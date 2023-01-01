ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BetMGM Ohio bonus code: Pocket an excellent offer for the Ohio sports betting launch

Sports betting is officially live in Ohio and New York Post readers can grab a great offer from BetMGM on launch day. Let’s review how you can claim your $1,000 in first bet insurance and preview “Monday Fight Football.”

New BetMGM bettors in the state of Ohio can claim a $1,000 first bet insurance bet on January 1st. That’s right, you first bet placed can be fully refunded if it loses for up to $1,000

What is the BetMGM promo code?
BetMGM Sportsbook Promo Code NYPOHIO BetMGM Sportsbook Promo $1,000 First Bet Insurance
Bills vs Bengals: The preview

The Cincinnati Bengals are red hot, and now they’ll get their shot at the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. Cincy has won seven straight entering this one and will need their best effort to extend that streak.

Besides this being a potential AFC Championship game preview, this game should have plenty of fireworks as Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow trade blows.

Although, it will also be a test for each of them as the Bengals and Bills boast two of the best secondaries in the league. The defense could be the story of this matchup and stifle these high-powered offenses.

That is why the under 49.5 or better on the total is worth a look.

21+. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, MI, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WV, IA, VA, WV, and WY only. T&Cs apply.

If padding your bankroll without actually placing a bet sounds good to you, then you’ll want to check out BetMGM’s “refer a friend” bonus. BetMGM allows users to refer up to 20 friends, and each time that one of your friends signs up, both of you will receive a $50 free bet bonus.

For you to claim your bonus, your friend will need to make their first deposit and place their $50 bonus on any side, total, or prop at -200 odds or greater.

21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

New York Post

Everything we know about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger’s parents

Accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger grew up in an apparently average family with a “warm-hearted” mother, records and witnesses attest. Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 at his parents’ home in Albrightsville, Pa., almost seven weeks after the stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, in their off-campus house in Moscow on Nov. 13.  Born in 1994, Kohberger is the youngest child and only son of Michael Kohberger Jr., 67, and Maryann Kohberger, 62. Along with his older sisters, Amanda and Melissa, Kohberger was raised largely in nearby Effort,...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

New York Post

