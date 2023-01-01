ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Spun

Ohio State Lands Commitment From Top ACC Transfer

The Ohio State Buckeyes have landed a major transfer in this year's class. Former Syracuse safety Ja'Had Carter announced his transfer decision on Tuesday, joining Ryan Day's program as a highly-touted addition. Carter announced his decision with a statement on Twitter. Carter was an immediate-impact DB for Syracuse as a...
FanSided

Ohio State football: Two more Buckeyes enter the transfer portal

As the Ohio State football team’s season wrapped up on Saturday night with a loss in the Peach Bowl, two Buckeyes immediately entered the transfer portal. The Ohio State football team is about to lose two more players to the transfer portal. Immediately following the Buckeyes’ heartbreaking 42-41 loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl, long snapper Mason Arnold and cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar have entered the portal.
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State loses veteran defensive end to NCAA Transfer Portal

Ohio State has been had a rough beginning of 2023. First, the Buckeyes lose to No. 1 Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Day. On Monday, the Buckeyes saw one of their more experienced and talented edge rushers in Javontae Jean-Baptiste enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Centre Daily

Fans Are Splurging on Tickets for the CFP Title Game

The listed prices below are based on SI Tickets data gathered Monday, Jan. 3, and are subject to change. Please visit sitickets.com for the latest prices. The College Football Playoff national championship game is the hottest ticket in town, with TCU and Georgia fans flooding the market for seats to Monday’s title matchup. Supporters for both sides are eager to reserve a spot inside Los Angeles’s SoFi Stadium, as the Horned Frogs look to claim their first national championship in 84 years and the Bulldogs aim for back-to-back titles.
landgrantholyland.com

Hevynne Bristow shows No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball team is tough to beat

Look around the NCAA women’s basketball landscape and there are similarities. Most teams play a heavy rotation of seven to eight players in any given game. Outside of non-conference outlier performances where a program is dramatically better than another, coaches rely on starters and a select two or three reserves to execute a team’s game plan. When injuries or poor runs of play creep into the equation, there’s a potential for disaster.
Centre Daily

Florida Lands Commitment From Ohio State LB Transfer Teradja Mitchell

Florida picked up the commitment of Ohio State linebacker transfer Teradja Mitchell on Monday evening. Mitchell, a product of Virginia Beach (Va.) Bishop Sullivan, is a rising sixth-year senior and will enroll at Florida as a graduate transfer. After three seasons of primarily special teams play from 2018-20, Mitchell took...
