Read full article on original website
Related
An Office Worker Who Makes $130,000 Per Year Complains That He Is Paid to Do Nothing
An Irish finance manager for the national train network says he is paid over $130,000 a year to do nothing but eat lunch and read newspapers. Dermot Alastair Mills, an employee at Irish Rail, claims he is being discriminated against since he gets paid for doing basically nothing. The finance manager alleges that after blowing the whistle on the company's bookkeeping in 2014, he was gradually freed of nearly all of his tasks and now spends most of his days eating lunch and reading newspapers. Nevertheless, he continues to collect a steady monthly income despite everything that is going on.
KEYT
Chinese regulators approve capital expansion for Ant Group
HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese regulators have said e-commerce giant Alibaba’s finance affiliate Ant Group can raise $1.5 billion for its consumer finance unit in an important step forward after the government called off a planned IPO two years ago and ordered the firm to restructure. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) in the southwestern city of Chongqing said it approved Ant’s consumer credit unit’s request to increase its capital. The approval came weeks after Beijing signaled that it would support technology firms to boost economic growth and create more jobs. Alibaba shares traded in Hong Kong jumped more than 7% on Wednesday. The company’s New York-listed shares have fallen more than 23% in the past year.
Comments / 0