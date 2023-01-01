FAIRWAY, Kan. (AP) — The Shawnee Tribe says it wants to take over ownership of a Kansas historical site that might contain unmarked graves of Native American students. The Shawnee Tribe released an architectural survey Tuesday that found the three buildings remaining at the Shawnee Indian Mission in Fairway, Kansas, need millions of dollars in repairs. Tribal leaders have been sparring with state and Fairway officials over operations of the mission. It housed Indigenous students from several tribes in the 1800s and 1900s as part of a plan by U.S. and church leaders to assimilate them into white culture and Christianity. Fairway and state officials oppose transferring the site to the tribe.

FAIRWAY, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO