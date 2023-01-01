FanDuel Ohio Promo Code: Grab a marvelous for the Ohio sports betting launch

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio sports betting is now live in the great state of Ohio and customers new to FanDuel Sportsbook can get a tremendous offer. This offer from FanDuel lets new customers get $200 in Bonus bets on launch day. We’ll also breakdown one of the NFL’s marquee matchups.

Click the link below to find out more about FanDuel’s new customer Ohio offer.

This great promo code lets new FanDuel users in Ohio get $200 in bet credits right when they sign up. All you have to do is register with FanDuel Sportsbook and you can use your bet credits on launch day.

Vikings vs. Packers: How to play this divisional showdown

The NFC north takes center stage as the Minnesota Vikings will square off against the Green Bay Packers. Minnesota is coming off two impressive victories, but the Packers have made a late push as they come in winners of three straight as well.

When these two teams met in Week 1, it was all Minnesota. Justin Jefferson came out and dominated the Green Bay secondary, but this time around, the Packers will punch back.

Minnesota’s defense has been getting torched all season long. Who knows what their record would be without the heroics of Kirk Cousins?

In the end, this should be an exciting back-and-forth contest that features two of the worst defenses in the league. Take the over at 48 or better.

What is the FanDuel promo code?
FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Code No Code required FanDuel Sportsbook Promo Bet $5, Get 200 in Bonus Bets on Launch Day FanDuel Sportsbook Promo T&C’s New users only, 21+. Offer available in Ohio only. Full T&C apply. 21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER
How to use your FanDuel Sportsbook promo code

OHIO GO-LIVE CODE

  1. Click here to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook welcome bonus.
  2. Enter and verify your details.
  3. Make sure you’ve read and understood the terms and conditions.
  4. Make your first deposit of at least $10.
  5. Place a $5 sports bet to get $200 in Bonus bets.
  6. If the bet wins, you are free to withdraw your winnings.
Refer a friend, get a bonus

21+. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MD, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply.

Got friends that haven’t got a FanDuel account? Earn yourself a bet credit for every friend you sign up by clicking on ‘Earn $50’ on the left side of the main page of the desktop site. Once your friend is signed up and has placed a wager of $10 or more, you will get $50, with your friend also getting $50.

21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER

