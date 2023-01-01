ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NorthcentralPA.com

James V. Brown Library cardholders gain access to MasterClass, Great Courses

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JJpL2_0k0JjqRM00

Williamsport, Pa. — James V. Brown Library cardholders will now have access to MasterClass and Great Courses online collections through the Hoopla digital platform.

The collections include courses taught by well-known names like Neil Gaiman and Neil deGrasse Tyson, among many others.

The Great Courses collection features over 300 in-depth educational courses covering a broad range of topics, all taught by world-class instructors and curated specifically for libraries and their patrons. Learn a new language, get workout tips from the pros, explore different cultures' cooking, learn ancient or modern history, and much more through Great Courses and MasterClass!

“This is the only library app with MasterClass content, so we are excited help our patrons learn from the world’s best,” said Dana Brigandi, Development, Marketing and Programming Director at Brown Library. “This collection is incredible, as are the Great Courses classes taught by award-winning experts and professors.”

JVB cardholders can download the free Hoopla digital mobile app on Android or IOS devices or can visit hoopladigital.com to begin a MasterClass, watch films, listen to music, and more.

Materials are available for instant streaming or temporary download. All you need is your library card number and four-digit PIN.

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Alliance of Therapy Dogs returns to James V. Brown Library

The Alliance of Therapy Dogs will return to the James V. Brown Library for monthly visits from January through May of 2023. The program, “Pawsitive Reading Experience,” will take place from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month, beginning Jan. 5, in the blue program room on the first floor of the Welch Children’s Wing. No registration is necessary. This program is geared toward emerging readers and readers...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Not your average student: Woman of many duties earns support from LHU to pursue education

Sarah Casher is a non-traditional student — she has a lot more on her plate than just college life — and continues to succeed at Lock Haven University. Casher is a student in Lock Haven's social work program at the Clearfield campus. But she is also a married mother of two with a full-time job and part-time enlisted personnel in the Pennsylvania National Guard. She was named the recipient of...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy