According to CBS, Jill and Katherine's feud on "The Young and the Restless" is the longest-running in soap opera history. Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper), the owner of Chancellor Industries, was a mighty businesswoman. However, having all the money and power that came with her success didn't help her cope with the fact that she was having marital issues and dealing with alcoholism. She started to get friendly with Jill Foster (then Brenda Dickson), who worked at a salon and was a good listener. Katherine came to appreciate Jill's company and hired her as her assistant. Jill tried helping Katherine because her drinking and smoking habits were driving away her husband, Phillip Chancellor II (Donelly Rhodes), per Soap Central. However, Jill's being in close proximity to Phillip was not good for her and Katherine's friendship. Jill started to develop feelings for Phillip, and the two had an affair.

