WFMZ-TV Online
‘Foundation’ Season 2 Teaser Hints at Life or Death Stakes (VIDEO)
Apple TV+ has unveiled a first look at Season 2 of its sci-fi epic, Foundation, which is officially set to return this summer. In the two-minute long teaser viewers get a deeper look at the saga produced by David S. Goyer and Skydance Television. Based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories, Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their unprecedented journey to rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Taraji P. Henson Says She Hasn’t Been Happy ‘In a Long Time’: ‘The Things I Thought Made Me Happy Don’t Cut It Anymore’
Taraji P. Henson discussed her mental health challenges with radio host Angie Martinez. Here's what she shared about not being happy.
Joy Behar Says Barbara Walters Was Disappointed That She Didn’t “Sit There and Take It on” During Infamous Bill O’Reilly Interview on ‘The View’
The View remembered Barbara Walters‘ legacy on today’s episode, welcoming back previous co-hosts to share stories and memories of the trailblazing talk show creator. Walters, who launched The View in 1997 and remained on the show until 2014, died at 93 on Friday (Dec. 30). Days after her passing, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Alyssa Farah Griffin celebrated her life on live TV with other women who’d also sat at the Hot Topics table in the past. One of them, Sherri Shepherd, who co-hosted The View from 2007 to 2014, looked back on her time with Walters fondly, telling the panel she...
parentingisnteasy.co
Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog
For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
Edward Norton descended from Pocahontas
Edward Norton is descended from Pocahontas. The ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ actor, 33, made the discovery while appearing on an episode of PBS’ ‘Finding Your Roots’, set to be broadcast Thursday. (05.01.23) Ed is also seen declaring “these things are uncomfortable” when he...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Laid to Rest in Private Funeral
Three weeks after Stephen “tWitch” Boss died at the age of 40, his funeral has taken place. Boss’ “close family” members attended a “small and intimate funeral” on January 4 in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. There is “a larger celebration of life ceremony” with “close friends and the people who Stephen considered his family” planned for a later date. No further details have been released about that.
Man Who Accused Todd Chrisley Of Secret Affair Going After Reality Star’s Wife Julie For $167k As Stars Prepare For Prison
Todd Chrisley’s male ex-business partner, who accused the reality star of having an affair with him, has gone to court to collect $167k owed by Julie Chrisley, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Mark Braddock filed a court case against Julie in Nashville court. In his petition, Mark said he was awarded $112k in 2014 as part of a legal battle involving Julie. However, he said the amount has increased with interest to $167k In 2012, Julie and Chrisley Asset Management filed for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against Mark for alleged terroristic threats,...
‘1000-lb Best Friends’: Meghan Is ‘Spiraling’ as She Struggles With Weight Loss and Wedding Planning
'1000-lb Best Friends' star Meghan Crumpler admits she's 'spiraling' and that her life feels like it's in 'a million pieces' in a teaser for season 2.
Harry Hamlin, 71, says he changed his college major from architecture to acting after taking psychedelic drug
"Mad Men" alum Harry Hamlin eventually decided to study acting instead of architecture during college after taking a psychedelic drug during a road trip to “one of the most magical places on Earth."
