Homeless Man with Radio-Quality Voice Gets Second Chance Thanks to Ohio NewspaperIngram AtkinsonColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternColumbus, OH
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
myfox28columbus.com
Good Day Columbus annual gingerbread house decorating competition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The competition is sweet!. Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant, Karaline Cohen, and Mike McCarthy put their gingerbread house decorating skills to the test, and judging the contest is Catering by Scott executive chef Audriana Bast. This year's winner is Karaline Cohen with 61 likes.
Two central Ohio Krogers to open food halls
CLINTONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – More food halls have come to Columbus-area Kroger stores, and grocery store shoppers can win up to hundreds of dollars in gift cards to celebrate. Sandwiched between refrigerated dips and deli meats at Clintonville and Dublin Krogers, Kitchen United-run Mix Food Halls promise a variety of meals to go. With options […]
myfox28columbus.com
Experience Columbus 2023 Preview
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The holidays are over, but there are plenty of fun events happening around Columbus. Experience Columbus Leah Berger discusses all the upcoming events happening around town with Good Day Columbus’ Katie McKee and Phil Kelly.
myfox28columbus.com
Bojangles to break ground in Columbus this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bojangles is set to break ground this week in the Columbus area with a scheduled opening date in April. The groundbreaking ceremony will be held Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. In March 2021, Bojangles franchiser Jeff Rigsby announced the opening of 15 locations...
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Native Hal Williams Made a Hollywood Bet That’s Still Paying Off
One Wednesday evening in 1968, Hal Williams walked out the door of his Brentnell Avenue home with two pistols and a tub of Kentucky Fried Chicken, got into his Pontiac Bonneville and left Columbus in the rearview mirror, heading west until he reached California, his sights set on Hollywood. “I...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Bojangles scheduled to open first Columbus-area location in April
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first of 15 Bojangles restaurants coming to the Columbus-area will break ground this week with a scheduled opening in April. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. Bojangles, a fast-food chain known for its Southern fried chicken and scratch-made...
NBC4 Columbus
Al Roker to return to ‘Today’ show after health ordeal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — “Today” show fans received good news Tuesday morning when it was announced that beloved weatherman, Al Roker, would be returning after a months-long health ordeal. Roker’s first day back will be Friday, Jan. 6. His medical issues began in November when it was...
Tous les Jours is the newest Columbus bakery
Enjoy baked goods and desserts at the French-Asian-inspired bakery at 2851 Olentangy River Rd.
myfox28columbus.com
Ja'Had Carter: OSU lands Syracuse safety from transfer portal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State fans still recovering from Saturday's Peach Bowl loss to Georgia probably agree that the Buckeyes' pass defense needs to improve in the offseason. So it probably came as good news Tuesday evening when Ja'Had Carter announced he was transferring from Syracuse to Ohio...
myfox28columbus.com
Dublin brewery celebrates 'Dry January'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s Dry January which means no alcohol during the month of January, but it doesn’t mean drinks can’t have flavor. Gataway Brewing Grace Grudowski shares her “Who’s Driving” mocktail recipe with Good Day Columbus Cameron Fontana. Who’s Driving Mocktail...
When could Columbus see snow in January?
ABOVE: Watch a review of 2022’s weather in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a memorably cold Christmas holiday weekend, with a 4-inch snow cover, blowing snow, and frigid temperatures, the weather pattern flip-flopped on New Year’s weekend. A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in […]
cityscenecolumbus.com
Combat cabin fever at exciting, expanding Quarry Trails Metro Park
If your New Year’s resolution involves getting more exercise, experiencing parks in our area is a great way to stay active. The Quarry Trails Metro Park has been a popular spot for locals since its recent opening, and every day more residents and visitors are discovering the park that feels hidden in plain sight.
sciotopost.com
Fireworks or Gunfire? Columbus Ohio Resident Records Automatic Fire at Midnight on New Year
COLUMBUS – Despite the warning of the danger of gunfire Columbus Police received hundreds of reports during New Year’ 2023. On December 30th several Franklin County police departments asked to celebrate responsibly. “It’s the basic law of gravity. What goes up, must come down. And when a bullet...
myfox28columbus.com
A routine tackle results in emergency surgery for Ohio Wesleyan football senior
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It was the third game of Jake DelCampo's senior season playing football at Ohio Wesleyan. "It’s early in the first quarter," he said. "I’m on defense. The guy ran a dig on me over the middle and I made a diving tackle. I felt the guy’s cleat go into my stomach."
myfox28columbus.com
Man struck, killed in Downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for the vehicle that struck and killed a man in Downtown Columbus. Columbus Police responded to a call around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday of a person lying in the road between West Lynn Street and West Gay Street. The caller said a man,...
One critical after north Columbus shooting, standoff
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Milo-Grogan section of Columbus Tuesday afternoon. Columbus police said the shooting happened at approximately 4:45 p.m. on the 900 block of Leona Avenue. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. Police said after a standoff, a suspect was taken […]
cityscenecolumbus.com
These firefighters keep Upper Arlington safe and don’t sacrifice taste to do it
As an integral part of the Upper Arlington community, the Upper Arlington Fire Department Station 71 always needs to be at the top of its game, which starts with a healthy diet. Station 71’s firefighters start each day with morning workouts followed by a healthy lunch, then fire training and...
myfox28columbus.com
Fur Baby Friday Update: After 403 days, Bell has found her home!
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We have some amazing news to report!. Remember Bell, the 10-year-old boxer/pitbull mix we featured on "Fur Baby Friday" last week?. Our Kurt Ludlow said he thinks Bell is the only animal to be featured twice on Good Day Columbus, since she was in need of a rescue for more than a year.
Man wanted for theft of booze from Clintonville store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a suspect they said allegedly stole bottles of alcohol from a store in Clintonville. Police said that on Nov. 17, the suspect walked into a store on the 3600 block of Indianola Avenue at approximately 3:20 p.m. The man took two boxes of Patron Tequila and […]
Ohio bison ranchers to star in new documentary film.
Cherokee Valley Bison Ranch of Thornville, Ohio will be featured in an upcoming documentary about the official mammal of the United States, the American bison. Cherokee Valley Ranch is a multi-generational homestead turned into a bison ranch by Jared and Carrie Starr. The ranch offers a unique opportunity for visitors to stay in real Tipi’s as they enjoy the company of beautiful bison all around.
