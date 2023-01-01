Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Here's what Bill Belichick said when asked about Robert Kraft being unhappy with team
There have been questions regarding the state of the New England Patriots, following a report from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. According to Breer, owner Robert Kraft has “expressed to people in the building that he’s not happy with the offensive coaching situation.” After losing former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Belichick made the decision to keep the replacement hire in-house by moving former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia into the vacant position of offensive play-caller.
Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job
Now that Michigan’s season is over, another round of Jim Harbaugh rumors are kicking into high gear. The Denver Broncos are eyeing Harbaugh as a potential candidate for their head coach position, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Broncos are just one of “multiple” teams to do homework on Harbaugh... The post Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Dolphins sign veteran QB amid injury issues
The Miami Dolphins are down to their third-string quarterback, and they have added a veteran late in the season to address their depth concerns. The Dolphins have signed Mike Glennon to their practice squad. Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday that it is unclear if Teddy Bridgewater will be cleared to play in... The post Dolphins sign veteran QB amid injury issues appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Jim Irsay considering bold move at head coach for Colts
Jim Irsay is “absolutely” considering making a bold move at head coach for next season. Irsay’s Indianapolis Colts were embarrassed in Week 17 yet again. They lost 38-10 to the New York Giants to drop to 4-11-1. They have now lost six games in a row under interim head coach Jeff Saturday, getting embarrassed in several of the losses.
NFL Twitter blasts soulless Skip Bayless for Damar Hamlin tweet
As the NFL world came together to pray for Damar Hamlin, Skip Bayless shot off a heartless tweet that had people calling for him to be fired. Monday Night Football ended under terrifying circumstances with the game between the Bills and Bengals suspended after Damar Hamlin had to be removed from the field via an ambulance and taken to the hospital.
Chris Simms Goes Off On ESPN and 'SportsCenter' Instagram Account During Interview
NFL analyst Chris Simms was on PFT Live recently and said the following about injured Eagles star QB Jalen Hurts...“. There’s just no way he’s more valuable to his team than Mahomes, Burrow, or Allen. Those teams are not the same teams if they don’t have them at quarterback. If you put Gardner Minshew (in for) the Eagles, they’d still be really damn good.”
Delusional Michigan fans have cooked up wild Jim Harbaugh replacement
Michigan fans are having to come to grips with the possibility of losing Jim Harbaugh but some delusional supporters have a wild choice to replace him. Despite the fact that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh dropped to just 1-6 in bowl games after dropping his sixth straight with the Fiesta Bowl loss to TCU, Wolverines fans have to appreciate how well the program has built. For two consecutive years, the team has now not only overtaken rival Ohio State but has won the Big Ten Championship and made the College Football Playoff.
Miami Portal Tracker: South Florida Native Anthony Lucas Leaving Texas AM
Track the player movement with the Miami Hurricanes football roster following the 2022 college football season.
Jerry Jones confirms Cowboys aren’t letting off the gas in Week 18
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones ensures that the team will not be resting in Week 18, as they have some big goals to accomplish. The Dallas Cowboys clinched their playoff berth back in Week 15, despite losing 40-34 in overtime to the Jacksonville Jaguars. That became a possibility after the New York Giants beat the Washington Commanders and the Seattle Seahawks’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The final week is usually a chance for playoff teams to rest up. But, the Cowboys have a lot on the line in the final week of the season.
Former NFL QB Ryan Leaf Says League Should Postpone Week 18 Games
The former Chargers and Cowboys quarterback floated pushing the end of the season back slightly.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Miami signees bring energy to All-American Bowl
SAN ANTONIO - Miami has 247Sports' No. 4 recruiting class and three of the program’s Sunshine State commits walked into the All-American Bowl on Monday fired up about their future in Coral Gables in Top247 linebacker Malik Bryant, Top247 running back Mark Fletcher and Top247 receiver Nathaniel Joseph. They...
Miami Signee Rueben Bain Is Underrated, Next Hurricanes Portal Arrival? | Donno Mailbag
Why is Rueben Bain, one of the most decorated high school football players of all time, only a 4-star recruit? Who will the next transfer portal signee be? Alex Donno tackles your questions on a new mailbag!
NFL World Not Happy With Week 18 Schedule Rumor
The National Football League has yet to announce which game will be flexed into the Sunday Night Football timeslot for Week 18. But according to a report, the final game of the AFC South's season, featuring the Jaguars and the Titans, will not be flexed. "Hearing #Jaguars on #SNF is...
Dolphins Make Notable Quarterback Move With Playoffs On The Line
The Miami Dolphins' quarterback depth chart is in a state of flux heading into a pivotal Week 18 game. After starting 8-3, the Dolphins have lost five straight and are on the verge of missing the playoffs. For the second week in a row, they will be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion).
Victor Oladipo might fully be back to form for the Miami Heat
The Miami Heat still have a ton that they are dealing with. In example, they just added another body to their injury report. And with this injury, a finger situation incurred by Duncan Robinson some time ago against Washington, the Miami Heat will be without one of their sharpshooters for about a month. And this was just when he was starting to come back around as an elite shooter.
Under Armour Practice Update: Reuben Bain, Nyckoles Harbor, Cormani McClain & Robert Stafford
Running down the Miami commitments, and a key prospect still on the board, at the Under Armour All-American practice.
