Fairfax County, VA

Man shot, killed inside home in Fairfax County

By Brian Farrell
 3 days ago

UPDATE 1/1 10:50 p.m. — Police identified the victim as 42-year-old Nahom Beyene.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating a deadly shooting that took place inside a home in the Lorton area on New Year’s Eve.

The Fairfax County Police Department said it received a report of a shooting in the 9500 block of Unity Ln. around 7:30 p.m. When they got there, they found a man dead inside a home there. Officers said he had been shot a number of times in the upper part of his body.

Detectives asked anyone with information that could help them in their investigation to call (703) 246-7800.

Inside Nova

UPDATED: Woodbridge man charged with murder in Lorton shooting

A 23-year-old Woodbridge man has been arrested for a New Year's Eve murder in the 9500 block of Unity Lane in Lorton. Residential surveillance footage from the neighborhood identified several individuals seen before and after the fatal shooting of Nahom Beyene, 42, of Lorton. He was found dead in his doorway.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Car wanted after boy shot in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was looking for a car involved in a shooting that left a boy hurt Monday afternoon. Officers were in the 100 block of Ridge Rd. SE around 1 p.m. after someone fired shots from inside a car. The gunfire hit a boy. MPD said […]
WASHINGTON, DC
24-Year-Old Man Dead in D.C. Double Shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two men were shot on Thursday night, and one did not survive. The shooting happened on the 2000 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr Avenue in Southeast D.C. Shortly before 9:30 pm, a report of a shooting led the Washington, D.C. Metro PD to the location. There, police found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. 24-year-old Mario Leonard was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identity and condition of the second victim are unknown at this time.
WASHINGTON, DC
Police investigating self-defense claim after man, woman killed in Clinton, Md.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Detectives in Prince George's County released more details about the man and woman killed at a home in Clinton on New Year's Day. According to Prince George's County police, Monique Duncan, 42, died from gunshot wounds and Maurice Moore, 42, died from a stab wound. Duncan and Moore were found dead at a home in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road at around 6 a.m. Sunday.
CLINTON, MD
3 injured, including boy, after shooting in DC

UPDATE 7:20 p.m. — Police found another man who had been shot as part of this incident. He was conscious and breathing. WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Investigators were looking for the person or people responsible for shooting a man and boy in Southeast Monday afternoon. The Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened at […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Men face charges for carjacking in Gaithersburg

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they arrested two men who were responsible for a carjacking that took place in Gaithersburg in December 2022. The Montgomery County Department of Police said Darrell Amos Barnes Jr., 38, of Rockville and Marcus Antonio Umanzor, 35, of Gaithersburg face charges.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Arrests made in woman's murder in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — The Frederick Police Department said Tuesday that detectives arrested two people for the killing of a woman that took place on New Year's Eve. Officers went to Frederick Health Hospital around 4:45 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2022 after they received word that a woman who'd been stabbed was there.
FREDERICK, MD
7 displaced, firefighter injured in Va. house fire

BUCKHALL, Va. (DC News Now) — One firefighter was injured after a house fire in Prince William County on the first day of 2023. First responders were dispatched to Yates Ford Road in Buckhall on Sunday morning. When they arrived, the fire had extended through the attic. Officials said that four adults and three children […]
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
'Santa Slayer' jailed after attack on inflatable decoration

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Sheriff's deputies arrested a man after what they described as "an unprovoked attack" on a Santa Claus decoration. Members of the Stafford County Sheriff's Office were in Stafford Lakes Village around 2 a.m. on Jan. 1 for vandalism to inflatable decorations in a yard.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
