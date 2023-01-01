ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Good Day Columbus annual gingerbread house decorating competition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The competition is sweet!. Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant, Karaline Cohen, and Mike McCarthy put their gingerbread house decorating skills to the test, and judging the contest is Catering by Scott executive chef Audriana Bast. This year's winner is Karaline Cohen with 61 likes.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two central Ohio Krogers to open food halls

CLINTONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – More food halls have come to Columbus-area Kroger stores, and grocery store shoppers can win up to hundreds of dollars in gift cards to celebrate. Sandwiched between refrigerated dips and deli meats at Clintonville and Dublin Krogers, Kitchen United-run Mix Food Halls promise a variety of meals to go. With options […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Experience Columbus 2023 Preview

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The holidays are over, but there are plenty of fun events happening around Columbus. Experience Columbus Leah Berger discusses all the upcoming events happening around town with Good Day Columbus’ Katie McKee and Phil Kelly.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Bojangles to break ground in Columbus this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Bojangles is set to break ground this week in the Columbus area with a scheduled opening date in April. The groundbreaking ceremony will be held Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. In March 2021, Bojangles franchiser Jeff Rigsby announced the opening of 15 locations...
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Al Roker to return to ‘Today’ show after health ordeal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — “Today” show fans received good news Tuesday morning when it was announced that beloved weatherman, Al Roker, would be returning after a months-long health ordeal. Roker’s first day back will be Friday, Jan. 6. His medical issues began in November when it was...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ja'Had Carter: OSU lands Syracuse safety from transfer portal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State fans still recovering from Saturday's Peach Bowl loss to Georgia probably agree that the Buckeyes' pass defense needs to improve in the offseason. So it probably came as good news Tuesday evening when Ja'Had Carter announced he was transferring from Syracuse to Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Dublin brewery celebrates 'Dry January'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s Dry January which means no alcohol during the month of January, but it doesn’t mean drinks can’t have flavor. Gataway Brewing Grace Grudowski shares her “Who’s Driving” mocktail recipe with Good Day Columbus Cameron Fontana. Who’s Driving Mocktail...
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

When could Columbus see snow in January?

ABOVE: Watch a review of 2022’s weather in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a memorably cold Christmas holiday weekend, with a 4-inch snow cover, blowing snow, and frigid temperatures, the weather pattern flip-flopped on New Year’s weekend. A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

Combat cabin fever at exciting, expanding Quarry Trails Metro Park

If your New Year’s resolution involves getting more exercise, experiencing parks in our area is a great way to stay active. The Quarry Trails Metro Park has been a popular spot for locals since its recent opening, and every day more residents and visitors are discovering the park that feels hidden in plain sight.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man struck, killed in Downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for the vehicle that struck and killed a man in Downtown Columbus. Columbus Police responded to a call around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday of a person lying in the road between West Lynn Street and West Gay Street. The caller said a man,...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One critical after north Columbus shooting, standoff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Milo-Grogan section of Columbus Tuesday afternoon. Columbus police said the shooting happened at approximately 4:45 p.m. on the 900 block of Leona Avenue. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. Police said after a standoff, a suspect was taken […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Fur Baby Friday Update: After 403 days, Bell has found her home!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We have some amazing news to report!. Remember Bell, the 10-year-old boxer/pitbull mix we featured on "Fur Baby Friday" last week?. Our Kurt Ludlow said he thinks Bell is the only animal to be featured twice on Good Day Columbus, since she was in need of a rescue for more than a year.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man wanted for theft of booze from Clintonville store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a suspect they said allegedly stole bottles of alcohol from a store in Clintonville. Police said that on Nov. 17, the suspect walked into a store on the 3600 block of Indianola Avenue at approximately 3:20 p.m. The man took two boxes of Patron Tequila and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Yanasa TV

Ohio bison ranchers to star in new documentary film.

Cherokee Valley Bison Ranch of Thornville, Ohio will be featured in an upcoming documentary about the official mammal of the United States, the American bison. Cherokee Valley Ranch is a multi-generational homestead turned into a bison ranch by Jared and Carrie Starr. The ranch offers a unique opportunity for visitors to stay in real Tipi’s as they enjoy the company of beautiful bison all around.
THORNVILLE, OH

