FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brace Yourself Having to Pay High Prices for a Chance to Watch The 2023 College Football National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
North Texas Cities Earned Spots in Top 100 Job Markets for 2023 ListLarry LeasePlano, TX
Fort Worth Mayor and Councilman Avoid Punishment for Violating Gag Order in Aaron Dean TrialLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Houston Superfan Mattress Mack Places $1.5 Million Bet on TCU Horned Frogs to Upset Georgia BulldogsLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
Related
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
wdhn.com
Harbaugh Expects to Stay at Michigan After Reported Panthers Talk
He reportedly liked Carolina’s roster and loved the opportunity, though. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh appeared to shoot down the idea that he is leaving the program for a return to the NFL this offseason. Will Kunkel of Charlotte Sports Live reported Tuesday that Harbaugh spoke to Panthers owner David...
wdhn.com
Alabama Kicker Will Reichard Reverses Decision on 2023 Season
The senior was a Lou Groza Award finalist in 2022. Alabama kicker Will Reichard announced he is returning to the Crimson Tide for a fifth and final season just weeks after he said he was entering the NFL draft. “After much prayer and guidance, I realized that I wasn’t ready...
wdhn.com
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup. The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Bills vs. Bengals matchup will not be rescheduled for this week. The Monday Night Football game between the powerhouse franchises was postponed after Buffalo’s Damar...
wdhn.com
Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi Shares Message of Support for Damar Hamlin
The Bills safety spent five years under the Pitt coach during his college career. Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi, who coached current Bills safety Damar Hamlin for five seasons, issued a statement of support for the former Panther Tuesday following Hamlin’s frightening injury during Monday night’s game against the Bengals.
wdhn.com
Football World Sends Support for Bills’ Damar Hamlin
Hamlin was taken off the field in an ambulance after collapsing during Monday night’s game against the Bengals. View the original article to see embedded media. Monday night’s game between the Bills and Bengals came to an abrupt, frightening halt midway through the first quarter when Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle. Hamlin was administered CPR on the field, and eventually taken off in an ambulance and transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he received treatment while in “critical condition.”
wdhn.com
SI:AM | A Harrowing Scene in Cincinnati
Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital. Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. Let me be the latest to send thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin and his family. In today’s SI:AM:. 🔵 Damar Hamlin hospitalized in Cincinnati. ⚪ Fans flood his charity. 🔴 Players...
wdhn.com
Bills game postponed after Bills S Hamlin collapses, goes into cardiac arrest
CINCINNATI (WIVB) — Monday night’s Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals was called off for the remainder of the night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off of the field in an ambulance following a hit on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday night’s game.
wdhn.com
A Buffalo Bills player was critically injured during an NFL football game
Cincinnati, Ohio (WDHN)—We are following the developing story, as Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday tonight’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. and now officials say he is in critical condition. Hamlin collided with Bengals receiver Tee Higgins after a completion. He got to his...
wdhn.com
Report: Commanders Set to Start Heinicke, Play Howell
Washington is expected to once again change its plan at quarterback for Sunday’s season finale vs. Dallas. View the original article to see embedded media. One week after reinserting Carson Wentz into the starting quarterback role—and summarily being eliminated from the playoffs with a 24–10 loss to the Browns—the Commanders are once again set to make a switch at the quarterback position.
wdhn.com
Micah Parsons Blasts Bart Scott for Take on Damar Hamlin’s Injury
The Cowboys star linebacker was not happy with the former NFL player’s comments involving the injured Bills safety. In seeking to provide insight to the frightening situation involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin following his collapse in Monday’s game against the Bengals, ESPN analyst and former linebacker Bart Scott made a statement that drew the ire of a fellow linebacker in Cowboys star Micah Parsons.
wdhn.com
Pat McAfee Apologizes for Ripping Lions Over His Interview Access
View the original article to see embedded media. Former NFL punter-turned-media personality Pat McAfee has cultivated an immense following for himself with his colorful and brash on-air persona. But after launching an angry tirade toward the Lions after being told head coach Dan Campbell would not be able to appear on his Pat McAfee Show this week, McAfee has struck a different tone in offering an apology.
wdhn.com
NFL says Bills-Bengals game won’t resume this week, no changes to Week 18 schedule
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The game between the Bills and Bengals that was suspended Monday night after a serious injury to Bills player Damar Hamlin will not resume this week, the NFL announced. “The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later...
wdhn.com
Bengals’ Tee Higgins Shares Message for Bills’ Damar Hamlin
The two players collided during the final play of Monday night’s postponed game, which was followed by a frightening scene involving the Buffalo safety. Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who was involved in the final play just before a frightening scene unfolded at Paycor Stadium on Monday night, tweeted a message of support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning.
wdhn.com
Sharpe Returns to ‘Undisputed,’ Argues Over Bayless Tweet
‘Undisputed’ got off to a heated, awkward start on Wednesday after Sharpe’s return from his unannounced Tuesday absence. NFL great Shannon Sharpe was absent from his daily FS1 show Undisputed on Tuesday, the morning after the frightening medical situation with Bills safety Damar Hamlin unfolded and caused the postponement of Buffalo’s AFC tilt with the Bengals in Cincinnati. Sharpe’s absence was also notable, as it came after his co-host Skip Bayless caught significant heat for a questionable tweet in which he asked how the league would figure out rescheduling the game as the Hamlin situation unfolded.
wdhn.com
Bills Issue Update on Damar Hamlin’s Status After On-Field Collapse
The Buffalo safety was taken off the field in an ambulance after collapsing during Monday night’s game vs. the Bengals. The Bills issued an update on the health of safety Damar Hamlin early Tuesday morning, saying that the 24-year-old remains in critical condition after he suffered a cardiac arrest during the first quarter of Monday’s game against the Bengals.
wdhn.com
Booger McFarland Details Emotions on ESPN Set After Damar Hamlin Collapsed
The Bills safety went into cardiac arrest, had his heartbeat restored and was transported to a Cincinnati hospital. Monday Night Football faced an unprecedented situation this week as the Bills-Bengals matchup was postponed after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest. ESPN analyst Booger...
wdhn.com
NBA Says Missed Call Enabled Donovan Mitchell’s 71-Point Game
The Cavaliers star set a franchise record against Chicago on Monday night. View the original article to see embedded media. Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell enjoyed the game of a lifetime with his 71-point effort against the Bulls on Monday night, but the NBA now says it never should’ve happened.
wdhn.com
NFL Week 18 Betting Guide: Odds, Matchups and Spreads
Playoff spots and seedings will be decided in Week 18. The 49ers are the biggest favorites against the Cardinals. SI Sportsbook’s Perfect 10 contest for Week 18 features seven home favorites. Week 17 of NFL betting was chalky as favorites went 11-4 straight-up (SU), while posting a 7-8 mark...
wdhn.com
Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Won’t Rest Players vs. Commanders
Dallas still has a chance to earn the No. 1 playoff seed in the NFC. The Cowboys already have locked up a playoff spot ahead of their regular-season finale on Sunday, but owner Jerry Jones said the team isn’t satisfied and won’t rest players in Week 18. “There’s...
