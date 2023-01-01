Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeless Man with Radio-Quality Voice Gets Second Chance Thanks to Ohio NewspaperIngram AtkinsonColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternColumbus, OH
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio State Lands Commitment From Top ACC Transfer
The Ohio State Buckeyes have landed a major transfer in this year's class. Former Syracuse safety Ja'Had Carter announced his transfer decision on Tuesday, joining Ryan Day's program as a highly-touted addition. Carter announced his decision with a statement on Twitter. Carter was an immediate-impact DB for Syracuse as a...
Unbeaten no more, No. 1 Purdue heads to No. 24 Ohio State
Top-ranked Purdue enters uncharted territory when it plays No. 24 Ohio State on Thursday in Columbus, Ohio. The Boilermakers (13-1,
Ohio State football: Two more Buckeyes enter the transfer portal
As the Ohio State football team’s season wrapped up on Saturday night with a loss in the Peach Bowl, two Buckeyes immediately entered the transfer portal. The Ohio State football team is about to lose two more players to the transfer portal. Immediately following the Buckeyes’ heartbreaking 42-41 loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl, long snapper Mason Arnold and cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar have entered the portal.
Ohio State loses veteran defensive end to NCAA Transfer Portal
Ohio State has been had a rough beginning of 2023. First, the Buckeyes lose to No. 1 Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Day. On Monday, the Buckeyes saw one of their more experienced and talented edge rushers in Javontae Jean-Baptiste enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Fans Are Splurging on Tickets for the CFP Title Game
The listed prices below are based on SI Tickets data gathered Monday, Jan. 3, and are subject to change. Please visit sitickets.com for the latest prices. The College Football Playoff national championship game is the hottest ticket in town, with TCU and Georgia fans flooding the market for seats to Monday’s title matchup. Supporters for both sides are eager to reserve a spot inside Los Angeles’s SoFi Stadium, as the Horned Frogs look to claim their first national championship in 84 years and the Bulldogs aim for back-to-back titles.
Report: Ohio State Is Losing Key Staffer Following Playoff loss
Ryan Day will have to reshuffle his coaching staff if the latest report is true. According to FootballScoop, a key Ohio State staffer is leaving the program for a promotion. That staffer is Matt Guerrieri. Guerrieri is a fast-rising coach in the college football world. He spent the 2022 ...
Hevynne Bristow shows No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball team is tough to beat
Look around the NCAA women’s basketball landscape and there are similarities. Most teams play a heavy rotation of seven to eight players in any given game. Outside of non-conference outlier performances where a program is dramatically better than another, coaches rely on starters and a select two or three reserves to execute a team’s game plan. When injuries or poor runs of play creep into the equation, there’s a potential for disaster.
Look: Shot Reveals Where Ohio State's Kicker Went Wrong
Ohio State came within a kick of advancing to the national title game, but a missed 50-yard field goal attempt in the game's final seconds secured a victory for the No. 1 Bulldogs. On Monday, Lettermen Row's Tim May broke down what went wrong on that last kick which went...
Florida Lands Commitment From Ohio State LB Transfer Teradja Mitchell
Florida picked up the commitment of Ohio State linebacker transfer Teradja Mitchell on Monday evening. Mitchell, a product of Virginia Beach (Va.) Bishop Sullivan, is a rising sixth-year senior and will enroll at Florida as a graduate transfer. After three seasons of primarily special teams play from 2018-20, Mitchell took...
