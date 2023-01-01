Read full article on original website
PWMania
Bianca Belair Gets Stitches After WWE RAW, Issues a Warning to Alexa Bliss
Following her victory over Alexa Bliss on the first WWE RAW of 2023, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair needed multiple stitches to close a cut. During the fight, Bliss launched Belair face-first into the steel ring steps. She then DDT-ed Belair onto the bottom half of the steps. Belair began to bleed from her mouth at that point, but the blood continued to flow throughout the match. Bliss walked away from the match after another DDT into the steps. As medics brought out a stretcher, a referee checked on Bliss, and RAW went to commercial. Backstage, Belair was being examined by a doctor, according to the commentary. For those who missed it, you can view the Bray Wyatt – Bliss storyline developments from the match by clicking here.
PWMania
Major WWE Star Possibly Returning on RAW Tonight
Tonight’s WWE RAW is expected to be very newsworthy. Backstage, there are rumors that Cody Rhodes may return tonight on RAW. Furthermore, his sister Teil Margaret posted the following on Twitter:. “Monday’s generally not my vibe but i’m excited to watch #MondayNightRAW”. Rhodes is expected to return...
PWMania
Naomi Reportedly Returning to WWE
It’s unlikely that Naomi will be going to NJPW with Sasha Banks. Instead, it looks like she’ll be staying with WWE. Since leaving WWE Raw in May, Naomi and Banks have been absent from the professional wrestling scene. When Banks debuts for NJPW on Wednesday at Wrestle Kingdom 17, that will change. Bayley and Naomi are visiting Japan to support their close friend.
PWMania
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) Thanks WWE, Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Others
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) appears to be announcing her departure from WWE…at least for the time being. The former WWE star thanked the company and some of the key people who worked with her while he was there in a series of tweets. Banks expressed gratitude to WWE, Vince McMahon, the fans, her Krew, Triple H, and William Regal. She also expressed gratitude to the Sasha Banks character she has played for the past decade.
PWMania
Doudrop: “I Was Very Sick, but I Am Healing”
We send our best wishes to WWE star Doudrop, who hasn’t appeared on TV in months. In response to a fan who pointed out that she had disappeared from television, she tweeted, “I was very sick, but I am healing. 🧠💪🏻”. She last wrestled on...
PWMania
Naomi Expected to Be in Japan With Sasha Banks
Trinity Fatu AKA Naomi is expected to be in Japan ahead of Wrestle Kingdom 17, according to PWInsider. There has been no confirmation by New Japan Pro-Wrestling that Naomi will be making an appearance at their biggest event of the year which is scheduled for January 4th. Her former WWE...
PWMania
Eric Bischoff on Awesome Kong: “She Was Difficult to Work With”
Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson discussed TNA’s move to Monday night to compete with WWE RAW on the latest “83 Weeks” podcast. Awesome Kong, who was considered one of the best female workers in the company after her matches with Gail Kim, was one of the many names working in the promotion at the time.
PWMania
Photos: Shinsuke Nakamura Reunites With Former WWE Star
KAIRI (formerly known as Kairi Sane) had recently spoken about Nakamura’s match in Japan, and they met on January 1st. KAIRI shared photos of the event on her official Twitter account. She also shared photos from 2018. The tweet’s text translates as follows:. “2023 ⇆ 2018. Thank you...
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Reaches Significant WWE Milestone
Charlotte Flair’s recent WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship victory has extended her impressive streak. Since her WWE debut in 2013, she has dominated every WWE brand she has competed on by winning gold. Last week on Friday’s SmackDown, the Queen pinned Ronda Rousey to become the last SmackDown Women’s...
PWMania
William Regal Officially Returns to WWE
William Regal has reportedly returned to WWE this week. Regal has officially returned to WWE as of this morning, according to PWInsider. His official title has yet to be announced, but he previously served as WWE’s Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting. Regal’s 20-year career with...
PWMania
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments For WWE RAW
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. * Promo by The Bloodline. * RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defends against...
PWMania
AEW Women’s Referee Aubrey Edwards Talks About Her Chemistry With Chris Jericho
Aubrey Edwards recently spoke with Kiro 7 News for an interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW. During the discussion, the women’s AEW referee spoke about her chemistry with fellow All Elite Wrestling performer Chris Jericho. Featured below are some of the highlights. On watching Bryan Danielson retire...
PWMania
Billie Starkz Comments On Her Experience Working AEW Dark
Billie Starkz recently appeared as a guest on the Joshi Pod for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke about her AEW Dark experience. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where she touches on this topic with her...
PWMania
Former World Champion Becomes a Free Agent, Potential Target for WWE or AEW
Even though 2023 has only just begun, there is already talk about where the next free agent in wrestling will sign. Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) is legally free to work and wrestle for other wrestling promotions, as was previously mentioned, and there is another name on the free agent market who might catch the attention of AEW or WWE.
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE Discussions for Major Change to Bobby Lashley’s Character
Bobby Lashley appears to be on the verge of turning heel. WWE has been teasing a reunion of The Hurt Business in recent weeks (Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin). On Monday’s Raw, Damage CTRL was getting ready to enter the ring, and MVP could be seen in the...
PWMania
TJPW Tokyo Joshi Pro 23 Results – January 4, 2023
TJPW Tokyo Joshi Pro 23 Results – January 4, 2023. Yuki Aino defeated Himawari via Venus DDT (6:05) Moka Miyamoto & Juria Nagano defeated Arisu Endo & Wakana Uehara by submission via Rashomon on Uehara (9:15) 6 Woman Tag Team Match. Nao Kakuta,Mahiro Kiryu & Kaya Toribami defeated Raku,Pom...
PWMania
Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) Comments on Her NJPW Debut, Launches PW Tees Store
Mercedes Moné has released her first post-WWE comments, as well as the launch of her new Pro Wrestling Tees store. As PWMania.com previously reported, the former Sasha Banks made her debut at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, confronting IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI and turning on her after shaking hands. Moné laid KAIRI out before delivering a heel promo in which she challenged KAIRI to a title match at NJPW’s Battle In The Valley event on Saturday, February 18 in San Jose, CA. You can read our original report on the debut, complete with photos and videos, by clicking here.
PWMania
Video: AEW Road To Seattle Preview For 1/4/2023 Episode Of Dynamite
The road to this week’s AEW Dynamite continues to wind down as the final hours tick off the clock before this week’s stacked show from Seattle, WA. Ahead of this week’s installment of the AEW on TBS two-hour program, the promotion has released their latest “Road To” documentary preview.
PWMania
Charlotte Flair on Her WWE Return: “I Was Sincerely Touched by the Fan Reaction”
Charlotte Flair made her WWE TV return last week on SmackDown, pinning Ronda Rousey to become the SmackDown Women’s Champion. The Queen had been out of the WWE since last May, when she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash and took a break. Flair’s recent title win has extended her streak.
PWMania
Jim Ross Never Wants to Discuss Infamous WWE Moment Again
On his podcast, Grilling JR, Jim Ross recently mentioned that he had no desire to ever talk about The Montreal Screwjob. At the 1997 Survivor Series PPV event in Montreal, Vince McMahon rang the bell while Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the Sharpshooter. This was done in order for Michaels to win the WWE Championship as Hart was leaving for WCW.
