Read full article on original website
Related
Montana State Transfer Kicker Blake Glessner Commits to UCLA Football
The Bobcats' two-year starter with 50-yard range is joining the Bruins, who are looking to replace Nicholas Barr-Mira.
WJLA
Man found dead inside Lorton home, shot multiple times in the upper body, police say
LORTON, Va. (7News) — A man was found dead Saturday inside a home in Lorton, suffering from multiple gunshots to the upper body, Fairfax County police said. The shooting took place in the 9500 block of Unity Lane in Lorton. Police said the man was found in the doorway of his townhome.
WTOP
‘A truly remarkable person’ — Prince William Co. officer remembered 10 years after fatal crash
At the 10-year-anniversary of fallen Prince William County police officer Chris Yung’s death in Bristow, Virginia, the department asked community members to remember the “truly remarkable person who inspired us all.”. Yung died in the line of duty, killed in a fiery motorcycle crash on Dec. 31, 2012,...
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Fire destroys home on Yates Ford Road; one firefighter injured
Fire destroyed a home on Yates Ford Road near Manassas on New Year's Day, displacing four adults and three children. Authorities initially reported the possibility of occupants trapped inside the burning home in the 5900 block of Yates Ford Road, but all were accounted for and uninjured. One firefighter suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to the hospital, Prince William County fire and rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky said in a news release.
7 displaced, firefighter injured in Va. house fire
BUCKHALL, Va. (DC News Now) — One firefighter was injured after a house fire in Prince William County on the first day of 2023. First responders were dispatched to Yates Ford Road in Buckhall on Sunday morning. When they arrived, the fire had extended through the attic. Officials said that four adults and three children […]
Comments / 0