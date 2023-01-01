Read full article on original website
Tragedy Hit Every Woman He Dated And Daycare Workers Became Concerned When Florida Mother Failed To Pick Up Her ToddlersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Mike McDaniel Has Been a Colossal Flop with DolphinsAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Plum Market opens in Aventura featuring thousands of local labelsBest of South FloridaAventura, FL
Best Places for People Watching in Miami BeachEast Coast TravelerMiami Beach, FL
Is a Tua Tagovailoa Medical Malpractice Suit Inevitable?Aron SolomonMiami, FL
Coral Springs Residents Say Farewell to Rosati’s Pizza
A restaurant known for serving authentic Chicago-style pizza announced earlier this week on its Facebook page that its Coral Springs location will be closing. Rosati’s Pizza, located at 4320 N. State Road 7 in Turtle Crossing, has been in business serving local residents for three years. “We are sad...
wlrn.org
Food drives bring nutrition, health checks and fun to South Florida
For volunteers like Terry Smith, a food distribution event is a fun occasion. While families lined up down the block in Liberty City one weekday morning to receive free meals, Smith, who goes by “Terry the Terrible,” danced to the music blaring from a nearby speaker, and cracked smiles visible through his face-mask.
lacademie.com
A Guide To The Best Restaurants Miami Gardens (Florida) 2023
Speaking about the best restaurants in Miami Gardens (Florida), many people will immediately recall the wealth of soul food and Caribbean eateries. However, this charming city has more tricks, and it’s up to you to find these hidden cards. There’s always something to do in Miami Gardens, such as...
islandernews.com
Prominent Nova Southeastern scientist brings one-day Marine Biology camp for kids to Key Biscayne Beach Club
Schools may be out on January 23 for a teacher's work day, but area students will have a unique opportunity to learn a few lessons in marine biology from a prominent college professor who once hosted the PBS television series “Marine Aquarium World.”. Gerard Loisel, a science professor at...
calleochonews.com
Miami International Airport does it best to remedy traveler behavior
This dangerous practice and behavior at MIA is becoming a deadly issue right in front of our eyes. Florida’s Magic City is a travel destination for visitors around the US. People come over from their cities to meet families and friends during the holiday season and celebrate New Year’s in a fantastic way.
calleochonews.com
Brightline celebrates two new train stations in Aventura and Boca Raton
The new Brightline train stations reduce travel time for Floridians. Have you ever tried getting around Florida without a car? It’s not easy. However, now there is a new train route connecting five major Florida cities. These new Brightline train stations will make traveling to Miami and the rest of Florida much quicker and easier.
islandernews.com
Wine & cheese event at The Golden Hog celebrates the Key Biscayne community
Our “Island Paradise” and its residents were the subject of a wine & cheese event hosted by Islander News and The Golden Hog. Over 100 residents joined the celebration, meant to thank the community for the support of both businesses. The event also served as a toy donation...
2 South Florida restaurants ordered shut: Violations include flies landing on bagel prep table, employee touching raw eggs
State inspectors shut down two South Florida restaurants last week. Among the issues cited were live flies seen swarming the kitchen at a Coconut Creek wing joint and landing on a bagel prep table at a Hallandale Beach bakery. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and ...
Miami New Times
December 2022 Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings
The last month of 2022 saw some significant restaurant openings and the closure of two beloved spots. Giorgio Rapicavoli reopened Eating House. The much-adored Coral Gables restaurant started as an evening pop-up. It achieved much success before closing at its original location. Now, Rapicavoli has opened a much more sophisticated version of the restaurant just a few blocks from the original.
WSVN-TV
‘Big blessing’: Parents welcome New Year’s Day newborns at South Florida hospitals
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Parents across South Florida said they have a lot to be thankful for heading into 2023, as they welcomed bundles of joy into their families on New Year’s Day. The first baby born in Broward County came into the world at midnight Sunday at Broward...
British tourist has painful brush with Portuguese man o' war in South Beach
MIAMI - A tourist from the UK, who does not want to reveal her identity, had a painful brush with a Portuguese man o' war. "I stood up and viciously got tentacles all over me. On the arms, a little on my torso. I was screaming in agonizing pain I never experienced before," she said.It all began when she and her boyfriend went for a swim at 5:30 in the afternoon on Friday in South Beach. They raced out of the water screaming for help. "The hotel got vinegar and started pouring it on my arms. The paramedics came, they started...
WSVN-TV
Visit Lauderdale wine and Food Festival set to begin
Next week, Fort Lauderdale becomes the center of the South Florida food scene. That’s when “Visit Lauderdale Wine & Food Festival” takes over the town. Seven days of sublime sips and extraordinary eats. Here’s a taste of what to expect. Things will be hot in Broward...
islandernews.com
Finger-Lickin' Good Wednesday dining on Key Biscayne
Our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are serving up some of the most unique and delicious - even a healthier fare - dining options on this Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Costa Med Bistro. Open for Indoor and Expanded Outdoor Dining, Takeout!. Today, treat yourself to our special Grilled Airline Chicken. Order online...
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
How extreme weather is changing real estate nationwide and in Miami
For many of us, our homes represent safe havens where we feel secure, comfortable and protected from the elements. As extreme weather events associated with climate change grow in frequency, however, our homes, in turn, are becoming more vulnerable. From floods, hurricanes and severe winter storms to droughts, wildfires and extreme heat, residential communities face a growing number of climate-related threats. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Centers for Environmental Information’s U.S. Billion-Dollar Weather and Climate Disasters report, severe weather events have caused over $1 trillion in damage in the last 10 years, and the number and cost of weather and climate disasters is increasing.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 15 Best Ft Lauderdale Beach Restaurants
The beaches in Fort Lauderdale don’t have their own separate town as in many communities, instead, they’re simply separated from the city by the beach highway A1A, mostly two lanes in this section of town, with a promenade and entrances to the sand leading to the Atlantic Ocean.
4 Great And Affordable Weekend Getaways In Miami
Are you looking for an affordable getaway in the vibrant city of Miami? Look no further! Miami is home to a variety of affordable and exciting destinations that are perfect for a weekend trip.
communitynewspapers.com
Mayor Levine Cava, Miami Foundation launch first Extreme Heat Action Plan
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, together with the Resilient305 partnership and The Miami Foundation, recently announced the official launch of the county’s Extreme Heat Action Plan, the first in the county’s history. The plan seeks to mitigate the effects of extreme heat through education, improved personal and...
Longtime Broward Shell Show returns for exhibitors, collectors, and the just curious
Pompano Beach – Browsing the endless assortment of seashells along the beach is certainly one of South Florida’s most consistent and beloved past times. The mysterious specimens that wash up on our shores have been captivating coastal inhabitants since the days of the Tequesta, who made use of the wide variety of natural materials for tools and ceremony. Both aesthetically and scientifically fascinating, the story of how these treasures form in nature and appear on our favorite beach is often lost in the mix.
Explore the Wonders of Unspoiled Land with Nature Tours Led by Former Coral Springs Mayor
On the first Saturday of the month from October to April, Former Coral Springs Mayor Roy Gold starts his morning at the Sandy Ridge Sanctuary, leading groups of residents and guests on a nature tour around the 38-acre park that he had a hand in preserving in the 1990s. A...
The First Baby of 2023 is Born at Broward Health Coral Springs on 85th Anniversary
In a special New Year’s celebration, Broward Health Coral Springs welcomed the first baby of 2023 at midnight on January 1. Liaxandra Dolne, a 5-pound, 13-ounce baby girl, was born to proud parents Judith Dolne and Exechiel Almeda of North Lauderdale. This joyous occasion comes on the eve of...
