Seahawks vs. Jets prediction: Can Mike White ignite New York’s offense?

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The Jets and Seahawks were two of the early darlings in this NFL season amid surprisingly hot starts. Both have cooled considerably ahead of Sunday’s meeting in Seattle that could have serious playoff implications for both sides.

The Jets find themselves as road favorites for just the third time this season as they look to avoid their first winless December since 1996, when they won just one game all season. Can their offense show some life against the Seahawks, who have lost five of six games ahead of this Week 17 tilt?

Here’s how we’re betting Sunday’s contest, which kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox.

Seahawks vs. Jets (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox) pick
Seahawks vs. Jets (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox) prediction and analysis

Look, if you know who is going to win this game, power to you and bet accordingly. Personally, I want no part in either side here and would rather fade these offenses amid an ugly stretch for both.

It’s probably time to jump ship for good on this once-potent Seahawks attack, which ranked among the league’s best for most of the season. That run has seemingly fizzled after this team scored 13 points in Week 15 and 10 points in Week 16 – two of Seattle’s three worst outputs all season.

Geno Smith
Getty Images

The cooldown has come amid a rash of injuries, particularly to this team’s skill-position talent. After losing star rusher Rashaad Penny (ankle) earlier this year, breakout rookie back Kenneth Walker (ankle) is now injured, too, as is backup Travis Homer (ankle). Receivers Tyler Lockett (hand) and Marquise Goodwin (shoulder) also carry questionable tags into Sunday’s contest, making life even harder for struggling passer Geno Smith.

The Jets’ former second-round pick looked like a legitimate MVP candidate for the Seahawks earlier this season, but Smith has been plagued by turnovers in recent weeks – throwing more in his last five starts (5) than he had in his previous 10 games (4). He tossed just one touchdown apiece in his last two starts, his fewest in a game since Week 6.

Not to be outdone is this anemic Jets offense, which is averaging a mere 13.5 points amid the team’s four-game losing streak. This unit reached its nadir in last week’s 19-3 loss to the Jaguars, when embattled starter Zach Wilson was benched mid-game and eventually demoted for the second – and likely final – time of his ugly sophomore season.

So in comes Mike White, who saved this offense the first time around when he took over in Week 12. There’s only one problem: he’s far from healthy in his second stint as starter. The former fifth-round pick missed the last two weeks with multiple rib fractures, and it’s fair to wonder whether he’d even be playing this week if not for Wilson’s ineptitude a week ago.

The result is a messy matchup between two offenses with serious question marks under center and sputtering run games alongside them. While the Seahawks’ defense has been a mess this year, I don’t expect this version of New York’s attack to cause much issue, while the Jets’ stellar defense should frustrate Seattle in a likely low-scoring affair.

Seahawks vs. Jets (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox) odds (via BetMGM )
  • Jets -1.5 (-110), moneyline -125
  • Seahawks +1.5 (-110), moneyline +105
  • O/U 42.5 (-110)

