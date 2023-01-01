ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Storm Watch for Northwest and Parts of Northern Iowa

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Omaha) The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for northwest and parts of northern Iowa from Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon.

Forecasters say a mixture of snow and freezing rain is possible, with snow accumulations of one to three inches and ice accumulations of one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch.

The ice could cause power outages and tree damage, along with treacherous driving conditions during the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.

Paul Harris
3d ago

oh no, we're going to stuck in our homes until May. Run to the stores, buy everything they got. Better hurry, before they run out. Make sure you have plenty of toilet paper. Wouldn't want to run out of that.

