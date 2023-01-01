‘1923’ Season 1, Episode 3: Full Recap of ‘The War Has Come Home’

1923 Season 1, Episode 3 is a perfect episode of television that will leave you gasping after an hour’s worth of smiles, swoons, and flinches. As with all our full recaps, please beware of major spoilers for the episode ahead.

We rejoin the Duttons of 1923 as matriarch Cara (Helen Mirren) and her kin go about the daily chores of the Yellowstone. Young Elizabeth (Michelle Randolph) , who is soon to marry into the family, is looking far more like a rancher as Elsa Dutton’s (Isabel May) narration plays out.

“There are no weekends on a ranch. The routine of Wednesday is the routine of Saturday, and the chores of Tuesday are still chores on Sunday. Though the banker and bookkeeper may be tethered to a calendar, ranchers are bound only to the seasons, and note the milestones of their lives by saying: “We were married in the spring,” or “She was born in the fall.” Or perhaps, on the hottest day, in the driest summer ever to plague Montana, my husband returned to me.” Elsa Dutton’s Narration, ‘The War has Come Home’

Full Recap of ‘1923’ Season 1, Episode 3

The cowboys come home, and Elizabeth shows great energy as she rushes for Jack (Darren Mann) . It’s a celebration all around as wives are reunited with husbands, and their worlds can move on.

Life is not so pleasant for Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn) , however, who manages to make it back to his own humble homestead. He’s battered and bruised, but he’s alive. “My God, what happened?” his wife asks.

“The f*cking Duttons happened,” he curses.

The Duttons Head Into Town

Meanwhile, the Duttons are off living their best lives, despite Jacob and his cowboys having hung Banner and his fellow sheepmen in 1923 Episode 2 . Through a fun exchange, Cara walks her kin through town as they see a washing machine and refrigerator for the first time. Electricity is coming to the valley, but none of these “conveniences” seem to jive with Jack or his father, John Sr. (James Badge Dale) . Elizabeth, however, is fascinated.

Meanwhile, Jacob (Harrison Ford) discusses said hanging of the sheepherders with his counterparts as motorcars zoom by. He’s also booked rooms at a hotel for his family and their cowboys, so a night of in-town fun is to ensue. And so it does as Jack leads Elizabeth and ranchers of their age to a speakeasy. This is the era of prohibition, after all, and in a speakeasy the liquor still flows.

Elizabeth glows in this life, asking Jack to join her on the dance floor. Together they dance, leading to the desire to, well, do a whole lot more than dance. Which, after Elizabeth’s initial hesitation, they do. And if I were a betting man, I’d say we then witness the creation of the next John Dutton.

‘1923’ Episode 3 Takes Us Back to Africa

On the other side of the world, Spencer (Brandon Sklenar) is out on his next hunt with new comrades and clients. His new guides aren’t present yet, either, but a beast is currently killing humans for sport as they work on a railroad.

We then find Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) as she awakens in their tent, and the two admire the beauty of Africa together. As they head out privately to admire it further, Spencer drives her to a spot where he’s seen the footprints of an ancient child “frozen” into lava. Along the way, it becomes clear that these two are falling madly in love. As Alexandra, or Alex as Spencer will now call her, jokes about a marriage proposal, she gets one from Spencer in his own unique way.

But all of Africa is an unforgiving place, and their return journey is interrupted by a charging bull elephant. It comes at them head-on (as elephants often will), turning their car over multiple times. Spencer is forced to shoot it, and their vehicle is ruined as it lie next to the giant carcass. So Spencer and Alex must climb a tree for some semblance of safety. And there, together, they drink. “It’s even more beautiful from here,” Alex tells him. This could be their last night, but Spencer won’t let it be, he promises.

Allies to the Rescue

Yet sure enough, a pride of lions come for the elephant carcass in the night. Spencer and Alex watch from the tree as they consume it. But before long, the horrible laughter of hyenas enters their ears, and dozens surround the lion pride. A rivalry as old as time ensues, causing Alex to scream. As she does, a lioness spots her, but Spencer shoots it just in time. “It’s going to be this all night,” he tells her as he wards off further lions with his rifle.

During their struggle, a fateful caravan of vehicles appears out of the darkness, and they’re able to exit the tree. But Alex has now experienced death as Spencer described to her in their first meeting ( 1923 Episode 2 ). And she was not a fan.

Alex: I looked death in the eye and I didn’t feel alive, Spencer. I only felt horror.

Spencer: But you felt. I never said it was going to be fun. I just said you’d feel.

Alex: I don’t want to feel like that, do you understand me? I don’t ever want to feel like that again.

Spencer: For a long time that was the only way I could feel. Until I met you. And I don’t ever want to feel that way again, either.

So together, they decide on a new direction in life from this day forward, choosing to focus on one another, instead (to put it lightly). As we’ll learn, this is a fortuitous decision.

‘Greed will be the thing that kills us all’

Back in their Montana hotel room, Cara watches Jacob shave, leading to a conversation about the new inventions of society; women shaving as an example. Jacob’s conclusion? Greed is the culprit. Cara’s conclusion? “Greed will be the thing that kills us all.”

Through it all, it’s clear how much these two still love each other after over 40 years of marriage. Though Jacob is having a hard time reconciling with the “old man” he now sees in the mirror.

As the family leaves their hotel rooms that morning, their ranch foreman, Zane (Brian Geraghty) , leads the way at the behest of Jacob in case of trouble. But this isn’t what happens. Instead, as soon as the Dutton family is out of town, a hellish ambush rings out from the forest. Bullets overtake the entire family. As shots ring out from the trees, both Elizabeth and Jack are shot as the family seeks cover.

Thankfully, Zane and the cowboys hear the gunshots and run back to defend the Duttons. But it is then that Banner Creighton drives up in a black motorcar. From the back seat, he pulls out a tommy gun. “Jacob Dutton!” He shouts. “I am a man of my word.”

Banner opens fire on Jacob and John, and both fall to the ground as blood spatters the grass. John is killed instantly as a bullet passes through his eye. But Jacob clings to live. As he does, Cara chases down the one shooter she sees fleeing, and in this we see her opening scene of 1923 ‘s premiere play out in far wider context.

Spencer Dutton Must Come Home

Emma (Marley Shelton) makes it home with the others, but is a shell of herself after seeing her husband’s corpse. Jacob and Elizabeth, who is also bleeding from the abdomen, both get rushed into the kitchen and are put onto tables. There, Cara tends to them with what she has while other call for the doctor from town. A doctor and nurses eventually arrive by motorcar, but by that time Jacob is unresponsive.

Beforehand, however, what may be Jacob’s last words were to Cara as they agreed on a truth: Spencer must come home.

Spencer, Your brother has been killed. By the time you receive this letter, I suppose your uncle has been killed, as well. Your nephew has been wounded. This ranch and your legacy are in peril. War has descended upon this place and your family. Whatever war you fight within yourself must wait. You must come home and fight this one! Cara’s letter to Spencer

1923 continues with Episode 4 next Sunday, Jan. 8, exclusively on Paramount Plus .

The post ‘1923’ Season 1, Episode 3: Full Recap of ‘The War Has Come Home’ appeared first on Outsider .