James V. Brown Library cardholders gain access to MasterClass, Great Courses

Williamsport, Pa. — James V. Brown Library cardholders will now have access to MasterClass and Great Courses online collections through the Hoopla digital platform.

The collections include courses taught by well-known names like Neil Gaiman and Neil deGrasse Tyson, among many others.

The Great Courses collection features over 300 in-depth educational courses covering a broad range of topics, all taught by world-class instructors and curated specifically for libraries and their patrons. Learn a new language, get workout tips from the pros, explore different cultures' cooking, learn ancient or modern history, and much more through Great Courses and MasterClass!

“This is the only library app with MasterClass content, so we are excited help our patrons learn from the world’s best,” said Dana Brigandi, Development, Marketing and Programming Director at Brown Library. “This collection is incredible, as are the Great Courses classes taught by award-winning experts and professors.”

JVB cardholders can download the free Hoopla digital mobile app on Android or IOS devices or can visit hoopladigital.com to begin a MasterClass, watch films, listen to music, and more.

Materials are available for instant streaming or temporary download. All you need is your library card number and four-digit PIN.