WKRN
2 Gives Back: Brentwood PD
News 2 honors the Brentwood Police Department for their quick response during a to a fatal plane crash in late 2021.
WKRN
Newsmaker: Annual Girl Scout cookie sale underway
Girl Scout Cookie Season is upon us! Troop leader Jill Frost and Girl Scout Laiya Robinson join us with more on the sale.
WKRN
Addressing homeless encampments in Nashville
The mayor's office provides an update on efforts to address homelessness throughout Davidson County.
WKRN
1 dead, 2 injured in Murfreesboro crash
Murfreesboro police are investigating a deadly crash that happened at the entrance of Cross Creek of Murfreesboro Apartments on Fortress Boulevard.
WKRN
Lightning strike sends Nashville home up in flames
Nashville fire crews were able to extinguish a house fire late Monday evening that was likely caused by a lightning strike.
WKRN
Gov. Lee names new TDOC commissioner
Following a months-long review of the lethal injection process in Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee has taken his first step in reworking the leadership structure in the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC).
WKRN
Prepping for extreme weather
As strong storms stay in the forecast, it's important to stay alert and be prepared.
Nashville suburb sues Tennessee Historical Commission over Confederate-named streets
During the late 1950s and early 1960s — in an era marked by desegregation and white flight — a pair of real estate development firms built a residential enclave in the Nashville suburb of Forest Hills and drew inspiration from the Civil War to name its streets. The developers named one of the entrances to […] The post Nashville suburb sues Tennessee Historical Commission over Confederate-named streets appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WKRN
Setting goals in the New Year
It's a new year and many will set new goals for 2023. WATE's Kristen Gallant speaks to experts about ways to maintain this year's resolutions.
WKRN
Fireworks set La Vergne family's property on fire
Fireworks set La Vergne family's property on fire.
WKRN
'The Queen of Memphis': Friends of Gangsta Boo remember the late rapper
Friends and fans of Gangsta Boo, an original member of the Memphis rap group Three 6 Mafia, describe her as a pioneer whose name will live on forever following her death.
WKRN
Newsmaker: Metro Council meets for first time in 2023
Newsmaker: Metro Council meets for first time in 2023.
addictedtovacation.com
The 10 Best Restaurants In Hendersonville, Tennessee
Located just outside of Nashville, Tennessee, Hendersonville is a popular spot for travelers and locals alike. While in Hendersonville, where is the best place to eat?. Let’s review the best places to grab a bite in Hendersonville, Tennessee. We’ll be going by ratings and local reviews to know what locals and travelers like.
WKRN
Homicide investigation underway in North Nashville
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead inside a vehicle late Monday night in North Nashville.
WKRN
Trees downed after storms pass through Kentucky
Search continues for suspect involved in deadly I-24 …. A frustrated family just buried their loved one killed in an I-24 road rage incident on Christmas Day, a case that remains unsolved. Wilson County, TN road project controversy. Wilson County, TN road project controversy. Tennessee doctor stresses importance of AEDs...
WKRN
Daughter hopes for answers in mother's 2004 disappearance
The pain of not knowing what happened to a missing loved one is hard to imagine by those who haven't experienced it. For one Clarksville family, that pain has lingered for more than 18 years.
tnvacation.com
Make the Upper Cumberland Your New Happy Place
Escape to Tennessee's Upper Cumberland region to find yourself again. If you long to slow down a bit, escape to Tennessee's Upper Cumberland region for some rest and relaxation. Tucked along Interstate 40 between Nashville and Knoxville, the Upper Cumberland encompasses 18 small cities that are big on Southern hospitality.
Three unrelated people can live in a house in Nashville. That could change.
As the affordable housing crisis continues in Nashville, a new ordinance could help some people save money.
WBBJ
West Tennesseans share what they’d do with lottery winnings
JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennesseans shared what they would do if they won the lottery. With a new year comes new ambitions. This includes many people dreaming about winning the lottery. The Mega Millions is up to $785 million and the Powerball is up to $265 million. At the...
Three Mother’s Bakery Opens in Murfreesboro
Recently Murfreesboro has lost a few bakeries with the closing of Olive Branch and Nonie’s, but they have gained some tasty new ones. One of these new additions is Three Mother’s Bakery. The new bakery is located in the former home of La Michocana Paletas Shop at 1002 Memorial Boulevard.
