‘1923’s Harrison Ford Reveals What Sets Jacob Dutton Apart from His Other Iconic Roles (Outsider Exclusive)

By Jon D. B.
Outsider.com
 3 days ago

With a perfectly- Harrison-Ford answer and follow-up, the 1923 star details what sets Jacob Dutton apart from his other iconic roles.

Ask Harrison Ford and he’ll tell you immediately what sets Jacob Dutton apart from the legendary characters he’s portrayed. “He’s Jacob Dutton,” the 80-year-old icon replies with a knowing grin. “It’s a concrete character that I find realistic and intriguing to give expression to. Best I got, man,” he laughs as he, thankfully, enjoys our interview regardless.

Don’t let his famously-dry humor fool you, however, as Ford did offer plenty more on his 1923 patriarch in our sit-down ahead of the Dec. 18 premiere.

Harrison Ford Delves Into His ‘Ambitious’ Debut in the ‘ Yellowstone ‘ Universe

There are a lot of thru-lines between Jacob and the other resolute, stern men Ford has portrayed. If one difference jumped out at me during the premiere episode, however, it was Jacob’s willingness to lean on those he trusts. Harrison’s two most famous characters, Han Solo and Indiana Jones (as If we need to name them), are loners. They have beloved allies, sure, but when push comes to shove each of those adventurers will choose to rely on themselves first, a sidekick second, and there is no third . This, Harrison says, is part of what makes his family-oriented Jacob “unlike any other character I’ve played.”

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and James Badge Dale as John Dutton Sr. of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

In 1923, Ford’s Jacob does still have a counterpart to Chewbacca (or Sallah, if you prefer Indy) in his nephew, John Dutton Sr. ( James Badge Dale ). But his circle is far larger in the Yellowstone Universe . There, Jacob can heavily, and readily, rely not only on this nephew, but his wife of decades, Cara Dutton ( Helen Mirren ), his ranch foreman, Zane ( Brian Geraghty ), and the political allies he’s made at Montana’s core. Through this, Ford gives Jacob a natural-born leader aura more akin to his President James Marshall of Air Force One than the drifters we see in the Star Wars , Indiana Jones , and Blade Runner franchises.

‘This is one of the most ambitious undertakings I’ve ever taken on’

For Hollywood’s leading man, the biggest switch-up comes not in steely Jacob, but in the switch from film to television. 1923 is, in fact, the icon’s first leading TV role. Even this, Harrison says, didn’t change much on his end, however. And that boils down to the production value behind this juggernaut Yellowstone prequel .

“For me, personally, there isn’t much difference between filming for television and a feature film. There may be, actually, more time to develop a character over a number of different episodes than you have in a two-hour film,” he offers. “But the only difference, really, these days, I believe, is – we used to think of television as having less ambition, perhaps, than feature films. That’s no longer the case. At all. This is one of the most ambitious undertaking I’ve ever taken on.”

This is high praise from an actor who’s starred in multiple of the highest-grossing films of all time. “I am so pleased with what I’ve seen so far,” Ford lauds. “We have the first couple of episodes locked and I’m delighted by what I’ve seen. I’m enjoying working with very high-quality actors and actresses.”

Beyond that, “We have the technical capacity and ambition to shoot this as if it were a feature film. It’s quite beautiful to look at. I’m thrilled with the whole project.”

‘1923’ Spends ‘A Lot More Time Outdoors’ Than ‘Star Wars’ or ‘Indiana Jones’

If there is one key difference for the actor, however, it’s in the setting. Not so much Western or period piece-wise, as Ford has anchored plenty of both. Rather, the absence of green screen and studio work is something he relishes.

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton in 1923, streaming on Paramount+ 2022. Photo credit: James Minchin III/Paramount+.

“We’re spending a lot more time outdoors ,” Ford emphasizes. “We’re in real places rather than on sets that have to be manufactured to create a reality. So there’s a sense of reality there. The minute you walk out into that cold in your 1923 costume , you begin to understand what the real life of a cowboy is like,” he smiles.

This comes across in spades in Taylor Sheridan’s next historical Yellowstone prequel. 1883 was a prior masterstroke , and with Harrison Ford & Helen Mirren in the lead this time around, every aspect has been upped (especially their monster of a budget). For Harrison in particular, though, all of this comes secondary to serving the story.

“I want to serve the character, and have the character serve the story,” he adds. “I’m looking to alloy the character with the story. Because they support each other. Taylor Sheridan has written a dense and complicated character. And it’s both an honor and a challenge to take it on.”

https://youtu.be/Un7CnUtCMwk Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Harrison Ford Talks Yellowstone Prequel 1923 and the Dutton Legacy | Harrison Ford Interview (https://youtu.be/Un7CnUtCMwk)

Harrison Ford’s Jacob Dutton hit television in 1923 this December 18. A special simulcast premiere will follow an all-new episode of Yellowstone on Paramount Network that Sunday. The series will then stream exclusively on Paramount+ with episodes hitting each Sunday.

The post ‘1923’s Harrison Ford Reveals What Sets Jacob Dutton Apart from His Other Iconic Roles (Outsider Exclusive) appeared first on Outsider .

