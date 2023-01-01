It's a girl! Central Jersey's first New Year's baby born at Saint Peter's

Girl Power is strong for Central Jersey in 2023.

So far, four of the first babies born at area hospitals on New Year's Day were baby girls with only two local baby boys making an appearance on the holiday.

Nihira Anandharaj from Monroe was the first to lay claim to 2023 in Central Jersey. At 12:41 a.m., Nihira made her entrance weighing in at 8 pounds 4 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches long at Saint Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick.

Mother Nikhila Yerroju, father Anandharaj Rajamanickam and big brother Aarush − also born at Saint Peter's − are over the moon at her milestone arrival.

At JFK University Medical Center in Edison, a baby boy was born at 1:45 a.m. to mom Marina Romero of the Parlin section of Sayreville. The newborn weighed in at 6 pounds 9 ounces.

Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH) Somerset welcomed Itzel Darlene Torres as Somerset County’s first baby of 2023 at 2:38 a.m. The baby girl was born to Monica Picado of Manville. She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 19 inches long.

Hunterdon County saw a baby girl born to Robyn Van Hise and Noah Donovan of Flemington. Briar Snow Donovan was born at 2:48 a.m. at Hunterdon Medical Center. Briar is the couple’s first child and weighed 8 pounds and 7 ounces and measured 21 inches long.

Baby boy Friedman came along at 3:47 a.m. at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital New Brunswick.

Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy welcomed baby girl Samantha Garcia Alanis at 12:21 p.m. to mom Alondra Nayeli Garcia Alanis and dad Zenon Martinez. Samantha weighed 6 pounds 6 ounces and measured 19.25 inches.

While not in Central Jersey, over at neighboring Morristown Medical Center, a baby girl was born at 12:31 a.m. Though Baby Girl has no name yet, she weighed 5 pounds 12 ounces and measured 19.5 inches long. Mother Vinoschandrika Gnanasekaran and father Sri Harsha Bokka hail from Budd Lake.

In Essex County, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children’s Hospital of New Jersey welcomed its first baby of the New Year, born at 12:29 a.m. Zaia Cassandra weighed 7 pounds, and was due to arrive on Jan. 10 but she couldn’t wait to give mom, dad and her three big brothers the best surprise present to start their new year together.

Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack welcomed baby boy Jared to the world at 12:45 a.m. Jared weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces and measured 20 inches. Parents Edelmira Gonzalez Perez and Ronald Urizar Godoy of Paterson are overjoyed.

Baby Boy Carpenteiro arrived at 1:54 a.m. at Ocean University Medical Center in Brick to parents Alejandro and Bertha Carpinteiro of Lakewood. The boy, who has not been named yet, weighed 8 pounds 2 ounces and measured 20 inches.

Eithan Vasquez-Hernandez was born at 3:18 a.m. to at Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen to Sulma Vasquez-Hernandez and Luis Saban Cos. Eithan weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce and was 19.5 inches long.

