Man shot, killed inside home in Fairfax County

UPDATE 1/1 10:50 p.m. — Police identified the victim as 42-year-old Nahom Beyene.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating a deadly shooting that took place inside a home in the Lorton area on New Year’s Eve.

The Fairfax County Police Department said it received a report of a shooting in the 9500 block of Unity Ln. around 7:30 p.m. When they got there, they found a man dead inside a home there. Officers said he had been shot a number of times in the upper part of his body.

Detectives asked anyone with information that could help them in their investigation to call (703) 246-7800.

