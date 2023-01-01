Fire destroyed a home on Yates Ford Road near Manassas on New Year's Day, displacing four adults and three children. Authorities initially reported the possibility of occupants trapped inside the burning home in the 5900 block of Yates Ford Road, but all were accounted for and uninjured. One firefighter suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to the hospital, Prince William County fire and rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky said in a news release.

MANASSAS, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO