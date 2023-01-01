Read full article on original website
Nature lovers take to Asbury Woods to kick off new year
Nature lovers celebrated the start of the New Year by taking to Asbury Woods for a nature walk. Guests were guided by an Asbury Woods employee on a one-to-two-mile hike into the woods around the Nature Center. They started on the boardwalk before heading deeper into the woods, where muddy trails awaited them. The Asbury […]
“Lexi’s Corner” Memorial Taking Shape
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — An effort to erect a permanent memorial honoring the life of a Jamestown teenager killed during a hit and run crash just over one year ago is taking shape. In 2021, 15-year-old Alexis “Lexi” Hughan was crossing West 6th Street on New Year’s...
Molly Brannigan's Restoration Continues
More than a week since the deluge began, Molly Brannigan's in downtown Erie is no longer flooded. But moisture remains, as industrial fans try to pull it from the water-clogged walls of the Irish Pub. "We are still in the emergency restoration process," said Red Letter Hospitality Marketing Director Anne...
Meadville bridge closes for winter, CATA offers alternate access
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Alternative access has been sanctioned for pedestrians looking to cross one local bridge. In an agreement between the City of Meadville, Vernon Township, West Mead Township and the Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA), alternative transportation has been arranged for pedestrians who wish to cross Smock Bridge while the sidewalk is closed. According to […]
Pet of the Day 1/3/23
Malia recently came back to us because her owners could no longer care for her. She is around 5 years old and is a very sweet girl. Her previous owners said that she is housetrained, and can be good with kids and other animals but that she needs some time to warm up to them. Malia enjoys running and playing outside in our runs and enjoys laying on her soft blankets after for a snooze. Malia has been spayed, microchipped, and is up to date on all of her vaccines. Malia just needs a forever home. If that could be yours, apply today! Visit Malia at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
ExpERIEnce Children's Museum holds their last event in current location
Since opening the museum on French Street 27 years ago, today was the last "Noon-Year's" in their current space. ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum holds their last event …. Since opening the museum on French Street 27 years ago, today was the last "Noon-Year's" in their current space. Health Report: Battling...
Downtown Erie Construction Projects Progressing into the New Year
You can't miss the big construction projects underway in downtown Erie. The work includes the Great Lakes Insurance Services building at 12th and State Streets and the expansion of the Experience Children's Museum on French Street. And the Erie Downtown Development Corporation's new five story building at 5th and State...
Firefighters Respond to Six-Unit Complex Fire in Meadville
Six Crawford County families are out of their homes because of a fire at a Meadville apartment complex. Crews on the scene said a six-unit complex on Cottage Street caught fire around 2 p.m. this afternoon. No one appears to have been injured, but the units have extensive water and...
Dinner is Served by Lisa Provides Meals for all Occasions: Giving You the Business
The holiday season has been a very busy one for an Erie based small business that is centered all around food. The woman behind the operation used to run the café inside the Erie County Courthouse while operating her catering business. Food for any meal of the day. From...
Two women who went missing in 2022 in Crawford County remain missing
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — While many people gathered with their families to celebrate the holiday season, two families spent their first holiday seasons without their missing loved ones. Both Candice Caffas and Debra Sue Daniel have been missing from Meadville since the summer of 2022. Candice Candice Leeann Caffas is a Meadville resident who was last seen […]
American Ventriloquist, Jeff Dunham to Return to Erie for Newest Show
American ventriloquist, stand-up comedian and actor, Jeff Dunham is returning to Erie to put on his new show, Still Not Canceled. Dunham will perform at the Warner Theatre on Thursday, May 4th. Dunham has done shows in Erie several times over the years, he performed at what was then the...
Overnight fire heavily damages vacant home on W. 18th St. in Erie
Crews responded to an overnight fire which heavily damaged a home in Erie. Calls went out for the fire around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West 18th Street between Raspberry and Cascade Streets. When crews arrived on the scene, the front porch was already fully involved. The house is reportedly vacant. The […]
Brett Bressette out of surgery and recovering, Erie Otters report
The Erie Otters have provided an injury update on one of their players who was injured at Saturday night’s game. Erie Otters player number 89, Brett Bressette, was injured after a blindside hit during the New Year’s Eve home game. A player from the opposing team, the Niagara IceDogs, was taken out of the game […]
PSP Erie announces New Year’s Eve weekend enforcement results
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Erie has announced the results of its recent enforcement efforts to combat DUI and encourage sober driving. PSP Erie conducted a checkpoint over the weekend of Dec. 30 through Jan. 1. During that weekend, PSP Erie reported 21 DUI arrests and two DUI crash arrests. PSP Erie did […]
Luke Andrew Stroup
Luke Andrew Stroup, 33, of Titusville passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 29, 2022, at UPMC Hamot in Erie shortly after his arrival. Luke was born on May 6, 1989, in Titusville to James Stroup Jr. and Debborah (Hulings) Stroup. He married Elizabeth McKean on November 12, 2010. He was a...
Jamestown Audiologist Giving Away Free Hearing Aids
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A Jamestown area audiologist has made it their mission to help those suffering from hearing loss, and this New Year, they are giving away a pair of free hearing aids, free of cost. Jamie Parasiliti, owner of The Hearing Place started the giveaway...
Two men found dead in east Erie apartment
MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A person has been taken into custody in Monroe County in connection with the murder investigation of four University of Idaho students in November. Porch Pirate theft recovery. As the holidays are shipping off for the season many folks suffering from the attacks of porch...
Madison Rose Johnson
Madison Rose Johnson, age 15, of Cochranton, passed away unexpectedly on December 28, 2022. She was born on December 31, 2006, at UPMC Northwest, the daughter of the Kevin R. and Holly L. (Deeter) Johnson. Maddie was an avid dairy showman in many show rings, in PA, NY, and MD.
One dead after shooting on Buffalo road
City of Erie Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2800 block of Buffalo road early Saturday morning. According to Erie City Police Chief Dan Spizarny, two males were shot inside during a birthday party at the Metroplex around 12:30 Saturday morning. The two men were taken to the hospital, with one 38-year-old […]
Jamestown Man Sentenced In 2021 Stabbing
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 46-year-old Jamestown man was sentenced to serve four years in state prison in connection with a 2021 stabbing. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced Sean McIlveen was sentenced Tuesday by County Court Judge David Foley after he was convicted of second-degree assault, a Class D violent felony. In September 2021 McIlveen was accused of stabbing his neighbor with a knife.
