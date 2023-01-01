Read full article on original website
What Ever Happened To Claire On Days Of Our Lives?
"Days of Our Lives" fans know how important family is to the characters on the show. The soap opera often celebrates family connections, and some of Salem's families go back generations. So many legacy characters have come in and out of Salem over the years, and one of the most interesting is definitely Claire Brady. Claire has family ties to some of the most popular iconic soap opera characters of all time. Her parents are Shawn Brady and Belle Black, making her the granddaughter of two iconic supercouples, Bo and Hope Brady and John Black and Marlena Evans, per Soap Central.
The Bold And Beautiful Writer Finally Explains What Happened To Flo And Shauna Fulton
Actress Denise Richards, well-known for such films as "Starship Troopers," "Wild Things," and "The World is Not Enough," has also become a fan-favorite soap star. She started playing Shauna Fulton in 2019 on "The Bold and the Beautiful," mother to Florence "Flo" Fulton, played by Katrina Bowden. Bowden had previously stepped into the soap world briefly, playing Britney on "One Life to Live" in 2006. She joined "B&B" a few months before Richards and was involved in a baby swap scheme with Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Reese secretly put Hope's baby up for adoption to pay off his debts, and Flo posed as the child's mother, per Soap Central.
Days Of Our Lives Classic Romance: Abe And Lexie
"Days of Our Lives" fans have seen so many epic romances throughout the soap opera's run. They've also seen heartbreaking deaths. The relationship between Abe Carver (James Reynolds) and Lexie Brooks Carver (Renee Jones) had both of those things. Abe and Lexie were one of Salem's most popular and beloved couples for many years. Abe first came to Salem in 1981 (via Soap Central). He was assigned to investigate Anna DiMera's claim of being trafficked. He also had a fling with his co-worker Nikki Wade. Eventually, Lexie Brooks entered the picture. The character was introduced in 1987, but Renee Jones didn't step into the role until 1993, per Soaps in Depth.
The Rumored Reason Christopher Sean Left Days Of Our Lives Behind
"Days of Our Lives" viewers will recognize Christopher Sean as the actor behind Paul Narita. Over the years, Paul has become one of the most interesting characters in the soap opera, and fans have grown to love him. Paul first came to Salem in 2014. He was revealed to be a former major league baseball pitcher who was set to have Dr. Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian) perform surgery on him in hopes of getting back into the game (via Soap Central). However, Paul's life was turned upside down when he saw Sonny Kiriakis (then Freddie Smith). Paul and Sonny had known each other in the past and even had a romantic relationship. However, Paul had been hiding his sexual orientation due to his professional baseball career and wasn't ready to go public.
The Young And The Restless Famous Feuds: Katherine And Jill
According to CBS, Jill and Katherine's feud on "The Young and the Restless" is the longest-running in soap opera history. Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper), the owner of Chancellor Industries, was a mighty businesswoman. However, having all the money and power that came with her success didn't help her cope with the fact that she was having marital issues and dealing with alcoholism. She started to get friendly with Jill Foster (then Brenda Dickson), who worked at a salon and was a good listener. Katherine came to appreciate Jill's company and hired her as her assistant. Jill tried helping Katherine because her drinking and smoking habits were driving away her husband, Phillip Chancellor II (Donelly Rhodes), per Soap Central. However, Jill's being in close proximity to Phillip was not good for her and Katherine's friendship. Jill started to develop feelings for Phillip, and the two had an affair.
The Young And The Restless Star Beth Maitland Suffered A Tragic Loss
"The Young and the Restless" and the fictional citizens of Genoa City are, at their core, defined by family. There are many families that have come and gone throughout the years on "Y&R," but for decades, the Abbott family has remained a pillar of the community. Despite Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman), Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson), and Bill Abbott (Jason Thompson) getting most of the screen time, Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) is at the heart of the family.
The Bold And The Beautiful Fans Weigh In On Bill And Sheila's Controversial Romance
When villainess Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) and the ruthless Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) seemingly joined forces in a recent episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful," fans were caught completely by surprise. Not that long ago, Bill had been rejected by both Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom). His son, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), noticed Bill was retreating back into the darkness, even donning his sword necklace (via Celeb Dirty Laundry).
General Hospital Star Avery Pohl Gives New Depth To Esme's Perspective
Esme Prince (Avery Pohl) thought she had everything figured out when she followed her boyfriend, Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez), to Port Charles on "General Hospital." Per Soap Central, the two met at a European boarding school, and when he found out that his father, Nikolas Cassadine, had faked his own death for years, Spencer sought revenge. Esme was more than happy to join him and participate in his scheme. Esme did many evil things in her time in Port Charles, but nothing was as despicable as videotaping college students Cameron Webber (William Lipton) and Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) having sex for the first time. To make matters worse, she sent the video to everyone at their school and framed Josslyn's best friend, Trina Robinson (then Sydney Mikayla), for the crime (via Soaps in Depth).
Could Justin Gaston Return To The Young And The Restless To Romance Abby?
Soap operas make it so easy to root for certain couples. Throw in a lovable duo who are together both on and off-screen, and it's virtually impossible not to get invested. When "The Young and the Restless" first paired Melissa Ordway's Abby Newman with Chance Chancellor (now Connor Floyd), no one could anticipate what was in store for them — especially factoring in Chance's mysterious past. A foiled hostage stand-off, shootings, a kidnapping, infertility issues, and surrogacy complications couldn't keep Abby and Chance apart, per Soaps.com.
What Ever Happened To James Warwick On The Bold And The Beautiful?
Well-respected actor Ian Buchanan first made his mark on the soap opera world when he played Duke Lavery on "General Hospital" in 1986. The love story of Duke and Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) became a fan favorite, and Buchanan himself won the Emmy for Outstanding Newcomer in 1988. According to...
The Story Behind Taylor Shooting Bill On The Bold And The Beautiful
Bill Spencer Jr. (Don Diamont), aka "Dollar Bill," has made quite a few enemies over the years on "The Bold and the Beautiful." He's threatened, bribed, blackmailed, and attempted to kill several people to get what he wants and he isn't sorry about it. Per Soaps, Bill not only battled Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) for control of Forrester Creations, but also worked with her and criminal Deacon Sharpe to keep Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) away from his son, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). When Steffy and Liam were eventually married, she and Bill had a one-night stand and Steffy got pregnant. Luckily, the baby was Liam's, but their illicit tryst caused her and Liam to split up (per Soap Hub). That was but one example of Bill's ruthless and underhanded ways — and there are plenty more where that came from.
Days Of Our Lives Deceptive Romance: Nicole And EJ
"Days of Our Lives" has created many great couples over the years. Pairings such as John Black and Marlena Evans, Bo and Hope Brady, Steve Johnson and Kayla Brady, and Jack Deveraux and Jennifer Horton have delighted fans for decades. Of course, younger couples like Chad DiMera and Abigail Deveraux, Sonny Kiriakis and Will Horton, and Ben Weston and Ciara Brady have also taken center stage in recent years (via Cheat Sheet). While fans can't get enough of Salem's super couples, there are some duos that offer up even more entertainment for their dramatic and twisted love lives. Two of those characters are Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) and EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel).
