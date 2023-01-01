Newsmaker: Metro Council meets for first time in …. Newsmaker: Metro Council meets for first time in 2023. Lawmaker says he discussed dissolving DCS and starting …. Roberts the chair of the Government Operations Committee, which oversees the Tennessee Department of Children's Services. He says the problems plaguing DCS were so bad at one point last year that he discussed using all the powers of his committee to reform it.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO