contents were lost in this fire and estimated about $150,000 worth of damage.
KSAT 12
Second-alarm fire causes gas station to partially collapse on NE Side, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A large blaze that tore through a Northeast Side gas station caused the building to partially collapse and left heavy damages behind, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The second-alarm fire broke out around 1:45 p.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of Randolph Blvd at...
KSAT 12
Neighbor steps in to help residents as water wells around Medina Lake dry up
LAKEHILLS, Texas – Delivering water isn’t David Cahill’s main job, but it’s one that needs doing. Cahill says that as water levels fall at Medina Lake, nearby wells are also drying up. Now, he’s delivering 1,000 gallons of water at a time, in tanks towed behind his truck, to neighbors in similar situations.
ktxs.com
What's Trending: Female body found in bin, boy born without skin celebrates birthday
ABILENE, Texas — Authorities in South Carolina are investigating after someone discovered a female body inside a clothing donation bin this past weekend. Officials are currently treating the investigation “as they would a homicide”. The age of the female was not able to be determined, and there’s...
