Related
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden
Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
Biden to host Japan’s Kishida for talks on NKorea, economy
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House later this month for economic and security consultations. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the Jan. 13 meeting will include discussions of North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, amid concerns over the potential for another nuclear test by the reclusive nation. Also on the agenda: economic issues, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, climate change and stability across the Taiwan Strait. The two leaders last met in Bali, Indonesia, during November’s Group of 20 summit.
McConnell celebrates milestone as Senate Dems retain power
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are again claiming the Senate majority, but much of the chamber’s focus is on the top Republican as Mitch McConnell becomes the longest serving Senate leader in history. McConnell, 80, surpassed Montana Sen. Mike Mansfield’s record of 16 years as party leader when the...
Jim Jordan nominated for speaker by conservative hardliners amid GOP infighting for House leadership
Conservative hardliners nominated Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio on Tuesday to be speaker of the House during the chamber’s second and third votes amid the floor fight for House leadership. Jordan, in an effort to show party unity, nominated GOP leader Kevin McCarthy in the second round of voting....
AOC says she was telling Matt Gaetz the Democratic Party would 'absolutely not' rescue Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid when they were spotted chatting on the House floor
Ocasio-Cortez was spotted chatting with her far-right congressional colleagues Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar during Tuesday's votes.
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Jared Kushner's Sister-In-Law Karlie Kloss' Tweets Enraged White House Staff During January 6 Capitol Riot, Newly Released Texts Reveal
Tweets made by Jared Kushner’s sister-in-law on the day of the January 6 Capitol riots enraged both an aide to Ivanka Trump and Counselor to then-President Donald Trump Hope Hicks, RadarOnline.com has learned.Model Karlie Kloss, who is married to Jared’s brother Josh Kushner, condemned the attacks on the United States Capitol Building after the riots took place on January 6, 2021.“Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic,” Kloss tweeted after the Capitol came under attack by Trump supporters attempting to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. “Refusing to do so...
Big questions on student loan forgiveness loom in 2023
Student loan borrowers are starting 2023 with a lot of uncertainty. The fate of President Joe Biden’s major student loan forgiveness program lies with the US Supreme Court, and it could be as late as summer before the justices rule on whether the policy can take effect. The pandemic-related...
Biden says he intends to visit US-Mexico border during next week’s trip
President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he intends to visit to US-Mexico border when he travels next week to the North American Leaders’ Summit in Mexico City. “That’s my intention, we’re working out the details now,” Biden told reporters before boarding Air Force One. The visit...
New documents detail Sen. Ron Johnson asking about electors
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Newly released documents from the House Jan. 6 committee show that the former Wisconsin Republican Party chairman testified that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson spoke to him weeks before Joe Biden assumed the presidency about having the state’s GOP-controlled Legislature, rather than voters, choose Wisconsin’s presidential electors. Johnson said in a statement Tuesday that he has no recollection of the conversation with Andrew Hitt and accused the committee investigating the 2021 Capitol insurrection of attempting to “smear” him by selectively releasing text messages. Hitt, who resigned as state party GOP chairman in July 2021, testified before the Jan. 6 committee on Feb. 22. The transcript of his interview was released on Monday.
For freshman members of Congress, January 3 feels a bit like first day of school
The 118th Congress will officially get underway Tuesday — and for freshman lawmakers, the transition can feel a bit like the first day of school. New members are coming to Washington from all over the country and must now learn the ins and outs of Capitol Hill. That means learning how to navigate unfamiliar territory, and tackling a lengthy to-do list of new challenges.
Florida Gov. DeSantis begins second term with spotlight on presidential ambitions
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis swore an oath to a second term in office on Tuesday, trumpeting the state under his watch as “a promised land of sanity,” and pledged to make Florida a beacon for freedom across the country. “We are proud to be citizens of the great,...
Biden weighs sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says that’s he’s weighing sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to help Ukraine combat Russia’s ongoing invasion. Asked during an exchange with reporters while traveling in Kentucky whether providing the Bradleys was on the table, Biden responded “yes,” without offering further comment. The Bradley is a medium armored combat vehicle that can serve as a troop carrier. It has tracks rather than wheels, but the vehicle is lighter and more agile than a tank. It can carry about 10 personnel, or be configured instead to carry additional ammunition or communications equipment. The Pentagon has already provided Ukraine with more than 2,000 combat vehicles.
Against McCarthy: Hard-right members stage GOP rebellion
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republicans opposing Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become the next House speaker generally have made their mark as part of the GOP’s ultra conservative wing. They are often eager to pick a fight with leaders from both parties and rarely find major bipartisan bills to be a good thing. Most are members of the House Freedom Caucus, a group that also had strained relationships with former House speakers John Boehner and Paul Ryan. Still, most members of the group do support McCarthy’s bid. Those that don’t say they are fighting for their constituents.
It’s Biden who doesn’t care about migrants — or NY’s lack of ‘room at the inn’
It’s easy to feel Mayor Eric Adams’ pain: He’s huffing about how “unfair” it is that cities and states have to deal on their own with the “onslaught” of migrants streaming in. Too bad he won’t finger President Biden for refusing to 1) secure the border or even 2) handle the fallout. It’s every city for itself, and New York’s generosity makes it a prime destination. Even Colorado’s Democratic Gov. Jared Polis is now sending migrants to New York and Chicago. With shelters filled to the breaking point, and resources meant for native New Yorkers being spent on migrants, Adams pleads...
Byron Donalds: Who is the hard-right’s new nominee for speaker?
The far-right of the House Republican Party nominated Rep. Byron Donalds from Florida for speaker as the floor fight over the gavel continued Wednesday. Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, who nominated Donalds, got two standing ovations from both sides of the aisle, including from GOP leader Kevin McCarthy when he said, “For the first time in history there have been two Black Americans placed into the nomination for speaker of the House.”
Murray becomes first female president pro tempore in Senate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Democrat Patty Murray has become the first female president pro tempore of the Senate. That senior member of the majority party acts as Senate president when the vice president cannot be present. Murray replaces Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy, who has retired after almost five decades in the Senate. Murray says her own ascension to the post is another example of the slow, steady progress of women in the perpetually old-fashioned Senate. She also sees her rise not only as an example for young people but as a platform for women’s issues, like paid leave and child care, that she has championed for years.
Led by Michael Waltz, House Republican veterans urge 20 holdouts to reconsider McCarthy
After a second consecutive day of three-and-outs for House Speaker-hopeful Kevin McCarthy, a group of military veteran GOP members huddled and urged persistence in a news conference Wednesday. The U.S. House of Representatives was stymied by an inability of Republicans to rally around McCarthy, their chosen speaker, a scenario that hasn't played out...
Israel’s new government unveils plan to weaken Supreme Court
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s justice minister on Wednesday unveiled the new government’s long-promised overhaul of the judicial system that aims to weaken the country’s Supreme Court. Critics accused the government of declaring war against the legal system, saying the plan will upend...
