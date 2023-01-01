ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Warm Wednesday, but cooler air arrives late week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain showers have ended with clouds decreasing throughout the day. Breezy southwesterly winds with gusts up to 30 miles per hour along with sunshine will bring highs in the low 60s. Partly cloudy skies are in store for tonight with lows falling down into the lower 30s.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday morning is a First Alert Weather Day. There is the potential for areas of fog, rain and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall may produce isolated floodiing in low-lying or flood-prone areas. With any thunderstorms, winds may gust up to 35 miles per hour. Tuesday afternoon, highs are...
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO

Isolated showers move in with storms overnight

Now to 3 a.m. - Showers and heavy rain move across the Tri-State, likely in Cincinnati by midnight. 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. - Heavy downpours and storms, along with strong wind gusts. Most areas will see at least an inch of rain with the storms tonight and early Tuesday,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Heavy rain on the way

A gloomy day to begin the work week, but staying dry and warm so far. Temperatures nearing records today as we got to around 60 in Dayton. Overnight clouds will continue but around midnight showers, and possibly a rumble of thunder will roll in. Precipitation totals up to 1.5″, with locally higher amounts locally possible for the southern counties and upward of an inch further north. Ponding is possible in low lying area. A cold front will move through Wednesday, and temperatures will fall back to seasonable conditions for the second half of the week.
DAYTON, OH
WCPO

Staying cloudy for today with showers possible overnight

Happy New Year! It has been a warm and gloomy first day of 2023 and that will likely be the case for the next three days of the year as well. Lingering mist or fog has been with us through the day and it will likely stick around through the overnight, but that really shouldn’t do much other than create a dreary feel for most.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Bengals Game Dey Forecast

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cloudy skies Monday with highs near 61 degrees, with isolated rain showers Monday afternoon. If you are tailgating or heading to the game, bring the umbrella or poncho! During the second half of the game, widespread showers will move into the tri-state. Rain and even a few...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Drying out to start the year of 2023!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rainfall will taper off to scattered showers Saturday afternoon and end during early afternoon. For those out and about to celebrate the start of 2023 this evening and early tomorrow morning the weather will not be a factor in your travels. Look for highs in the mid...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Flooding on the roadway in Adams County closes section of OH-41

BENTONVILLE, Ohio — All lanes are closed on northbound OH-41 in Bentonville due to flooding on the roadway, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Heavy rains have caused localized flooding, leading to Adams County deputies to close OH-41 between...
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
Travel Maven

These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio

If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Crews work to clear gas from water after deadly boat fire

DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Northern Kentucky residents will return to their boats Tuesday after a fire broke out Friday morning that killed one and critically injured another. While crews restored power and continue to clean up the water, things looked different at the Manhattan Harbour Marina as the surrounding community reels from the tragic event.
DAYTON, KY
WFMJ.com

2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio

A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding toa report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue and N. Washington Boulevard, in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
HAMILTON, OH

