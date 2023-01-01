Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Pokagon Toboggan Run ice taken down, closed for week
ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – The Pokagon Toboggan Run closed for business Tuesday as officials worked to clear the ice and replace it. It’s due to how thick the ice became over the last couple of weeks. Ted Bohman, property manager at Pokagon State Park and Trine State Recreation Area, and Hans Franke, Toboggan Supervisor at Pokagon State Park, spent the day pulling up the ice.
WANE-TV
SUV collides with motorcycle, Minnich Road back open
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An SUV collided with a motorcycle Wednesday morning southeast of Fort Wayne. The crash happened at around 7 a.m. when the SUV was attempting to turn north onto Minnich Road from a housing addition. It struck a motorcycle going south. Minnich Road is currently closed between Hoagland and Wayne Trace.
WANE-TV
New pergola at J K O’Donnell’s expected to open this summer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A popular downtown watering hole plans to build a pergola behind its restaurant, allowing more clients the chance to enjoy a brew and other pub activities outdoors. J K O’Donnell’s Irish Ale House filed plans with the Allen County Plan Commission to install a...
wfft.com
Car crashes into Fort Wayne church Monday morning
Waynedale Baptist Church Pastor Steve Johnson received a startling call around 6:50 Monday morning. A car crashed into his church building. Waynedale Baptist Church Pastor Steve Johnson received a startling call around 6:50 Monday morning. A car crashed into his church building.
Car crashes into Waynedale church
A car crashed through the wall of a Waynedale church early Monday morning as most of the region is under a Dense Fog Advisory.
963xke.com
Parkview announces first Allen County baby born in 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The first baby born at one of Parkview’s Allen County hospitals in 2023 was a girl. For privacy reasons, there were not many details released. However, Parkview representatives did say that the first baby of 2023 was named. Leilani Rue. The adorable baby...
WANE-TV
Silver Alert issued for missing Bluffton woman
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) Police in Bluffton are trying to find a woman who has been missing since New Year’s Day. Celeste Cuthbert was last seen on foot and she may be in need of medical attention according to a post on the Bluffton Police Department Facebook page. Celeste is 48-years-old, and is 5′ 5″ tall, weighing 147 pounds. A Silver Alert has been issued in response to her disappearance.
Narcan vending machine added outside of Parkview Randallia Hospital
A new Narcan vending machine was just made available in the last week outside the emergency room entrance at Parkview Randallia Hospital.
Parkview heart doctor shares risk factors for athletes
Dr. Bill Collis from the Parkview Heart Institute discussed Commotio Cordis and other heart complications athletes may experience with WANE 15 on Tuesday.
inkfreenews.com
Akron Man Shares His Lifelong Love Of Horses
AKRON — It’s more than a hobby, it’s a way of life. What would that be in reference to, you may ask? The simple answer is, horses. For generations horses have been a huge part of the Heckathorn family, beginning with Eddie Heckathorn. Eddie and his son, Phillip, were contract loggers as well as Eddie’s grandson, Dean. They used draft horses to help with the day to day operations of a logging business, most importantly the heavy work. The most popular breeds used for power work are Belgians and Percherons. They are known for their muscular, powerful, hard-working yet gentle dispositions.
WANE-TV
Man ID’d in fiery New Year’s Day crash was former football player at Northrop
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The man who died in a car that caught fire on New Year’s Day has been identified. Fort Wayne Police began investigating around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Westbrook Drive. Police at the scene said they found a car engulfed in flames. The initial investigation indicates the car was headed north on Westbrook when it hit an unoccupied parked vehicle and caught fire, according to police.
wfft.com
Turning cooler, light rain and snow
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Rain chances taper off near daybreak Wednesday. Temperatures fall from the middle 50s at around midnight to the upper 40s and lower 50s Wednesday morning. Cooler air continues to filter into the region throughout the day. Temperatures are in the 40s Wednesday afternoon. Some...
WANE-TV
YMCA recognizes 7 local companies for workplace wellness
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne recently commended seven local companies at annual award ceremony celebrating workplace wellness. The 14th Annual YMCA Workplace Wellness Awards aimed to distinguish employers who create healthier workplaces for employees based on an index created by the YMCA. Seven...
wfft.com
Showers and isolated storms, record warmth Tuesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — A strong storm system spreads rain and isolated thunderstorms from the southwest to the northeast near midnight. Rain continues overnight into Tuesday morning with pockets of heavy rainfall possible. A few spotty showers follow us to around lunchtime. The region will be in the...
963xke.com
Child, two adults, and dogs make it out of house fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department says two adults and one child were not hurt when a fire broke out in their Wabash Avenue home. Crews were called around 2:21 a.m. on Wednesday to 1144 Wabash Avenue on reports of a possible structure fire. The...
abc57.com
Pedestrian dies in train crash in Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a train crash near the Lincoln Avenue railroad crossing on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 3:50 p.m., police were called to the area for the incident. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased upon officers' arrival. This is an ongoing investigation...
WANE-TV
Squirrel may be to blame for Decatur power outage
DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) Power has been restored to more than 2,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers in the Decatur area after a multi-hours outage. According to an I&M outage map, the electricity went out just after 10:30 a.m. I&M believes an animal, possibly a squirrel, came in contact with a high...
WANE-TV
Pet of the Week: 1/3/2023
The Pet of the Week is Clint, a 2-year-old cat. If you are interested in adopting this pet, please contact Fort Wayne Department of Animal Care and Control (260-427-1244).
WOWO News
Motorcyclist in serious condition after collision with Animal Care and Control SUV
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A motorcyclist is in serious condition after colliding with an SUV around 7 a.m. Wednesday. Allen County Police responded to the crash at the entrance of Hawks Wood Trace leading to Minnich Road. Police determined that the female driver of the Fort Wayne Animal...
WANE-TV
Police arrest 3 in connection with Tuesday shooting in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police have arrested three people on various charges in connection with a shooting Tuesday evening that left a woman dead, and a man in life-threatening condition southeast of downtown Fort Wayne. The shooting took place just after 7 p.m. and police found the two...
